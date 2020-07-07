The 5 Most Physically Attractive Zodiac Signs Who Exude Natural Beauty

It's not easy being beautiful.

While some will say that beauty is only skin-deep, does it really matter? If someone is more than easy on the eyes, to the point of being gorgeous, shouldn’t we admire that beauty, even if it truly is only physical?

I’d say so. I mean, it’s not like you need to date them should you get to know them and realize they’re a garbage fire of a human being. And as your horoscope can reveal, as well as astrology, we all have our attractive traits, both physically and mentally.

But of the 12 signs, there are five, in particular, that really stand out as being the most physically attractive zodiac signs.

Of course, this doesn’t mean they aren't that aforementioned garbage fire on the inside, but on the outside they’re pure perfection!

1. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Although we’re focusing on external beauty, Aquarius has attractiveness both inside and out.

On the exterior, they’re the most attractive because they’re always themselves, independent, and do their own thing. These qualities make a person glow.

So, if you’re walking down the street one day and see such a beautiful specimen of humanity, there’s an extremely good chance they’re an Aquarius. They're just so radiant and it’s not fair.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Not far behind Aquarius, on the scale of the most physically beautiful, is Libra.

Oh, Libra, you gorgeous, charming, manipulative creature you!

What makes Libra so beautiful on the outside, as their inside leaves much to be desired, is that their obsession with beauty and all beautiful things makes them work towards being beautiful, therefore they succeed at it. Nose job, Botox, tummy tuck — you name it and Libra will do it all in the name of beauty.

3. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo’s physical beauty comes from the fact that innocence is always beautiful, both inside and out.

And, of course, being the virgin of the Zodiac, Virgo embodies that beauty to the fullest and, similar to Aquarius, glows because of it.

However, Virgo will never glow quite as brightly as Aquarius, and that’s why they’re third on the list and not first. (Such a bummer, I know, dear Virgo.)

4. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

In the same vein as Libra, Gemini is beautiful because of qualities about them that make them strive to be beautiful.

While Libra is obsessed with beauty, Gemini is obsessed with being vibrant and one-of-a-kind. And once you throw in the fact that they’re superficial, maintaining a perfect physical appearance just becomes paramount to them.

5. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

What makes Taurus so beautiful, physically speaking, is that they are just so vain, yet so romantic.

When your life is revolving around vanity and romance, it’s hard not to do everything you can to make sure your outside is top notch, even if you know, deep down, you’ll never compare to Aquarius.

Amanda Chatel is a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post and others. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook, or her website.