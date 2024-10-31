Love Horoscope On November 1 For Each Zodiac Sign — The Scorpio New Moon Is Here

Your love horoscope for each zodiac sign is here, with an astrology forecast for November 1, 2024. See how the stars influence your love life and relationships this Friday.

The New Moon in Scorpio arrives with an unexpected lightness on Friday, November 1, as you can feel the old energies of the past closing out and the hope for a new beginning taking root in the deepest parts of your heart. The zodiac sign of Scorpio represents change, but it also helps you to heal from judgment, feeling stuck, unhealthy habits, and toxic cycles of power struggles.

Advertisement

While this mystical New Moon helps you start the month of November off on a new energetic note, it also officially closes out the eclipse energy you’ve been weighed down by since September. Although Scorpio is known for its depth, transformative qualities, and truth, it will be a welcome energy from the work and challenges you’ve been experiencing in your romantic life.

New and Full Moons move in cycles, letting you set an intention to improve your relationship and manifest that in your life. In this case, what you plant today's seeds will come to fruition with the Full Flower Moon on May 12, 2025.

Advertisement

This gives you time to understand that anything meant to last will take longer to manifest, but the journey to reach the destination is just as important as what you achieve. Let your soul be cleared out of what you no longer need, take a deeper dive into your own truth, and let those walls around your heart begin to crumble.

Watch the stars with the one you love or see if you can glimpse the comet of the century, as it’s being called, as it streaks across the darkened sky under the New Moon in Scorpio.

Express your emotions, talk about life, and invest in a love based on the simple beauty of the truth. Let’s see what each zodiac sign’s love horoscope says about this Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, November 1, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

No matter what has recently occurred in your romantic life, allow yourself to look for a new beginning, Aries. This will help you begin to act in establishing or progressing a certain romantic relationship, especially if you can focus on the connection between the two of you rather than how the rest may see it in the world.

Only love matters now, so you should allow yourself to embrace the possibilities for a new beginning that the universe offers you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Relationship matters may have felt challenging recently, Taurus, but you can usher in a new beginning. This doesn’t mean having to break up, but only that rather than having a love that looks good, you are after one that feels good down to your very soul.

Let yourself focus on what is most important to you, allowing yourself to extend the same understanding you want to receive from your partner, and seeing that no one is perfect, but that doesn’t mean the love shared can’t be.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You and your partner are able to heal from recent challenges, Gemini, but only as long as you no longer try to pretend that everything is OK.

Use the energy to sort through responsibilities in your home or relationship and to talk about the quality time that you spend together.

You may need to align your schedules and make plans so that you can see it was never a matter of whether this was the right love — only that you had to work together to enjoy it.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let this be the new beginning that you’ve dreamed of, Cancer, but you need to make sure you’re still honoring yourself every step of the way.

Allow yourself to show up as your authentic self, and don’t hold back from expressing your needs or desires to your partner or new love interest.

The only way this new beginning will become real is to ensure you aren’t continuing any people-pleasing or codependent traits. Remember, no matter how great love is, you should never have to sacrifice yourself.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor yourself and focus your energy on the healing that only truth can bring, Leo. With so much arising in your family, relationship, and home, great stress surrounds you.

Now is when you can take what you’ve learned and start progressing on the changes you’ve been feeling.

This could bring about a new chapter in your romantic relationship, and you could feel freer to follow your heart and realize that you get to live your life; however, this resonates the most deeply with your soul.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because a lesson may feel challenging to learn, Virgo, doesn’t mean it will always feel that way. Let yourself embrace this new and likely emotional version of yourself.

Even if you’re still becoming accustomed to utilizing your emotional side rather than logic, this can help you see your relationship in a new light.

By letting yourself be vulnerable, you can begin a new phase of deeper intimacy and truth in your romantic connection.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time under this beautiful new moon to let yourself feel cleansed of all that has previously occurred, Libra. While you may receive an unexpected financial gift around this time, the real treasure will be your finally understanding your worth.

This will bring changes to your relationship and your light, though you don’t have to rush. Just be in this place now and let yourself connect with your heart and the truth that you have always been worthy — you just needed to realize that.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is your annual new moon in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, so use it for a new beginning as you celebrate your solar return. Let this help you embody the lessons and growth of the past year, so that you no longer have to live in fear.

Feel refreshed and renewed, as this spiritual cleansing allows you to find greater hope and trust in your personal and romantic process.

By letting yourself see how far you’ve come, you can also achieve greater confidence in manifesting positive changes and greater connection in matters of the heart.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You should feel a sense of ease, Sagittarius, as all that has been weighing you down is suddenly released.

Whether you’ve been trying to control your fate or operating under negative self-beliefs, let go and embrace your true inner self.

You may find this to become more about personal healing than romance, but trust that you are on the path to attracting your forever love — you just can’t keep carrying around all your past hurts.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are entering a phase that celebrates all you have already manifested, Capricorn. While new moons tend to draw you inward, this would be a wonderful time to go out on that first date or plan a date with friends and the ones you love.

Celebrate every moment, not just those where there are special occasions. Allowing yourself to make the most of the life you’ve created will benefit your relationship and help you realize that you are worth being celebrated.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Although you may be focused on career matters, Aquarius, this will also be a beautiful time in your relationship. The fears of not being seen or taken advantage of should dissipate around this time, as you can see your partner's true presence and intentions.

This will help you trust your actions and your own decisions when it comes to love. You have to let yourself feel all the good in your life so that you can also see that you have already created the new beginning you always wanted.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may be thinking about where a particular relationship is going or a romantic new beginning around this time, Pisces.

You may have difficulty staying focused on romantic matters when there seem to be many offers for new beginnings. Try to hold space for your dreams and matters of the heart around this time.

If you're seeking a new phase of a relationship or in your romantic life, make sure to take the chance on love. It may end up being the perfect time to get away with that special person, reconnect, and explore all that is there, but you will still need to choose to create space in your life for love consciously.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.