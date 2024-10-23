What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About October 24, According To A Tarot Reader

Your daily tarot card horoscope is here for October 24, 2024 to help bring wisdom and insight to your day. What's in store for you this Thursday?

The Sun continues to transit through the depths of Scorpio, revealing secrets about ourselves and others. The Moon will leave Cancer to enter Leo's radiant energy. Our comfort zone is no longer a barrier to success. We may feel emotionally ready to break out, show off our talents and skills, and get recognized for them.

The collective tarot card that relates to Leo is The Sun. This card reminds us that no matter what happens in life, good or bad, it works out for our highest good. Let's find out what else our tarot horoscope will teach us on Thursday.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Make time for healing. The Four of Swords reveals a need to rest and take a break from work. Do you have some time off you can schedule from your job?

Put in the vacation request. Enjoy some rest at home or plan to go out of town and visit friends and family in your hometown.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Give yourself some grace, Taurus. You can't always be perfect, although you may admit that you often come very close.

Today's tarot card indicates a need to create a new set of rules for your life. What do you want to change? What can be done better? Imagine life as you desire, and then get to work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Conflict is like birthing pains; it means that a change is coming. You may be experiencing the start of a new life or a new chapter.

If you are outgrowing a job or a relationship, see conflict as a signal that it's time to look beyond where you are now.

A corner may be coming up, giving you a sense of direction that your mind and heart are being prepared for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Thinking is hard work, Cancer. You are a tenacious person with big goals and dreams. Some days, you need to think things out.

You may desire a plan to know what steps to take this week at a job, relationship or some passion project.

Pencil time for yourself to accomplish those things. Don't let the week pass so quickly without honoring your desires and dreams.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

What are you running away from? A packed schedule can signal that you're in high demand and busy for a good reason. But, are you filling it with mundane things and need to rethink your processes?

See that the tasks you do each day are vital to your overall plans. Are you doing things you don't have to do? Cut those out and apply your free time wisely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Admit when you don't know. It's tough to admit you're in over your head, but ego can be sweet when you swallow pride for the right reasons.

Don't be afraid to call time out when you need it. Ask questions. Be the student today, especially if you realize you have a little learning curve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You get to choose who you want to be around. Someone may be trying to control your decisions. It could be a teacher, boss or a friend.

You have options, Libra. If you need to assert your right to decide, talk about that. Allow your voice to be heard.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Have you disconnected from friends and family? When hurt, you may recoil into your personal safe space.

Today, the Two of Cups invites you to confront and work through your fears. You can rebuild trust one chat at a time and rebuild a bridge burned by emotions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Wisdom speaks to everyone. If you sense that your insecurities are starting to surface, listen to your emotions and work on them.

What is it that makes you feel small? How can you do things to cultivate improved self-confidence? Journal about those thoughts and ideas. See what you come up with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Mental clarity works wonders, especially when you can't see another person's point of view. Today, you may experience greater empathy for a friend's situation just by distancing.

How might you respond if you were in a friend's situation? Seeing things from another person's viewpoint can be much more accurate and helpful when you want to be supportive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Do you long for time in nature? Today, work may feel like it's holding you back from enjoying a life full of adventure and excitement. Be patient, Aquarius.

You can cultivate opportunities by investing your time and energy into planning a special outing. What national parks are near your area? What local nature preserves might you like to photograph?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Get centered. What is your big why? Your why can help you decide if you should give up something you've been working on. Just because you've invested time in a project does not mean you must continue.

If an act doesn't bring consistent joy or pleasure to your heart, you may gift it to someone else. They may need this gift from you, and the feelings of peace and surrender can be a blessing for you, too.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.