Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On November 11, 2024

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 11, 2024, brings insight into Monday. On Monday, the tarot card spread presents seven tarot cards in reverse, so there is a need to exercise sensitivity with others. Collectively, we are less open and expressive.

We are more reflective and internally focused. This is a time to journal, talk to trusted friends and aim for personal development and growth. Let's see what a one-card tarot reading reveals for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love finds you where you are, Aries. This tarot card promises mutual love and affection between a friend or significant other. There's a meeting of the minds, and it's promising a balance of power. Yay, Aries.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

You can figure things out. You can solve a problem using your talents, resources, and creativity. If you've thought about giving something up, sleep on it before you do. You may wake up with a fresh idea that is the solution to a problem you face.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Breaking up is not easy; when you go through a tough time, it can be easy to think that's the best way out. Perhaps, there's a way to talk through your problems and come to workable solutions as a team. Think long-term, Gemini. Is saying goodbye really what you want?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Feelings are important because they lead to authentic action; however, logic also matters. Reason helps you balance strong feelings so you can make sound decisions and avoid mistakes blinded by anger or passion. Today, we aim to strike a balance between emotions and thinking.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Are you feeling uncreative today? Sometimes, you must change things to breathe fresh life into your imagination. Do something that you haven't tried in a while. Go bowling or take a walk in nature. Have a gym membership? Check out the sauna or go for a dip in the pool.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Watch out today, Virgo. You may recognize a need for leadership skill development in a friend, loved one or boss. While your scrutinous eye can be very useful, deliver advice when the landing is soft and ripe for it. Remember that help isn't always helpful unless it's wanted and timely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Now may not be the right time. If you're hitting delays, walls and problems getting what you want started, it could be that the universe is protecting you from making a mistake. What can you do instead? Can this project wait? Maybe one day, it will make a difference.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups

This is a positive tarot card to receive today, Scorpio. It highlights your ability to be level-headed and calm during stressful times. Your emotional control and cool temperament are strengths you feel, but others recognize. Pat yourself on the back, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

You can have what you want, but even good things in excess are not always good for you. If you want to cheat on your diet, set a date and do so with moderation. If you want to indulge in some shopping, set a budget and enjoy yourself. You can have fun but put those guardrails in place.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Maybe you're not hitting a goal, but the problem isn't you; it's the situation. Evaluate everything before you criticize yourself. It's good to be self-analyzing or perfectionistic. It's what got you to where you are now, but there are times when circumstances are out of your hands, and you must work through environmental problems first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You may need to wait, Aquarius. As much as you'd dislike the idea of rescheduling a date or an appointment, it may be what is needed today. Be flexible if things don't seem to pan out how you want. If the schedule gets a bit crazy today, know that this tarot card warned you in advance. Have a plan b in place.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Stand on your own two feet. Are you financially free of debt, or do you need to work a little more to figure things out and improve your economic well-being? It's possible. But, if you are unsure where to start, work with a financial planner, a family member whose great with money or a friend who understands what you're trying to accomplish. You'll get there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.