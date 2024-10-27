Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 28, 2024 — The Moon Aligns With Uranus

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals how Virgo and Uranus impact relationships on October 28, 2024. The alignment between the Virgo Moon and retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Monday will help you have an emotional wake-up call and be more open to change.

Whether the change is about your feelings or finding out what you want in a relationship, this energy inspires you to speak your truth and see that transformation is the path to freedom.

Although there is likely to be an unexpected new awareness that arises, it will be one that you will need to think through and plan for. Uranus retrograde suggests that what surfaces may be something you’ve already felt or considered. The Virgo Moon will want you to be prepared and take your time making any changes you need for emotional liberation.

Honoring your feelings is essential to attracting the desired relationship or continuing an existing connection. The best love is always the one that matches your inner truth. Let's find out what else Monday's astrology forecast predicts for love and relationships.

October 28, 2024 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dear Aries, you may want to reflect on how you can change your routine to make more time for self-care and even romantic moments. You’ve been so busy tending to matters in your career and even home, that you may be feeling more rundown right now than usual. Instead of just pushing through, take the time to rest, and change your routine so not only you can care for yourself better but so you can have the space to devote to love as well.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may feel that significant changes are in store in your marriage or committed relationship, dear Taurus. While this won’t necessarily be a surprise to you, it doesn’t seem that you will be able to wait as long as you had previously hoped. Whether it’s talking about your strong drive for commitment, or even feeling like you’re no longer connecting, you need to honor your feelings and start sharing them with your partner. The more you try to bury your emotional truth or prolong sharing it, it could complicate matters in the long run.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is an amazing time to stay at home and find joy in the closeness of your relationship, Gemini. You should be feeling more settled in your life and even within yourself around this time, which may make you realize you’re not into being that social butterfly as much. Instead of trying to fight this, enjoy this time in your life. Settle into the peacefulness that you have created in your life and spend an evening cooking with the one that you love in the space that feels like home.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may need to give yourself some time to reflect on your feelings today, sweet Cancer. It seems that in the midst of all the personal work you’ve done recently, you may have changed more than you realized – and because of that your non-negotiables may have shifted. You may need to develop a deeper understanding of what you really want from love before you can begin figuring out how to share it with your partner and love interest. Try to give yourself an opportunity to journal today, and make sure you’re grounded before having any conversations.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you know your own worth, Leo, nothing nor anyone can ever take that away from you. You have a bolt of lighting moment in which you suddenly see how you’ve been giving away your power and haven’t been necessarily honoring your inner worth. Truly embodying and realizing what it is you deserve from life and a relationship can suddenly be overwhelming so make sure you are gentle with yourself today. And don’t write off a partner or even potential lover too quickly, you have to get comfortable with this feeling first before you can make any big decisions.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your truth is something that is solely yours, dear Virgo. But, in order to be able to separate your truth from your wounds, or even that check list of perfection you often have, you need to give yourself time to feel all of your feelings. You may be feeling weirdly calm today, even if it seems that there are changes afoot in your relationship. A big part of this is that you are accepting yourself more, which means your truth is becoming clearer. Remember that you don’t have to prove, defend or argue for the truth, you just simply have to honor it yourself.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The dream world may call to you more intensely today, Libra, as you are encouraged to evaluate whether you have been listening to your inner self – or neglecting it. Although you are still within the midst of learning to advocate for yourself more, as part of this process, you’ve also been invited to get to know and listen to that sacred voice within. Create time for quiet today, so that you can deeply hold space for what surfaces, making sure that you are affirming that you can trust your own self. You may finally receive the clarity you’ve needed in your romantic life but give yourself grace as you become comfortable with it so that whatever decision you make you know it will be in alignment with your soul.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your romantic partner shouldn’t only be about magic and love, Scorpio, but it should also feel like you are with your best friend. Try to focus more on establishing a friendship with your partner or even new love interest today. While chemistry and romance often overshadow your romantic decisions, the first requirement of a relationship should be whether you would actually want that particular person to be your friend. This can help you with making sure it’s healthy, reciprocal – and that you can enjoy one another’s company even if you’re just enjoying the quiet moments of life together.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is a need to make certain changes to your life, Sagittarius, so that you can actually feel more valued in your relationship. While honoring your own self is crucial, you also need to make sure that you are communicating with your partner transparently, and not just assuming they should know. Instead of solely looking at your individual journey, try to also see the one that you share with your partner, and let them in a bit more to your inner world and your heart so that you can realize your partner doesn’t only value you – but wants the best for you too.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may find yourself thinking about new beginnings in your romantic life today, sweet Capricorn. This aspect of marriage or even commitment in love has been something that has been on your mind recently, and it’s also a feeling you need to honor. Whether it’s about progressing your relationship, or even feeling like you are operating more as partners, embracing this inner desire will help you in your romantic life. Today will be all about enjoying life together, so get out and make the most of all the love in your life – and you may even be surprised by what your partner is thinking.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While you are feeling more settled in your relationship and even life, Aquarius, that doesn’t mean that changes aren’t in store for you. Take time today to reflect on the changes that it feels like are or will be affecting your home, your inner security, and even the level of commitment with your partner. As much as talking about these matters may trigger you at times, it’s important to remember that this is just a conversation. If you want to continue to progress this relationship, you also need to show up for the process.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to speak honestly and candidly about your feelings today, sweet Pisces. You will be more in touch with your romantic feelings, so whether it’s your existing partner or even someone you’ve just been talking to, you can make great progress today by opening up more. Although this supports the sharing of any feelings, it may come across in a more committed way, as you are currently on the threshold of a significant relationship – and even transformation in your life. If you think you’ve found someone you want to spend the rest of your life with, then it’s also important to share all that you’re feeling.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.