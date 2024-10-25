Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 26, 2024 — The Sun Squares Venus

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for October 26, 2024, reveals what area of life is highlighted this Saturday. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon is in Virgo.

Today, the Virgo Moon forms a tense square with Venus in Sagittarius, creating a push-pull dynamic between our daily responsibilities and desire for freedom. While you may be focused on how to manage paperwork and tackle your life admin tasks, there’s a strong urge to break free and do something spontaneous and unexpected, which could prove to be quite distracting. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Nothing will stop the driving force you’re feeling right now. You are riding a wave of momentum that seems unstoppable. Your motivation is fueled by a powerful sense of purpose and a deep connection to your inner desires.

This is a pivotal moment for you, Aries, where your energy and enthusiasm are at their peak. You are ready to harness your power to create something truly extraordinary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ll be taking sheets of notes on how to stay in your lane. You're ready to make your dreams come true without burning yourself out or taking on other people's expectations about where you should be or who you should be.

Documenting your progress can also be a powerful motivator. Keeping a progress journal can show how far you’ve come and reinforce your commitment to your dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Drop all unnecessary tasks and work hard on autumn renovating projects. If you enjoy working out, try a Pilates class. Experiment with different work hours to see if your career allows flexibility in your schedule.

This season is about focusing your energy on what truly matters and embracing change in every aspect of your life. Start by clearing your schedule of activities or commitments that no longer serve you.

You can devote your time and energy to the projects and practices that ignite your passion and drive by eliminating distractions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your perception of what you bring to the workplace might be tested, but only to encourage you to reaffirm your confidence in your skills and knowledge. This moment is not just a challenge; it’s an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

Rather than seeing challenges as a setback, embrace them as a chance to showcase your expertise and prove to yourself just how capable you truly are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may suddenly feel that your foundations must shift to grant you more freedom, agency, and enjoyment. This realization can be both exhilarating and daunting, as it signifies a significant turning point in your life.

It's time to take a closer look at the aspects of your life that you’ve outgrown, much like an old pair of boots with holes poking through.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s now or never. The time has come to face the reality that the temporary patches you were holding onto are no longer stable.

The foundations upon which you’ve built your current situation are shifting, and this instability is a clear signal that change is not only necessary but imminent.

This moment demands decisive action to rebuild and fortify your base, so you can feel truly rooted in who you are and where you’re healing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have this sneaky feeling that you’re growing into wings, but you may not exactly know in what shape.

This sense of emerging potential is thrilling and mysterious, as you sense the promise of new abilities and opportunities yet to be fully realized. The good news is that you have plenty of time to figure that out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Focus your drive on the little things, like catching up with your WhatsApp messages, repotting your plants, and making some homemade grub.

Directing your energy toward these seemingly small tasks will create a sense of order and accomplishment that can ground you amidst chaos.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The cosmos might throw a bit of instability into your career path, but only to show you that you have more options to pivot than you realize.

This disruption isn’t a setback; it’s an invitation to explore new avenues and expand your horizons. Instead of seeing limitations, think of it as a chance for liberation, an opportunity to break free from routines that may have begun to feel confining.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s in life’s messiness where you see your natural beauty. Today, it can be easy to feel frustrated when things don’t go according to plan, but remember that the most profound insights and opportunities often arise in these moments of chaos and unpredictability.

When plans take a zig-zag turn, consider it an invitation from the universe to explore the hidden treasures beneath the surface.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As you navigate this reflective phase, consider the pivotal events that have contributed to your identity. What stories resonate with you? Are there narratives that no longer serve you, perhaps holding you back or keeping you stuck in old patterns?

Allow yourself the space to acknowledge these influences and explore how they’ve shaped your perceptions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Will you let your heart be blasted open, or will you keep it shut at the cost of the new potential ready to be unveiled? This is a time of profound transformation, where emotional, spiritual, and physical liberation is promised.

The choice is yours: embrace this opportunity for growth and renewal, or remain closed off and miss the chance to realize your potential.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.