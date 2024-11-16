5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 17, 2024

On Sunday, November 17, 2024 five zodiac signs will have very, very good horoscopes. With Pluto in the last degrees of Capricorn, we are reminded that negative feelings and experiences don't always have to be negative in the outcome. Trust your gut and trust your inner power.

Venus in Capricorn reminds us that the power of manifestation always exists within us, waiting for the signal to activate. It cannot act, though, without the right intentions and firm convictions. So, carve out a little time to journal your thoughts. You can also write out exactly what you wish for the future in all the main areas of your life.

Venus' relationship with the Moon in Gemini says to step out of your comfort zone, even if it feels scary. Focus on the need that's driving you to grow. That will help you adapt and develop solutions even if some of those fears are valid. New adventures await!

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 17, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope for Sunday points to an inner need for peace and tranquility. If possible, try to go into introvert mode on this day and focus on self-care. You can always socialize on some other weekend or even in the middle of the week! Sometimes, it's essential to trust your instincts on this and reach out for the blessings that are here for you.



You are also encouraged to think about the wounds lingering within you now. Whether they are from a few months back or a few years back, the time has come for you to heal yourself and unburden yourself of what is holding you back. You will discover yourself on this path and have the strength never to allow something similar to occur again.

2. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Sunday points to a deep need for retrospection and introspection. Both of them together will bring you the insights you need for the next phase of your life, which will unfold very soon. For some of you, this phase has begun since the Full Moon in Taurus on November 15. If you feel called to, incorporate a meditative practice into your daily life to bring you peace and grounding.



You are also encouraged to pay close attention to your body at this time and what it may try to communicate to you through the various senses. Don't ignore the pains or the nudges, and don't ignore any random burst of energy within you. Something intriguing is at play at this time astrologically for you and if you can be more observant, you will know exactly what to do next.

3. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 8 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday is beautiful and bold. Step out of your comfort zone on this day and allow yourself to bloom like a flower! Take the stage, and don't be afraid. The cosmic forces are here to support you fully.



For some of you, this means engaging with more people than you usually do over the weekend and opening yourself up to conversations you may not have thought you would engage with. It's the time to lean into your hobbies, too, and not put them aside for later. Great adventures await on this path!

4. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Sunday has an ephemeral quality to it. It urges you to know yourself before you make any decision at this time. You are entering a very significant period of life over the next few weeks, which will unfold into 2025. Grounding yourself within will help you make the most of the opportunities that are coming for you.



You are also encouraged to do at least one simple thing for yourself today that does not take into account anybody else but you and your needs. This too will help you lean into the space within yourself and nurture it.

5. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 3 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope for Sunday has a restless quality to it. You will find your blessings when you step out of your comfort zone and trust your intuition as it nudges you where you need to go. It may not make sense right away, but the more you trust this energy the easier it will be for you to discover how the universe is conspiring in your favor.



For some of you, Saturn in Pisces is definitely behind this. But you are also encouraged to not discount the power of your personal moon sign. Working with an astrologer can help you find greater clarity about yourself.

