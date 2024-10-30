Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 31

Time to prepare for a new chapter in our lives.

Written on Oct 30, 2024

One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 31 Pinkbrush | Canva Pro
The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign has advice and wisdom for October 31, 2024. We are just one day away from the New Moon in Scorpio, when we start a new chapter in life. This day can be reserved for setting intentions and thinking about the future. 

Because this is in the sign of Scorpio, we can examine the past and come out on the other side stronger than ever before. What else does the day bring for you? Let’s see what each zodiac sign’s tarot horoscope says about this Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on October 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The pain is over. The betrayal you've felt hurt, but now you've learned to let it go and move on. 

The lessons of a broken heart are great teachers of wisdom and strength. You have courage, Aries, the foundation for great things in life and love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Problems strengthen you, and when there's conflict, it's a chance to grow deeper in love and learn more about each other. 

Today's tarot card indicates disharmony in a relationship, but that doesn't have to mean you give up. It can imply an opportunity to double down and build a lasting partnership.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Some decisions are as easy as a coin toss, and others are not. You may find a tough choice before you, but you can't 'just decide.' 

You need time to wrestle with your thoughts. You desire to know your heart and intentions better. Give yourself the room necessary to do these things. You'll figure it out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

The world is your oyster, Cancer. A wonderful thing is taking place in your life—a plethora of abundance. 

You can have all your heart desires: love, happiness, and a good career. Be patient and work towards it, but also work on yourself. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: The High Priestess

A pure heart comes with a vivid imagination. Fill your mind with good things. Exercise. Eat right. Give yourself the right amount of sleep. 

Choose good friends. Dream big. Don't allow negativity to crop into your life. Aim for the stars, and you will reach them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's a wonderful experience to live your life on your terms, but that doesn't mean you won't occasionally miss being a child when the world seems simpler and less hard. 

Today, walk down memory lane and enjoy the dreams of yesterday. It's a great thing to reminisce. Doing so, can help you see how far you've come and the type of future you were meant to create.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Communication breakdowns happen, but you can hit the reset button and return to square one. It's wonderful to communicate clearly with someone, but you can learn so much when you see where the glitches and misunderstandings occur. 

You can figure out why life took this turn and brought you to a place where you must work harder to find mutual understanding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: The World

Perseverance is what gets you to the top of your mountain. You want to see things from a higher perspective, but that means doing work others don't want to do because it's lonely, hard and difficult. Today, grit is needed, and that's not a problem for you, Scorpio. Your middle name is 'toughness' and you'll get what you are after.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Tower

No one likes to have their attention diverted to a problem, but you may see things in a new light, and dislike it. 

You have an incredible knack for solving problems, so here's your chance to shine, Sagittarius. You can think outside of the box and find a way to resolve whatever problems you face today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Strength

A balance between strength and softness is what's required today. You may wrestle with finding the right amount of both, but as you navigate your power, you'll figure it out. 

When do you see things going too much in one direction? Where might you consider being kinder when you want to be assertive?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Look at you, Aquarius. You're so vibrant and full of life. You can accomplish much today with all you bring to work and home. 

If you have a lot of things you want to accomplish, your energy is plentiful. Use it wisely, and avoid procrastination.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You can apply so much of what you've learned over the last year to your life. Pay attention to how things connect with each other. 

See where you might take one idea or learning concept and apply it to another. You'll see things from various perspectives, but you can use it broadly, too.

Aria Gmitter isYourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

