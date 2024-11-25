Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 26, 2024 — The Moon Squares Venus

Each zodiac sign's November 26, 2024 horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for Tuesday. Let's see what the stars reveal for you.

Today, the Moon in Libra is square Venus in Capricorn, which might lead to important conversations about your desires in relationships. You may also find yourself making lifestyle changes.

This is the perfect time to foster healthier relationships, such as slowing down at work and coming home earlier. To find out more, check out your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 26, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This cosmic phase could open the door to deeply meaningful conversations about your desires and needs in your relationships, allowing you to express what truly matters to you.

As you dive into these discussions, you might feel inspired to make intentional lifestyle changes to foster healthier, more fulfilling connections.

Whether it's setting boundaries, slowing down, or prioritizing time with loved ones, these adjustments can help you create the space for more meaningful relationships.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today could lead you to some important reflections on your work routine and health. You might make small changes to create a better balance, leave work earlier, set clear boundaries, or focus more on rest and self-care.

These adjustments can help you feel more energized and focused, allowing you to show up as your best self, both at work and in your personal life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Some important reflections about your creative collaborations and passions could unfold. You might also find yourself making changes to your routine that nurture your creative flow, like carving out more time for inspiration, pausing to reflect, or dedicating energy to projects that truly excite you.

These adjustments can help you reconnect with your creative spark and bring more balance to your creative life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you find yourself overthinking during the day, you might feel the urge to make changes that create a more grounded and nurturing environment.

This could include spending more time at home or focusing on crafting a space that truly feels like yours. These adjustments can help you feel more connected and secure, fostering a deeper sense of belonging in your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today might spark a wave of inspiration, encouraging you to find bold new ways to use your voice in the world. It could lead to powerful conversations where you express your deepest desires and set clear boundaries.

Along the way, you may feel called to make some shifts —speaking up more in the office, carving out time for yourself, or prioritizing those precious moments with the people who truly matter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pop the kettle on and lay your budgeting sheets out, as you might start thinking about investing your money in ways that truly align with your values and make you feel more whole.

You could find yourself reassessing where you’re putting your energy and resources, deciding to focus on what really nourishes you — whether that’s slowing down to find balance, diving into activities that bring you peace, or carving out time for experiences that offer a deeper sense of fulfillment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are the embodiment of the 'temperance' card in the tarot deck. What is your calling regarding what you truly want in your relationships? It's crucial that the people you surround yourself with support your growth, challenge you in positive ways, and help you become the best version of yourself.

Relationships should be a mirror, reflecting your true essence while also giving you the space to evolve. They should remind you that your sense of belonging starts with you — that you are your first home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don’t need to be anything other than who you truly are, and now is the time to embrace all your contradictions.

The parts of you that seem at odds can actually work together to make you whole. It’s okay to be multifaceted, to hold conflicting ideas and feelings, because it’s in those contradictions that you find your true depth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How do you want to be invested in? Think about how you desire to be nurtured, supported, and seen in your relationships and life. Is it through time, trust, encouragement, or shared experiences?

Do you crave deep conversations, acts of kindness, or mutual growth? Understanding how you want to be invested in allows you to communicate your needs and set boundaries that honor your sense of worth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Focus on what truly matters to you, cutting out anything that distracts you from your vision. Whether it's refining your daily routine, setting clear boundaries, or eliminating unnecessary noise, this is the moment to align your energy with your highest aspirations.

How will aligning your energy with your highest aspirations change your life, and what steps can you take today to begin that shift?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Creativity thrives in spaces of exploration, freedom, and imperfection. When you hold yourself to impossibly high standards, you may endlessly tweaking and refining, never quite satisfied with your work, and never moving forward.

This fear of not being "good enough" can prevent you from taking risks, experimenting, or even starting at all. Ask yourself, ‘How has my desire for perfectionism held me back from fully exploring my creative potential?’

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who are the people from your past—particularly friends — whom you’ve lost touch with but who hold a special place in your life? Reconnecting with people from your past, especially friends, can be a powerful reminder of your journey and the growth you’ve experienced.

These friendships hold stories and memories deeply tied to your earlier chapters of life — moments of joy, challenges, and shared experiences that have shaped who you are today.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.