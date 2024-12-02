Relationships Improve Significantly For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 2 - 8, 2024

The week of December 2 brings a cluster of activity over the weekend, creating a powerful shift that helps five zodiac signs significantly improve their relationships.

On Friday, December 6, Mars stations retrograde in Leo, prompting you to reflect on what motivates you. As part of Mars’s retrograde journey, it will shift into Cancer on January 6 before stationing direct on February 23, 2025. However, it won’t reenter Leo post-retrograde until April 18, meaning that many of the current themes in your relationship will not reach fruition until then.

Advertisement

On Saturday, December 7, Venus and asteroid Ceres will shift into Aquarius creating a strong need for freedom and individuality. This can help you craft the relationship or commitment that truly fulfills your needs even if it seems a bit unconventional to the outside world. Neptune will also station direct in Pisces on December 7, providing the ability to discern your truth and not let pride get in the way of the love you’ve always dreamed of.

This will reach a fruition point with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces on Sunday, December 8 as you are urged to take what has recently surfaced and use it to create a new beginning in your romantic life. Not only will this new beginning be because you’ve let go of your pride, but it will also be based on your greatest hopes — instead of your greatest fears.

Advertisement

Horoscopes for five zodiac signs whose relationships improve during December 2 - 8, 2024

1. Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

As long as you’re willing to learn, Aquarius, you may be in for one of the most amazing chapters of romantic growth you’ve ever seen. Mars will station retrograde in Leo on Friday, December 6, activating your house of relationships and inviting you into a deeper period of reflection and understanding.

Although this heavily plays into your learning from your past choices, you also should be able to see how pride or a lack of understanding has led to many of the challenges you’ve recently faced in your relationship. During Mars retrograde, especially from December 6 to January 6, you are being urged to try to be more understanding of your partner. Of course, if you truly don’t feel like you’re aligned, that’s another matter — however, if you love this person, it's worth giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement

Mars retrograde will help you understand your partner better and reflect on your choices and actions in matters of the heart, ultimately helping you let go of your pride, admit when you were wrong, and allow you to come together more cohesively. But this will also help you heal many of the karmic relationships that still may be plaguing your current relationship.

Being open to learning and taking accountability positively affects and improves your relationship — which may even lead to a more significant commitment in the future.

2. Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

You are the quintessential dreamer of the zodiac, Pisces. This means that while everyone may daydream or fantasize, for you, it’s part of who you are.

However, you’ve been in a different mindset lately that has had you working more and even becoming more skeptical of love. But because this isn’t who you are, not only have you felt it caused challenges in your relationship, but you also haven’t felt like yourself.

You need time to dream, wear those rose-colored glasses, and feel safe to love. While part of this has to do with giving yourself time to rest, it also has to do with trusting that just because you allow yourself to dream doesn’t mean you will encounter heartbreak similar to what you've experienced in the past. Your current partner loves you for who you are, but even they can tell that you’ve been off in recent months.

Venus will shift into Aquarius on Saturday, December 12, lighting up your house of dreams, intuition, and soulmates. Venus is the planet of love, and in Aquarius, it can embrace its free-spirited energy that will help you do the same. Create more space to embrace your dreamy self, let yourself become more romantic without worrying how your partner or love interest will take it, and most of all, start listening to your intuition again.

Advertisement

With Aquarius also ruling over soulmates, you could find a relationship becoming more committed or even cross paths with someone who ends up becoming significant to your life. However, all of that is only possible if you start allowing yourself to daydream and see that love is the most important aspect of life.

3. Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Advertisement

As a zodiac sign that tends to get bogged down by logic, it’s no wonder that it’s so important for you to have faith when your relationship becomes more challenging, dear Virgo. But that faith has been hard to find, and you’ve been feeling rather negative about your relationship.

Luckily, this will all shift as Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Saturday, December 7, reigniting your faith and hope in your romantic life. Neptune rules over dreams, fantasies, and unconditional love. However, during its retrograde, it tends to create a lack of faith. Neptune retrograde in your relationship sector has affected how you’ve felt and the energy you’ve invested into your romantic connection.

As Neptune stations direct, you will feel more optimistic and even have faith that not only can you and your partner exit this challenging time, but you will be stronger because of it. This phase of your life has been about you realizing that a healthy relationship may not have romantic moments every day, but that it doesn’t mean anything is wrong — especially when your partner has consistently shown up to try to show how much you mean to them.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

While you bring excitement and zest into the life of the one you love, Leo, it's important to make sure you're loving your partner in the ways they need. This can be hard for you to see, especially as pride can figure heavily into your decisions and how you hold space for conversations.

Letting go of your pride figures heavily into this phase of your life, especially with Mars stationing retrograde in Leo on December 6, inviting you to reflect on how you’ve been approaching your relationship and making you aware of where you can improve.

Advertisement

The benefits of Mars retrograde in Leo pave the way for you to make significant changes in your romantic life, especially once Venus and asteroid Ceres shift into Aquarius on Saturday, December 7. While Venus rules over love, Ceres brings a tender energy that carries themes of caretaking, understanding, nurturing, and affection.

As long as you’re open to seeing that the love your partner needs may differ from how you’ve been loving them, you can use this time to shift your approach and improve your relationship. Try not to think of anything as black and white and be mindful of becoming defensive, neither of which benefits your romantic pursuits. Instead, lean into this energy, become more nurturing of yourself, listen more to your partner, and allow yourself to see that pride of any sort should never be an obstacle to enjoying the love meant for you.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You may be pleasantly surprised by an offer of reconciliation, Scorpio. Give this person a fair chance. While you have an enormous capacity for love and romance, you can also shut down rather quickly out of fear. But fear is one of the elements of your shadow side that you have been guided to reflect on so that you can hold space for the process of falling in love and creating a relationship that can last forever.

Try to receive this new offer of love or reconciliation without fear or judgment. As much as grand gestures or gifts can be lovely at times, they aren’t actually what a healthy romantic relationship is built upon. So don’t be afraid to have an honest conversation with yourself before turning down this offer — and a new chance at love.

Advertisement

The First Quarter Moon will rise in Pisces on Sunday, December 8 offering you a new beginning in your significant romantic relationship. Pisces is also the sign that rules over marriage and home, so this reconciliation may also lead to a greater commitment as well.

The First Quarter Moon differs from the New Moon in that you’re not just setting an intention but taking action towards what you want to manifest. So, if you set an intention for love, you will be guided to take action towards achieving that. In this case, it comes down to giving love a chance without letting fear or pride get in the way. Once you do, you will realize that sometimes the best relationships need a second chance to come together.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.