The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On October 29

Your tarot card reading is here to help you navigate the energies of life on October 29, 2024, by zodiac sign. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra, opening our hearts to embrace friendship, balance, and the law and seek justice and fairness in all situations.

Today's collective tarot card is Justice, which reminds us that sometimes we must turn to authoritative powers to get things in order or make something official. Good activities to do today include reading up on future tax law changes.

If you plan to get married, talk about prenuptial, or if you want to separate, see what this may mean for your future. Now, let's see what else is in store for your relationships, friendships, career, and social life this Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Trouble ahead, but no worries, Aries, it's par for the course when you're on your way to the top. You may be navigating new waters that challenge your resilience and grit.

Double down on your energy and let the universe show you how amazing you are in good times and moments when life tests you — but you pass.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Do you have a decision to make? You may be unsure about making a timely and necessary choice. The Two of Wands is about decision-making.

Put your logical mind to work and start reviewing the pros and cons. What works for you now? What will help you long term? Ponder the possibilities and shortcomings to help you make a wise decision.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are where you are meant to be and are well on the way to where you want to go. Plan a party or celebration to acknowledge your amazing contributions at work or home.

Be your own cheerleader. Do you deserve a pat on the back or some reward for all you do? Give it to yourself. You've earned it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

A good, loyal friend is someone you can depend on in times of need. How many do you have? Consider it lucky even if you have one person you can think of. True friendships are tough to find and even more difficult to keep.

Also, to find a good friend, be one. You may attract more people who match your energy when you are who you desire to find.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules change. Things change. People change, but sometimes, a structure or institution can take longer to get there than you had originally hoped.

Be patient with the process. Sometimes, a broken system needs leaders to take charge and make things happen. Do you want to be one of them?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Have you been keeping to yourself a lot lately? It's time to dip your toes back into the water and socialize with the world.

What type of activities do you want to try? Where do you see yourself enjoying life the most? Make plans to attend something that interests you and get started.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

What would you like to learn more about? It could be time to sign up for a class or see what you can binge-watch on YouTube and start doing for fun. Is there a hobby you'd like to start?

Are you curious about ebooks or learning AI, or how to code your own video game? Make a plan to take your interest seriously and start growing your knowledge in a subject you want to master.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have so much inner wisdom, Scorpio, and tapping into it creates mental and emotional strength.

Believe in yourself when your intuition tells you something. Listen to your heart, and don't ignore it. This tarot card is a reminder of the power you possess within your heart. It's there for a reason.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden event can throw off your schedule today, which may seem a problem initially. However, short-lived and inconvenient, observe how the universe often steps in to protect you from something unknown.

A delay in traffic or a missed call can be a blessing in disguise. Give gratitude and thanks for anything that appears out of the ordinary.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

See your potential, Capricorn, and know what you work to achieve is possible. Today, you may feel insecure about your goals and aspirations, but the truth is in your actions.

What do you need to succeed at a goal? How can you make it timely? Set actionable steps and a plan that's fool-proof. Go for what you want with intention, and you'll get it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Do you need to express yourself but have trouble finding the right words? Today, communication can throw you in a loop, but there's a secret to pausing and thinking before you speak. Ponder your ideas and thoughts.

Write down notes if you need to. Be patient with yourself, and try listening and asking good questions to gather information and clarify the banter that results from sharing your perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's so much fun to walk down memory lane, isn't it, Pisces? Today pull out your photo albums and look through them. Don't have recent pics printed?

Why not send some of your best phone photos to create a collage on the wall or in a pretty frame by your bedside table? Make memories but also enjoy revisiting them each day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.