Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 4, 2024

Your tarot card reading brings insight into each zodiac sign's November 4, 2024 horoscope. Let's see what the day has in store for you when the Moon and Venus meet up in Sagittarius.

Sagittarius points to Temperance, our collective tarot card of the day. Temperance encourages delayed gratification when we have a goal we want to pursue.

Ask yourself, where is your life headed? What do you love to do? What stimulates your mind and makes you feel excited about life? These questions matter and it's OK to be philosophical when asking them.

Today, we may feel slightly impatient in pursuing personal projects and goals. There may even be a sense of wanderlust to venture into the unknown. Sagittarius energy infuses the day when the Moon and Venus link up in the sign of the archer, but we can learn how to be patient and keep our cool gaining perseverance and maturity.

We can become grounded and more determined to focus on our goals and dreams, but also keep both feet on the ground while doing so.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Sometimes weakness is a strength, Aries. Today, admitting you can't do a task alone reveals maturity and insight into a problem. Don't be afraid to say you are over your head if needed. Asking for help can be a wonderfully cool superpower to have. It works for you today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Don't assume something is done without double-checking it first. Today you might wonder if you will hurt a person's feelings if you review their work. At the end of the day, two heads are always better than one. Use checks and balances to make sure work runs smoothly and everything is as it ought to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Are you doing a lot of work and wondering when the payoff will arrive? Sometimes you have to admit that a project is no longer viable. Have circumstances changed? Do you feel that the timing is off? Consider the big picture. See that your efforts are applied wisely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

There are great days and then days when life is so-so. Today, keep all things in perspective. You may need to put in a little more elbow grease. Be patient with others and yourself. Remember that Rome was not built in a day, and sometimes things take longer than you had originally anticipated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Put those credit cards away. Today, it can be super tempting to spend money. You don't want to make a major purchase when feeling slightly needy or emotional. Instead, ask yourself if what you're about to purchase matters now. Do you really need it? What's the purpose? Be willing to check your shopping intent to ensure you are honoring your budget's needs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

What does your heart say? Sometimes, a breakup, job, or busy life can throw your inner voice into the silent zone. To reconnect, take time to do things in nature or to spend time alone relaxing, resting and in your thoughts. Make room in your schedule so that you have down time. It's the best thing for you today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Have you been burned before when lending money to a family member or friend? You may think it's unwise to be overly generous when someone has taken advantage of you financially. Today, however, you might be swayed to helping a friend out and giving a gift instead of a loan. Giving without expecting anything back in return can be easier for your relationship and heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Who is your mother figure in life? This tarot card indicates that a female energy may present strongly throughout the day. So, if you need someone to talk to or just want a hug from a loving person, this is the day to ask for it. Invite the energy of feminine spirits into your life and enjoy the soft and gentle nature of love in your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A relationship that seemed to be going nowhere may catch its second wind and revive itself. This is a great time to anticipate the best in others, and to show up in conversations and interactions with friends as you'd like to be: kind, honesty, forthright and forgiving.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

It's always good to keep your temper in check, especially when you feel tired, hungry or unmotivated. Today, a little self-care can go a long way if you feel like you have too much on your plate. It's normal to feel frustrated sometimes, and how you handle intense emotions can be a great example of your maturity and personal growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Let the past go. This tarot card signifies that you are ready to release pain and sorrow and move toward brighter, less heavy emotional energy. Journal your thoughts and release negative emotions from your mind. If you have a friendship or situationship that's not working well, consider calling a time out to give yourself time to think and return later with a fresh perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You're a winner, Pisces, and it's wonderful when that translates into cash. Money is coming to you soon, Pisces. A project, job, or investment will ultimately pay off for you. You did the work. You put in the time. The moment to collect for all your effort is here for you to cash in on.

Aria Gmitter isYourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.