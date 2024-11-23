Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 24 — The Moon Squares Mercury

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 24, 2024, reveals how the Moon and Mercury affect the astrology forecast on Sunday.

The Moon in Virgo is in a square aspect to Mercury in Sagittarius. This cosmic alignment creates a dynamic tension between the practical, detail-oriented energy of Virgo and the expansive, big-picture perspective of Sagittarius. It's a day when you might find that the devil is in the details of your grand plans.

Advertisement

To find out more, check out your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for Sunday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 24, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is a time to recalibrate your life philosophy and the way you approach your work. If you've been feeling out of alignment or stuck in a routine that no longer serves you, now is the moment to reassess what truly matters.

Reflect on your values, the bigger picture, and the purpose behind what you do. Are you working toward something that excites you or aligns with your deeper aspirations? This period invites you to adjust your mindset, approach your tasks with a fresh perspective, and bring more meaning into your daily work.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Are you creating on a superficial level, perhaps avoiding the full depth of your vulnerability? If so, now is the time to go where it's tender. True creativity comes from a place of authenticity, where you're willing to expose the raw, unfiltered parts of yourself.

It’s easy to stay in the comfort zone of what feels safe or acceptable, but the magic happens when you push beyond that, allowing your emotions, fears, and deepest truths to guide your expression.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might start to sense that you've outgrown your place of home, and one of the first indicators is whether you feel like you've outgrown the people around you. Home isn’t just about a physical space; it's also about the people who surround you and the energy they bring into your life.

If you notice a disconnect, where you no longer align with the values or energy of those around you, it could be a sign that you're evolving in ways that no longer fit your environment.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

What do you need to expand your full knowledge of your work so you can feel more confident to speak your truths in the boardroom? Is it deeper expertise in your field, additional skills, or perhaps the confidence to trust your intuition and voice?

Take a moment to reflect on what gaps exist in your understanding and how you can fill them — whether it’s through education, mentorship, or hands-on experience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Some of your creativity is just for you — it’s that personal journey that helps you grow and express yourself in ways only you can understand. Then, there’s the kind of creativity that’s meant to be shared with the world and maybe even monetized.

Take a moment to ask yourself: what’s the difference between the two? Which creations feel too sacred and personal to share, and which ones feel like they have a purpose that’s meant to be offered to others?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Step into detective mode, as you might stumble upon a family truth today that helps you better understand who you are. It could be a piece of information, a hidden story, or an old belief that sheds light on your roots, making you feel more connected to your heritage and your true identity.

This revelation might bring clarity and help you see yourself in a new light, offering a sense of grounding or even a fresh perspective on your path forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you’re away from home, why not strike up a conversation with a stranger? You might be surprised by how a simple chat could shift your perspective on the world. Sometimes, the most unexpected exchanges can open your eyes to new ideas or ways of thinking you hadn’t considered before.

Be open to the connections that come your way — there’s a chance you’ll find inspiration in the most unlikely places. You never know where a meaningful conversation might lead, so take a chance and see what unfolds.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Don’t let practicality keep you from dreaming big about how to make money. Sure, having a plan is important, but some of the best ideas come from stepping outside the box.

Give yourself the freedom to imagine new ways to earn, even if they seem a little unconventional. The practical details will fall into place as you go, so trust in the process and let your creativity lead the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If there’s a project you’ve been sitting on for a while, now is the time to bring it to life. Maybe you’ve hesitated out of fear or uncertainty about how it could be received, but this could be the moment to surprise yourself with how well it’s received.

Start by outlining the core idea, then take small steps toward making it a reality. Don’t worry about perfection — just get started. You might find that the world is more ready for what you have to offer than you think.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Something has been stirring in your mind, calling you to think bigger, but the how may still feel unclear. This is a moment to sit with those thoughts and let them marinate.

The path might not be obvious yet, but trust that clarity will come as you continue to reflect and explore. Sometimes, the first step is simply giving yourself permission to think without limits. When you're ready, the how will seamlessly reveal itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gather your friends around a campfire— or if that’s not possible, simply invite them over for a cozy catch-up on the sofa. This is the perfect time for communal creativity. Share your stories, ideas, and dreams with one another.

There’s something special about coming together in a relaxed, open space that sparks new connections and ignites creative energy. Whether it's the warmth of the fire or the intimacy of your living room, these moments create an environment where inspiration flows freely.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might find yourself stepping into a leadership role at work, and it could feel like the universe is nudging you to take charge. Your ability to see the bigger picture and your unique vision could be what the team needs to reach the collective goal.

This is your moment to trust your instincts, embrace your natural leadership, and inspire those around you. Don’t shy away from this opportunity — your insight and confidence could be needed to move things forward. You've got what it takes to lead and make a real difference.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.