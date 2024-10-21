Relationships Significantly Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 21 - 27

The week of October 21 - 27, 2024 significantly improves relationships for five zodiac signs. Starting Tuesday, there's a new zodiac season. The Sun shifts into mysterious and deep Scorpio on Tuesday, turning up the notch of vulnerability and transparency in your relationship.

This will help you see matters clearly and give greater emotional meaning to any event so that as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Leo on Thursday, October 24, you can make personal, authentic choices.

Becoming aware of your choices helps Taurus, Aquarius, Aries, Capricorn and Pisces create progress in improving relationships and romance. Then, as warmhearted Vesta makes its way into peaceful Libra on Sunday, October 27, it will help you feel committed to your relationship.

These five zodiac signs can focus on the decisions in each moment that can benefit you and your romantic desires in the long term. Progress is available to you in the week ahead. Still, in many ways, it’s also about receiving confirmation and the rewards for all you have invested into the relationship that resonates the most deeply with your heart.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs from October 21 - 27, 2024:

1. Taurus

The Sun is one of the zodiac's most vibrant and luckiest planets, so as it shifts into Scorpio on Tuesday, October 22, it improves your love life significantly. Scorpio Season is all about romance because it teaches you to have balance, so instead of solely thinking about how you and your partner are such a good match on paper, it implores you to focus on developing an intense emotional and spiritual connection.

In astrology, the Sun represents external action. What you might be called to pursue or take action on in your life, which means in Scorpio, your focus will shift to love, romance, and being able to set the tone for the relationship that inspires your heart — rather than one weighed down heavy by obligations.

It is important to reflect on your choices and actions in your romantic life. Do they align with what you say about your desire? This means looking honestly at whether you’ve been co-creating with the universe to manifest divine love or if you’ve been inadvertently blocking it instead.

While it’s never too late to make adjustments, reflecting during the beginning of Scorpio Season will allow your decisions to align with your ultimate desires for love.

But this is also a time to explore your inner depths and develop a deeper connection with your partner through conversations, trying new things together, and exploring spiritual matters like meditation or crystal healing.

To have an improved relationship, you have to look at love differently because while logic has its place — it can’t be all you see when it comes to love.

2. Aquarius

When you stop trying to be the perfect partner, you can be authentically yourself in your relationship. There is nothing you must do or become to cultivate the incredible relationship you dream of. Often, this is a process you must learn. Release certain aspects of your choices to create space for truth and a real connection to develop.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Thursday, October 24, will help you evaluate how you’ve been showing up in your relationship. During this process, you will be encouraged to release and let go of what is inauthentic for yourself so that you can be conscious of the decisions that you are making.

Whether it’s a plan for your future or the kind of coffee you order, each little piece of you makes up all that you are — and to achieve that magically real love means you must be showing up as your most authentic self.

A Last Quarter Moon is always a time for release, but in this case, it is about what you need to let go of to cultivate your desired relationship improvements. With the Last Quarter Moon occurring in Leo, these beliefs, or choices, are those within your romantic life. So this isn’t about a breaking up, but you are taking a moment to recenter to make sure everything you say you want is a part of your truth.

While it’s easy to say you crave an authentic, conscious relationship, the reality is that it begins with the small choices you make for yourself. If this is already a process you are on, this lunation would bring you closer together and confirm that your heart is safe with this person in your life.

3. Aries

There may be a million logical reasons why you don’t feel ready to commit to a relationship, Aries, but that doesn’t mean your heart feels the same. The past year has represented a changing of the guards in your romantic life, where one connection may have ended while another only seemed just to begin.

This transformation process was also influenced by your personal growth and healing, which have allowed you to follow your heart, believe in your intuition, and trust that you deserve the great magical love you’ve always dreamed of. Be open to seeing that the divine timing of the universe may differ from your own, and while you may not be consciously looking for a commitment — it doesn’t mean one won’t find you.

Asteroid Vesta will shift into Libra on Sunday, October 27, lighting up your romantic zone. While Venus may influence dating and love, asteroids like Juno and Vesta symbolize the deep commitment within two souls to share their lives. Vesta not only represents a deep devotion and commitment to love but also governs over the home and that sacred energy that makes it a respite from the rest of the world.

With asteroid Vesta in Libra, you crave a more profound commitment and a shared life with a romantic partner. If you’re already in a relationship, this will progress significantly. But if you’re single, you won’t be looking for casual flings but will embrace cuffing season, where you want to hunker down in front of a roaring fire with the one you love.

4. Capricorn

While life may provide numerous distractions, dear Capricorn, it’s realizing that nothing is as important as love and the person you share your life with. If you’re single, ignoring or trying to deny that fact will only cause you to live out of balance.

If you are already in a relationship, then that mentality only leads to your partner feeling a lack of importance in your daily life. So, reflect on the importance of love, of your partner, or of the family you’ve built because you are being given every opportunity to choose love.

On Wednesday, October 23, Mars in Cancer will align with Uranus in Taurus, highlighting your romantic sector and themes of commitment, marriage, and happiness. This should result from previous lessons, balancing your professional life and reevaluating your priorities.

Now, as the energy of Mars and Uranus begins to filter into your life, you should be able to see how your past decisions have paid off so that you can become confident in those you continue to make.

Try to place love on the front burner in the week ahead so that you can also seize as much time together as possible. Embrace your romantic side, and tell your partner how much they mean to you. But also take time to express gratitude for how they’ve supported you over the recent lesson phase so that you could learn what you needed in your own time.

What you experience this week will be the direct result of your past decisions, so keep in mind that if you’re unhappy with the results, there is always room for improvement. You just need to make sure not to let any life distraction keep you from choosing what matters most.

5. Pisces

Love is meant to be big, beautiful, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, sweet Pisces, so don’t try to convince yourself otherwise. You have always seen love in a way different than others and in a timeless romantic perspective.

While in moments of karmic lessons and personal growth, you started to doubt this vision and tried to become logical when it comes to love, it seems that you’re also returning to your authentic nature, which is part of what makes you and your love unique.

Whether you have been looking for new love or hoping to improve a particular relationship, you can make any dream possible in the week ahead. This is a time for luck in love and invites you to expand and live beyond your wildest dreams — and don’t worry, your person will be there waiting for you.

Scorpio Season begins on Tuesday, October 22, highlighting your house of luck, new beginnings, and adventures, making this an incredible time for new love or in progressing a current relationship. The Sun in Scorpio here allows you to make decisions and take action towards achieving your romantic dreams. This represents new beginnings, travel, and a deep spiritual bond with your romantic partner.

During this time, it’s important not to hesitate to seize or say yes to new offers or experiences, as some may not come in the most unexpected way — or from the person you expect. It is always far better to surrender to the plan of the universe than try to force any of your own, but as part of that, you also need to be ready to listen to divine guidance.

Don’t overthink or get too far ahead. Instead, embrace each moment as it comes, trusting that love is supposed to be big and beautiful because as long as you’re willing to say yes, you can manifest all of your romantic dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.