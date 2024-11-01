Weekly Horoscope For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign From November 4 - 10, 2024

The weekly horoscopes for November 4 - 10, 2024, for every Chinese zodiac sign are influenced by the I Ching hexagram of the week Thunder over Thunder (#51). It urges us to not hold fast to an idyllic idea. Instead, engage with the world around you and grow more with each day of life.

The ones who can do so thrive and shine even when the ground underneath their feet shakes and the winds become a roaring symphony. They continue standing strong when the dust settles in a new era. Journal your feelings on this subject and discover the three things you can do this week to be more mindful as you live life.

Weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 4 - 10, 2024

Rat

Years of the Rat: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat, your horoscope this week urges you to be more proactive in life and seize your destiny. Something extraordinary will unfold for you when you do this.

Lucky days in love for Rat this week: November 5 & 6

Your love life is being highlighted as an area of importance this week. So if you wish to take your relationship to the next level or have discussions about doing so, now's the right time!

Lucky day in friendship for Rat this week: November 9

Your social life will be good, too, so put yourself out of your comfort zone or throw a house party if you feel like it. You will receive the same positive energy you give.

Lucky day in career for Rat this week: November 9

As for your career, things are going good here. Maintain a steady pace and you will be golden!

Ox

Years of the Ox: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, your weekly horoscope urges you to be patient and not allow your emotions to get the best of you. If you can do this, maybe through grounding exercises, beautiful experiences will unfold for you.

Lucky day in love for Ox this week: November 8

With your career and finances taking center stage, your focus is on your future rather than your love life. If you're in a relationship, remember that you don't have to go it alone – see where your partner can step in to support and remember to show them some love as well!

Lucky day in friendship for Ox this week: November 7

Since the first half of the week falls in a Wood Dog month, you may feel more introverted as the Wood Dog energy encourages retreat and introspection.

Lucky days in career for Ox this week: November 5 & 6

In your career, you are encouraged to think more like a team player than a lone wolf. You will shine and also find new ideas this way!

Tiger

Years of the Tiger: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tiger, you will benefit the most if you choose to rest and relax this week. A staycation is in the cards, whether you choose an at-home spa day or a night out to dinner from the perspective of a visitor to your town. If you have a vacation planned already, even better!

Lucky day in love for Tiger this week: November 5

Your love life is really strong right now, as are your manifestation powers — so make sure to think positively and creatively when engaging with your romantic partner or potential date.

Lucky day in friendship for Tiger this week: November 6

As for your social life, Tigers fare better taking step back in this arena this week. Focus more on yourself and allow your creative side to surface. You'll wow everyone (and yourself!) with your inner genius!

Lucky day in career for Tiger this week: November 8

In your career, be strong and think like a leader. That's the path forward for you at this time.

Rabbit

Years of the Rabbit: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, your horoscope this week points to a need for introspection and self-care, especially if you have experienced something in the past that has left wounds in your psyche. Deep inner healing awaits those who choose to do this.

Lucky day in love for Rabbit this week: November 10

Your love life is not an area of priority at this time, but you are cautioned against inadvertently engaging in people-pleasing behaviors. Prioritize your self-esteem and the need for healing.

Lucky day in friendship for Rabbit this week: November 10

Your social life may benefit more from some peace and quiet this week. It will also show you who your real friends are and those who are only fair weather.

Lucky day in career for Rabbit this week: November 9

As for your career, things are good in this arena. As long as you stay on top of your routines and responsibilities, you will be able to focus on other areas of priority at this time... until things start peaking in your career once more!

Dragon

Years of the Dragon: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Dragon, your weekly horoscope urges you to be more observant and peaceful. It will allow you to pick up red flags in your surroundings and take proactive action.

Lucky day in love for Dragon this week: November 10

Your love life will benefit from being proactive this week, especially if a third party tries interfering with your relationship, whether that's a friend, in-law, or wolf in sheep's clothing.

Lucky day in friendship for Dragon this week: November 8

Being observant this week will help you spot the difference between your real friends and those with ill intentions. Journalling can definitely give you answers as well.

Lucky day in career for Dragon this week: November 7

While your career may feel stagnant at this time, remember that there are ebbs and flows to everything. More often than not, it takes time for hard work to pay off. The recognition you deserve will come in time.

Snake

Years of the Snake: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snake, your horoscope this week is strong and steady. You are urged to ground yourself so you can pull from your inner core and smash through all your hopes and goals this week!

Lucky day in love for Snake this week: November 10

In love, you are reminded that just because you may be incompatible with someone does not mean anything is wrong with you. It just means you need to find someone who is truly compatible. That is your quest now.

