What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 3, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign’s tarot horoscope for Sunday reveals something you need to know about November 3, 2024. The Moon will spend the day in lively and adventurous Sagittarius, inviting us to explore our thoughts for enhanced self-control. We can learn from our feelings, and test desires to learn and evolve during each life experience. Mars will enter Leo, bringing attention to the Sun tarot card, revealing how each moment, no matter how beautiful or challenging, can work out positively, depending on how we handle the situation. Now, let's find out what a one-card tarot reading reveals.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Are you feeling a surge of inspiration, Aries? This is a wonderful time to do things that motivate you and help you plan for the future.

You can reflect on what you have learned in the previous weeks and how you can apply that knowledge in the upcoming month. Overall, this is a time to embrace your diligent qualities and set yourself up for success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Good things take time, Taurus. When your current situation doesn't align with your hopes for life, it doesn't mean you need to give up your dreams, but potentially give up your timeline of their occurrence.

This is a wonderful day to trust that everything is happening in divine timing and surrender to the natural, beautiful unfolding of events.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your ability to be kind and compassionate toward others is one of your greatest strengths, Gemini. The love you give is never without impact.

Today is a wonderful day to fill your cup by pouring into others. You can call a friend or complete a random act of kindness. However you do it, this is a wonderful opportunity to be generous with your love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Your strengths and skills have singular value, but you may accomplish great things by coming together with a group. You have unique things to offer, Cancer.

Today is a lovely day to be confident about what you bring to the table and collaborate with others. Your qualities may complement each other, and you may be able to learn and grow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Today, instead of approaching behaviors with judgment, try approaching them with curiosity, Leo.

Whether with yourself or with your lover, your actions can reveal the state of your heart and mind. Instead of seeing them as definitive to your character, they may invite you to check in on your well-being or content consumption. Apart from your values, many things can contribute to how you show up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Instead of approaching cycles, routines, or habits that are unfulfilling to you with criticism, this is a wonderful time to indulge in introspection from a place of love, Virgo.

Something may feel out of line in your life, and you may need to assess what it is and why it is occurring before returning to fullness.

It may be a task that needs to be done or that you're not getting enough rest in every aspect you need, including the areas of social and play.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Take the new journey, Libra. The most wonderful things bloom outside of your comfort zone. This is a beautiful time to develop a sense of security and love within yourself, so you do what may be uncomfortable or difficult, but in your favor in the long run. This is a wonderful opportunity to take a chance on yourself and reframe your narrative of failure. "Failure," can be priceless in the blessings and lessons it gives you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

People may finally begin to see what you have seen all along, Scorpio. Your hard work may pay off, and people will recognize your accomplishments. This is a wonderful time to take pride in your efforts and work, even before you receive external praise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Your mind is home; make it a nice place to be, Sagittarius. It can be a space of safety and life or one that is a mental prison. This is a wonderful time to reflect on your thought patterns or mentalities because not all of them serve you. Some, to reach your wholeness, you must become aware of and work to release.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Today is a wonderful day to give back in the capacity to can, Capricorn. It may look as simple as expressing gratitude for people on your journey or contributing to a charity. Either way, look for ways to bless others; what comes around goes around.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Devote time for community to gather with the people who mean the most to you, Aquarius. Relationships are one of life's most precious gifts, and today is a wonderful time to make space to celebrate it intentionally. Instead of waiting for free moments for quality time, see how you can prioritize it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are on an upward swing, Pisces. You are gaining passion, inspiration and excitement. In addition to meeting the opportunities that come your way well, you seek them out with open arms. Seize your energy during this period; it can lead to growth and expansion.

Aria Gmitter isYourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.