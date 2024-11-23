What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 24 — According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for November 24, 2024 brings insight into Sunday as the Moon enters an intense conversation with Mercury and Jupiter.

This Sunday, you may want to think very carefully about what you say in social interactions, especially if topics related to politics or religion come up in conversation. However, there's a beautiful relationship between the Moon and Uranus, so if you can go with the flow, the day can bring engaging new energy.

Let's find out what else each zodiac sign needs to know based on a one-card tarot reading on Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Sunday, November 24, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Are you going through a tough time? The mountain's highest point is steep and hard to navigate, but the view is exhilarating!

Don't give up your dreams, Aries. If you want to go to a new height, hang in there. You'll reach the top where you belong.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Your confidence is contagious, Taurus. Today, take bold and decisive action when it seems right.

Trust your gut and let intuition guide your actions. Avoid overthinking or second-guessing yourself. You may talk yourself out of an action when the timing is right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving fast. Can you keep up with the pace? Today will be busy, and it's important to keep your schedule and do what you've planned.

This can be an exciting time of life. Enjoy all the adventure it promises to deliver — remember to have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You're a good friend, Cancer, but sometimes you want to be on your own and do things by yourself.

Today, make time for simple pleasures. If you need solitude to read, run errands or rest, turn off the cell phone and make it happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Do you feel lonely? The holidays can be a sad time for many people. Rather than push your feelings aside, admit them to yourself — and talk to a good friend.

Think of the things you're thankful for. Help someone else who is in need. Aim to connect with others to fill the emotional void in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Do you feel overwhelmed? These feelings can have a physical impact on you. Try stretching or going for a walk. Put on some music and take a break from your work for a few moments.

Write down the things you'd like to do so you have a few activities to look forward to. Deep breath and take each day one moment at a time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

The mental fog has lifted. What confused you in the past is no longer as difficult to comprehend. You may not see challenges as obstacles. Instead, they are stepping stones to success and growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

A beautiful healing period is about to unfold for you, Scorpio.

Instead of putting a bandaid over your wounds, you are acknowledging them and what they need to heal. For example, you may be ready to forgive for the health of your well-being instead of holding onto resentment and hurt.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Things don't always go according to plan, Sagittarius. You may experience a temporary setback. However, that is all it is: temporary. Consider what you can learn from the situation and keep moving forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You may experience some delays in your personal growth, Capricorn. This could occur naturally, as every period varies in its speed.

However, this is also a prime time to reflect on why you may be experiencing stagnation. It may be that old keys won't open new doors; the same habits won't create different results. It may be time to try new things and be very intentional about progressing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You may encounter a period of slow money or financial difficulty, Aquarius.

During this period, you may be inclined to brainstorm ways to diversify your income in the future. Or, if experiencing slowness with a business, curious about why.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A surge of energy is on its way, Pisces. You may experience creative breakthroughs and the ability to see things from new perspectives.

This is a beautiful time to adjust yourself in a place to receive this, Pisces. For example, you may become mindful of energy givers and takers in your life, and work to prioritize accordingly.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.