Lucky day in friendship for Snake this week: November 10

As for your social life, now's a great time to throw a house party! Host a costume dinner or plan a brunch to catch up on your friends' lives and conversate about the things that mean a lot to you.

Lucky day in career for Snake this week: November 8

In your career, you are encouraged to think from a long-term perspective and continue to build and grow yourself with each day that goes by. Let things progress as they have been.

Horse

Years of the Horse: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, your horoscope this week urges you to make up your mind. You can either move with strength and conquer your goals, or you can stay where you are bound by your fears. The only thing stopping you is you.

Lucky day in love for Horse this week: November 10

Your love life is highlighted as an area where you must lean into courage and conviction. When you do, true compatibility will make itself known and two hearts will become one.

Lucky day in friendship for Horse this week: November 9

Your social life may be a hit-or-miss this week, but you are encouraged to spend more time with your best friends and loved ones instead of casual acquaintances to experience more joy and delight.

Lucky day in career for Horse this week: November 7

As for your career, you are encouraged to think from a bird's eye perspective so you can plan, outline, and execute with more precision. Teamwork will make the dream work.

Goat

Years of the Goat: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goat, your horoscope this week urges you to introspect and find peace within. Ground yourself with practices like meditation or journalling as they can help you develop what's within you, whether that's an idea, a talent, or even a growing child!

Lucky day in love for Goat this week: November 9

You are encouraged to prioritize self-care and self-love, which will positively impact your overall romantic life. In order to pour into others' cups, yours must be full!

Lucky day in friendship for Goat this week: November 4

Because you're feeling more introspective this week, your social life is quiet throughout the week. That doesn't mean you have to cut yourself off from the world, however, as you can still enjoy quality time watching movies on the couch or playing board games with friends and family.

Lucky day in career for Goat this week: November 5

As for your career, things are really strong here! This week, positive reinforcement is on the way through financial gains or verbal recognition. You can also do a manifestation ritual to benefit you in a specific way.

Monkey

Years of the Monkey: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Monkey, cultural practices that mean a lot to you will bring you peace and tranquility this week.

Lucky day in love for Monkey this week: November 5

In love, you are encouraged to bring your romantic partner into the cultural sphere of your life and exchange ideas and cultures to help you understand each other better!

Lucky day in friendship for Monkey this week: November 6

Diversity will bring new ideas and inspiration to your social life. Embark on new adventures, seek out new friends to engage with, and have intriguing conversations with your friend group.

Lucky day in career for Monkey this week: November 10

As for your career, try to strike the right balance between what you know works for you and what you can introduce to make things even better! This will allow you to show your creative genius to the world

Rooster

Years of the Rooster: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, your weekly horoscope urges you to balance activity and peaceful rest to rejuvenate your spirit and help you reach your goals.

Lucky day in love for Rooster this week: November 10

In love, you will face a big reckoning this week where something very vital will become obvious to you. Deep inner healing will follow.

Lucky day in friendship for Rooster this week: November 8

Your social life will shine, so lean into this and allow it to support you through the rising energy. Your loved ones will come through for you when you do.

Lucky day in career for Rooster this week: November 5

As for your career, things are steady here so as long as you maintain the right pace, you will be golden. Let your inner creative come out and play too!

Dog

Years of the Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, your horoscope this week is beautiful but urges you to know who you should be loyal to and who does not deserve it. Toxicity can only block your blessings from reaching you.

Lucky day in love for Dog this week: November 10

In love, this message is even more important, especially if you are in a partnership that doesn't always feel reciprocal. Be mindful of red flags!

Lucky day in friendship for Dog this week: November 9

Your social life can be a point where you find support and care, so choose the individuals you engage with and when. Quality time with them is the key to joy for you this week.

Lucky day in career for Dog this week: November 5

As for your career, be proactive and also take juniors under your wings if you wish to carry forward the same positivity your mentors brought into your life. That's the path forward.

Pig

Years of the Pig: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pig, your horoscope this week has a calm feel to it. Use this time to rejuvenate your soul.

Lucky day in love for Pig this week: November 10

In love, you are encouraged not to be afraid of your voice and needs. The right person will never make you feel strange about it. Journalling your feelings can help you set the right intentions in this area.

Lucky day in friendship for Pig this week: November 8

As for your social life, things are good in this area. Lean into your relationships with your loved ones and friends and look forward to great conversations and good times.

Lucky day in career for Pig this week: November 5

The energy around your career this week is solid. As long as you engage with it with a positive mindset, you will invite the same positive energy in this space. Your manifestation powers are also strong now.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.