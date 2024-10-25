What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 26, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for October 26, 2024, with wisdom and advice that is encouraging and insightful. Let's find out what is in store for this Saturday.

The Moon spends a day in Virgo, providing a hefty dose of personal responsibility. We want to be healthy, wealthy, and wise and are willing to do the work necessary to achieve these goals. Virgo's energy points us toward the Hermit tarot card, emphasizing the need for quiet reflection, meditation and prayer.

Our inner voice can be heard in solitude more clearly than in noise or social situations. If you can fit in some quiet time today, do so. If not, pop in your headset and listen to calming music to quiet your mind and silence busy thoughts. Now, let's move on to what today's tarot card reading has in store for this Saturday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Know what you want and then start taking action to obtain it. The Ace of Pentacles is a positive omen, Aries planting your ideas in fertile soil and watching them become money.

If you've got a dream or project you've held off on due to time constraints or self-doubt, take action anyway. A door of opportunity is opening, and only your inaction can close it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Forgive, even if you can't forget. There's a special type of emotional freedom when you can release a grudge from your heart. Today, one of the most empowering things you can do is stop being angry at another person.

You don't have to let someone into your life after letting the pain and hurt go, but you can move on without allowing negative emotions to control your future any further.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Do you feel like you're taking one step forward but two steps back? Today, a temporary setback can perplex you about how progress will work if you can't keep up with problems and challenges.

Take heart, Gemini. There may be a lesson yet to learn and master before the barriers move, and you can fly ahead, making up for lost time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Experience makes you wise and beautiful, Cancer. Today, you begin the slow journey of helping those currently walking a mile in shoes you've outgrown.

You have done a lot of personal development and self-work to grow strong, and now you can share your knowledge with others in unique and helpful ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

What's keeping you stumped and unable to see a situation clearly? An emotional block can inhibit insight today. Are you focused on a person or fear? Do you worry about the outcome?

Try to work on the foundational problems instead of the end result. Today, dedicate your time and attention to character-building activities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Are you going through a tough time that seems like it will be a while before things get better? A difficult period in life challenges your resolve, strength and courage.

You may have moments where you don't know if you can handle more than you already are. The Ten of Swords, in reverse, is letting you know that this will pass, but it may not be easy. The only way through a tough time right now is to keep going.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Change can feel fantastic when it's what you want and initiated. Other times, change can feel forced and unwanted. Today, you may be going through a transition you did not desire, so you resist embracing it.

Talk about these feelings with a trusted friend. Explore your thoughts and desires for the future when you can have more control and input. How will you get there? What can you start to do now?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Are you doing things to improve your life? When you chase a big dream, you may want to invite a friend for support and mutual encouragement. However, finding someone you already know to join you on your journey can be tough.

This is a great time to branch out and meet new people, socialize, and find friends who are interested in the same things you are. Meeting new people can be a fun part of this wonderful process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You want to feel good about what you're investing time and energy into. So, if you have put a project on hold, ask yourself why. What do you need to get started again?

Create a list of items and keep it running. Create structure and a plan to move ahead when the timing is right and everything is in order.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Trust your intuition when it comes to finances, Capricorn. Sometimes you have to spend a little bit of money to make more. You may want to focus on strict saving, but investing in tools that make your work go by faster can be an excellent decision.

While certain choices, like charging your credit card, can seem unwise, they may be smart for your needs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Hard work and a final project is worthy of celebrating. Your day-to-day efforts don't have to be over the top for you to appreciate your grit and stamina in the workplace.

Sometimes, just consistently showing up and doing things each day gets results and leads to success. Pat yourself on the back when you are dependable and unwavering.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Did your rose-colored glasses fall off? You may be seeing a relationship or person with fresh eyes now. Flaws in a relationship can require a small adjustment to your expectations.

Do you want to love and be unconditional in your commitment? This is a big decision, but once you decide, it becomes the foundation for a long-term partnership.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.