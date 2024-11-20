5 Zodiac Signs With Wonderful Horoscopes On November 21, 2024

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, five zodiac signs will have wonderful horoscopes due to the Sun changing signs. The Sun will enter Sagittarius, thus ending Scorpio Season and kicking off Sagittarius Season.

Now's an excellent time for Pisces, Cancer, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Scorpio to be more explorative and philosophical. We ask big questions about life, make new friends from all circles and walks of life, and be open to new experiences that expand our minds and horizons.

Advertisement

Saturn in Pisces is also highlighted as the primary benefactor of the day. So, we are reminded that everything fun about Sagittarius Season will be tinged by Saturn's powerful and disciplined influence, especially in the creative field.

If you feel stifled, it's important to distinguish between actions and influences that may try to put you inside a box and those that do the opposite and instead inspire your creativity by giving you guardrails and something to focus on.

Finally, the Moon in Leo is also a beneficial force on Thursday. The Moon reminds us that any one person cannot define creativity. The Moon doesn't ever stop surprising those signs who are constantly creative all day, every day.

Advertisement

That's the fun part! So embrace this energy, and you will shine like never before.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 21, 2024:

1. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 - 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Pisces, you are encouraged to spend time with your best friends as that will lead to great adventures and spontaneous fun.

Friendship is where you will discover the sweetness life has to offer. Those of you who have long-term romantic partners can also engage with this energy with your significant other and turn this day into something extraordinary.

If you feel called to, buy yourself a special drink, whether it's a festive flavor or something you always wanted to try but were not sure you would enjoy. This exploratory energy will also bring something good to you!

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, the horoscope on Wednesday for you is gorgeous! You are encouraged to step back from thinking about other people and their needs and prioritize your own first.

This is especially important for those who struggle with people-pleasing tendencies or were raised in environments that did not prioritize their needs and made them feel guilty about them instead. Now's the time to regain your power from those who stole it and recenter yourself.

You are also encouraged to do something that helps you align all seven chakras of your body. This can be a mindfulness meditation while holding a 7-chakra pyramid in your hand or even eating foods corresponding to all seven chakras. You can DIY this according to what feels good to you!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Aries

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 2 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Thursday is big, beautiful, and bold. Some of you will wake up with a glow-up. Don't be surprised if you positively attract more attention from others. New opportunities will find you easily on Thursday.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to keep a clean diet, as that will align you spiritually on the inside and enable you to go the distance while feeling light and healthy. Depending on your unique body type, some of you will also benefit from engaging with Ayurvedic practices.

4. Capricorn

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 2 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Thursday is like a blank slate. Most of you will benefit from taking it slow and allowing your soul to rest and rejuvenate.

This is especially important if you are close to burnout or have worked hard for weeks and months. Harvest season is here, but what's the point if you don't get to engage with it and celebrate? So choose yourself and take it slow. The cosmic forces are here to back you up!

You are also encouraged to spend more time with your loved ones, bringing peace to your soul and allowing you to create new memories. You can book a vacation, a treat to yourself, and something to look forward to!

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to look beyond the surface in every aspect of life. This will bring you deep insights and wisdom from the most unlikely spaces. You are also encouraged to trust your counsel on this day because your intuition will be stronger now.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, you are encouraged to seek out conversations with like-minded people who are also interested in the same things. This will deepen your knowledge of your expertise and/or interest areas.

Plus, it will expose you to new ways of doing things that you may not have considered before but can bring something positive to your life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.