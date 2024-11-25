5 Zodiac Signs Experience Positive Transformation In Relationships Starting On November 25, 2024

The week of November 25, five zodiac signs will experience positive transformations in their relationships. Monday begins with the last Mercury retrograde of the year. While this transit may bring back a past lover or dole out karmic tests, it can be an opportunity to revisit a particular topic or theme to learn something new.

Mercury retrograde invites you to slow down and not force romantic matters. You learn to trust the process rather than feel like you need to rush ahead in any direction.

Mercury retrograde lasts for three weeks, giving you a chance to slow down before the year is over.

This conscious aspect of slowing down will become important as the Sagittarius Sun aligns with Mars in Leo on Wednesday, November 27. With both Sagittarius and Leo in fire signs, there could be a strong urge to take action or make a radical decision, yet with Mercury retrograde, you won’t see the full picture.

Observing what arises and knowing that any sense of urgency isn’t necessarily real allows you to have the time you need to make the decision that truly supports the life you want to live.

On Saturday, November 30, Pallas will shift into Capricorn.

Pallas helps you be more cautious and pragmatic when approaching love. This can help support the energy of Mercury retrograde as you are encouraged to reflect on how to improve your relationship from the ground up, knowing that often, going slow is the best way.

The New Moon in Sagittarius takes place on December 1, 2024

All of this energy will lead up to the New Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, which has you wanting to cast reason aside and go in an exciting new direction. While this can benefit your dating life, if you’re in an existing relationship, you will need to consciously focus on your romantic goals so that you don’t let yourself make a decision you’ll come to regret.

New relationships need to proceed with caution.

While much of this energy favors building a healthy long-term relationship, be mindful of starting new relationships during Mercury retrograde. They rarely last once this planet stations direct.

Some relationships can and do, but not without awareness and caution. So take your time before putting a label on your partnership. You may want to wait for Mercury retrograde to end to see where things stand long-term.

The collective energy helps you improve your romantic life, but you may have to wait to see the results you want. Trusting the process and never losing hope that what’s meant for you will find you is important.

Five zodiac signs experience positive transformation in relationships starting on November 25, 2024:

1. Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You are ruled by Mercury, so you feel its retrograde more than other signs. Since this planet will transit through your seventh house of commitments and partnerships, your love life gets activated. Take note, Gemini, that a new relationship may take longer than usual to come to fruition.

But, The New Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 1, can be the perfect time to set new intentions for romance. While you may feel frustrated around this time with the lack of forward momentum, practicing patience and finding meaning in this process is important.

With Mercury retrograde and the New Moon in Sagittarius occurring in your house of romantic relationships, you can hit the restart button in a new or existing partnership. If you're dating, finish one relationship before starting another. If you're committed, communicate openly to see where things go.

Being patient and remaining dedicated is the best tool for improving your relationship or romantic life. Be mindful of distractions or new connections that seem too good to be true because they likely are.

By remaining focused on what is most important to you, you can use this energy to manifest the new beginning and progress you have been hoping for.

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Don’t let yourself become frustrated by the length of time it takes you to improve your romantic life, dear Cancer. You have just wrapped up an enormously important phase of your life as Pluto shifted into Aquarius on November 19.

As much as you want to rush ahead into what’s new, you must allow yourself to take the time to get it right. You will be supported by exercising greater patience around Saturday, November 30.

In many cases, you are hitting the restart button in relationships. You realize that just because a relationship has lasted through Pluto’s era in Capricorn, it doesn’t mean that it’s what feels aligned to you now. In the best of any relationship, you can recreate your relationship based on the growth and healing of both you and your partner.

In this case, you are looking to leave the past behind and either have a brand-new relationship with someone new or transform your existing connection, so it is representative of the process you’ve been through. As much as the universe supports you in this, you must take it slow.

Focus on patience, remaining committed to your romantic dreams, and also showing up for the real work of human connection by remaining honest and transparent and not sacrificing your needs as you may have done in the past. You are on the brink of newness, Cancer; you just need to take your time in achieving it.

3. Leo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Although Mercury retrograde has a bad reputation in romantic relationships, in your case, Leo, it might help you. Mercury retrograde highlights your house of long-term commitment, marriage, and healing. Use this time to reflect and redo when it comes to love. Resolve a particular challenge. Welcome back into a relationship that is meant to be; see how love helps you heal.

As this retrograde begins, reflect on your journey over the past year and your growth. The idea is to be open to past themes or partners so that you can fully receive the benefits of this time in your life, especially if it means you need to change the original agreement of the relationship.

Be willing to look within and embody your growth, knowing that everything that has occurred has been leading you to this moment.

4. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Aquarius, this week begins an active and enjoyable phase in your romantic life; remember to think before making big decisions. On Wednesday, November 27, the Sagittarius Sun will align with Mars in Leo, prompting you to feel energized in making all of your romantic wishes come true and progressing a particular connection in your life.

Your horoscope will help improve your connection because your partner has been feeling like you’ve been dragging your feet a bit to decide what the next step should be; however, you also need to make sure you are making the decisions that feel right for you.

The Sagittarius Sun and Mars in Leo will encourage you to take action and no longer sit and reflect. However, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius beginning November 25 means you may need to rethink some of those dreams — or at least talk about them more.

Just because you feel greater confidence in moving forward with your partner doesn’t mean you need to do it all at once. Do you think it’s now or never in making a decision that will change the rest of your life? Instead of taking action without a plan, use this week's energy to talk over matters of the future with your partner.

Share your dreams and wishes with one another. Make an action plan, and let yourself talk about past issues that you haven’t fully delved into yet. While you can always choose to move ahead, the only way to do it with true confidence is to talk about why you once hesitated.

5. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You have to trust that you are on the right track to continue to improve your romantic life, sweet Virgo. There is no doubt that you’ve recently moved through a challenging relationship, but you have to decide if this connection is the one you want to invest in.

While there are still certain issues to discuss and figure out, having your heart choose this relationship will make all the difference, as you can’t be all in if you’re still trying to decide whether to stay.

There are greater changes in store for you. Regardless of your decision, be aware that break-ups can revive a relationship. So, regardless of which way your heart is leaning, it’s better to take your time and try to be where you are, even if you’re not sure it’s where you want to remain.

Pallas governs your intuition, and it will highlight your house of marriage, children, and family. Capricorn brings you commitment, dedication, and the ability to make slow progress. You can sort through and possibly fix what went wrong in your situation. No matter your relationship status, there will be hard times, but you can’t just jump into something new or avoid working through it.

While your partner may have to make amends genuinely, what expectations have you brought into the relationship? Focus less on your partner's actions and more on yourself during this time. If love is still present, this connection is worth investing your energy and time. While you can’t predict what will happen, you have control over how you show up to ensure that your actions align with your intentions.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.