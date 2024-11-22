Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From November 25 - December 1, 2024

The Chinese zodiac weekly horoscope reveals a powerful week ahead between November 25 - December 1, 2024. Influenced by the week's I Ching hexagram Lake over Fire (#49) changing to Mountain over Wind (#18), each Chinese zodiac sign is reminded not to give up when faced with challenges. Trust in your ability to find a way.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for November 25 - December 1, 2024

Rat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, this week's horoscope urges you to know where your heart is. Stay true to that and your path forward will become illuminated and be easy to follow.

In love, you are encouraged to speak and live from the heart. Be your true self unapologetically. True love will embrace you for everything that you are, whether you're single or in a relationship.

Your social life is also blooming at this time. Go off on adventures with friends! New ideas and inspiration await.

As for your career, now's a good time to be a team player and collaborate with people so you can benefit from your collective strengths and make your project or endeavor even stronger.

Advertisement

Ox

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Ox, this week's horoscope encourages you to know where you stand regarding core values and life principles. Let this be your guiding light as you move forward.

Advertisement

Knowing what you value most in relationships will allow you to find the one who sparks joy in your heart while also getting you out of your comfort zone so you can grow together and learn from each other.

In your career, you are encouraged to think big and not hold yourself back from your dreams. Practice patience — as long as you know how you can go from where you are to where you want to be, take things one day at a time.

Tiger

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, the power of manifestation is at your fingertips.

Open your heart and share your vulnerabilities with your romantic partner. This will allow them to be vulnerable with you too and deepen your bond, manifesting powerful love into your life. Now's the time to be creative and think big.

Rabbit

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, your relationships are highlighted this week. Embrace the softer side of life to feel the universe's blessings lighting you up in the most exquisite ways.

In love, you are encouraged to be your true self when engaging with your romantic partner or potential date. But don't forget to carve out time for yourself — the middle ground is where true love blooms.

Your social life is also an important area of consideration. The more good energy you bring wherever you go, the more good energy you will absorb in turn.

Dragon

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dragon, gathering knowledge this week will help you move forward in life and ascend to a new level, although this may require some sacrifices on the social front. You will benefit from keeping it small this week, making time for those who truly uplift your heart and soul, whether they are friends, family, or even good acquaintances.

In love, you are encouraged to acknowledge your true feelings. Courageously embrace love, whether you are single or in a relationship, to increase your confidence and charisma.

In your career, being studious can add more feathers to your cap. This will help you significantly grow and expand, impacting your life path.

Advertisement

Snake

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Snake, now's a great time to introduce your significant other or budding romance to your friends and family. You can even bring them home during Thanksgiving as a way to make them feel welcome in the family fold! Your social life is sparkling — prioritize time with people who bring joy and blessings to your soul.

Advertisement

Horse

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Horse, consider being more present in the family fold and spend time with your loved ones this week. You are also encouraged to resolve conflicts that may have arisen due to miscommunication or extra time spent working. Nurturing relationships can feel difficult, but if you make them a priority, you will realize that it's one of those true treasures in life that brings joy far into one's life.

In your social life, you are encouraged to introduce something new to your circle, whether that's a board game or gift exchange. Time spent bonding and building core memories it's what's most important.

Advertisement

Goat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Goat, you make significant memories this week, realizing that life has many layers and further developing your emotional intelligence. Make sure to remain present when interacting with others. Listen more than speak this week and you will fully understand the heart of whoever you engage with.

Advertisement

As for your career, you are encouraged to be more creative this week and seek new ideas and inspiration. Beautiful paths are ahead of you!

Monkey

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Monkey, you are encouraged to think from a long-term perspective and consider the areas of life interconnected with your love life, whether it's raising a family or socializing with friends.

Advertisement

Speaking of friends, your social life is highly favorable this week. If you are attending a party or hosting one yourself, look forward to pleasant times and conversations.

In your career, you are encouraged to be still this week and allow information and observations to guide you forward. Your intuition will also be a space of power for you in this arena.

Rooster

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rooster, lean into your manifestation powers this week. Make sure that your heart feels at home. If you're feeling off-kilter, spend some time with friends, who are a great support system for you this week.

Be still in your career and allow the energy to flow around you. Trust your tuition and continue to be observant.

Dog

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, lean into your inner power — don't let anyone make you second-guess yourself. Be true to yourself, unapologetically — but also realize that everyone has bad habits that they can benefit from letting go of to grow into new and better spaces.

Let your creative and funny side out this week! This will allow you to make memories with your loved ones and friends.

Your career is also shining at this time, so don't be surprised if new opportunities come your way. Tasks you may have found more challenging in the past are easy now. Protect your energy from envy!

Advertisement

Pig

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Pig, ground yourself within and reflect on what drives you and how you can make your life even more beautiful. Journaling can help you with this.

In love, you are encouraged to speak your mind and heart and invite your partner (or new love) to do the same. Beautiful adventures await you on this path.

Advertisement

Your social life will be perfect this week but you are cautioned about fake friends and those who may try to disrespect your boundaries.

In your career, be true to yourself as you grow. You will hit a new level and maybe even soar into a higher stratosphere!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.