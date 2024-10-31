Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 1, 2024 — The Scorpio New Moon Is Here

Today's daily horoscopes bring insight into the New Moon for each zodiac sign in astrology. Let's see what's in store starting November 1, 2024.

Today, we welcome a New Moon in Scorpio, one of the most potent phases for setting new intentions. This energy invites you to explore deeper levels of intimacy, not just with yourself but also with those who hold significant connections in your life. It’s an ideal time to reflect on how to nurture these relationships and cultivate a more profound understanding of yourself and your desires.

This New Moon also provides a cosmic opportunity to examine any barriers hindering you from developing authenticity. What fears, insecurities, or societal expectations are holding you back? Remember, at the end of the day, your personal truth is medicine. Let's learn more by checking out each zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for November 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

By the middle of the month, you’ll transition from an outward focus to a deeper inward exploration, where primal desires and unrefined gems await your discovery.

This shift invites you to delve into the depths of your being, uncovering passions and truths that may have been overlooked amidst the hustle and bustle of life. Set new intentions around the following themes: desire, primal expression and honest truths.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re likely to become much more vocal about your needs, recognizing that there's no real benefit, even if you think you can handle things alone. Why would you want to carry the weight alone when the support of others can enrich your experience?

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness; it’s an empowering act that builds communal trust and fosters deeper connections. Set new intentions around the following themes: building trust within oneself and with others, erotic exploration and intimate conversations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Work isn’t the end-all and be-all; it’s just one chapter in your story. It’s essential to step outside the confines of daily responsibilities and routine to venture beyond the proverbial dome that may be limiting your perspective.

Embrace the moments that allow you to explore, create, and connect with the world around you. Set new intentions around the following themes: creative working projects, creative collaborations, and upskilling your expertise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might experience a breakthrough creative career idea that feels like it floated down from the sky and landed in your lap. This moment of inspiration can be exhilarating, sparking excitement and possibility.

However, the only thing that can freeze you into inaction is the mindset that you have everything perfectly organized before you begin. Set new intentions around the following themes: creative risk and courageous action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nostalgia is bound to creep in, tugging at your heartstrings with an intensity that’s hard to ignore. When those feelings of longing for the past surface, the best remedy might just be to immerse yourself in show reboots and reunions.

Revisiting familiar characters and storylines can evoke a sense of comfort and connection, allowing you to relive cherished moments and experiences. Set new intentions around the following themes: home, family, healing from the past and emotional regulation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

By prioritizing simplicity, you create space for clarity and peace of mind, allowing you to nurture the things that matter most. Remember, slowing down doesn’t mean you’re falling behind; it’s often in these quiet moments that you gain the insights and energy needed to move forward with intention and purpose.

Set intentions around the following themes: conscious communication, well-being and mental stillness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might reflect on the past, sifting through the many stories that have shaped your definitions of self. This introspective journey allows you to understand how your experiences, relationships, and choices have influenced who you are today.

As you process these narratives, you can understand what you want to carry forward and what no longer serves you. Set intentions around the following themes: personal values, relationship commitments and negotiations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This newfound assertiveness empowers you and inspires those around you to do the same. By embracing your identity and advocating for your needs, you create a ripple effect of authenticity that can foster deeper connections and a more supportive environment.

Trust in your ability to express yourself fully, and watch how your world begins to expand in response. Set intentions around the following themes: identity renewal, reinvention and creative power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As you walk past a car window, you might catch a glimpse of your self-image reflected back at you, which may not align with what you thought it was. This moment can serve as a clarifying mirror, revealing aspects of yourself that have been obscured or overlooked.

It’s an opportunity to confront any contradictions between how you see yourself and truly feel inside. Set intentions around the following themes: shadow work, self-expression and creative expression.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Stay true to your vision and allow it to guide you through any uncertainties. Honoring your philosophy and maintaining an open-minded outlook will cultivate a sense of freedom and possibility that propels you toward your goals.

Trust in your ability to reshape your reality and embrace the abundant potential ahead, even if you can’t see it yet. Set intentions around the following themes: community support, friendship values and freedom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your work stands out in ways you may not even realize but now is the time to acknowledge and embrace that uniqueness. If you don’t take a moment to see the value and impact of your creation, you might find yourself drifting into new hiding spots — places of self-doubt or insecurity—that make you shy away from the long-lasting acclaim you deserve.

Set new intentions around the following themes: self-promotion, career ambitions and legacy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve reached a crossroads—a pivotal moment when you can shed old expectations holding you back from truly embodying your authentic self.

This shedding process is essential for reclaiming your identity, allowing you to connect deeply with your values, passions, and desires. Set new intentions around the following themes: wisdom, personal philosophy and expansive adventure.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.