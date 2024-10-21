The love horoscope for October 22, 2024 is here — and the start of Scorpio season brings insight into each zodiac sign's astrology forecast. There's a spark of romance that enters relationships during the Sun in Scorpio, and we see improvements.

Scorpio season begins on Tuesday and relationships become more intense as a higher power orchestrates each moment. Conversations become more vulnerable in relationships. Feelings are transparent as you crave understanding. Love becomes as essential as breathing.

Yet, watching out for secret-keeping or jealousy would be beneficial so that you fully embrace the divine mysteries of love this season is meant to bring into your life. Let's see what else is in store for your love horoscope on Tuesday.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 22, 2024:

Aries

Instead of focusing your energy on what you don’t want, Aries, try to shift to imagine only what you do desire. Change will be a theme for you, helping you to manifest a deeper romantic bond with your partner, and even allowing you significant spiritual development.

Try to be willing to see beyond what is purely logical during this time. If you want love to be truly magical, you must hold space for it to reveal itself to you.

Taurus

Romance will take center focus for you during this new phase, Taurus, but it will also help you transform your relationship. Instead of just focusing on what looks good or checking boxes, allow yourself to go deeper into the needs of your soul.

It doesn’t matter if that special someone looks like someone you would be with, but if they resonate with a deeper part of you. By simply trusting your heart, you may find new love or even deepen an existing relationship.

Gemini

Even you can benefit from slowing down, dear Gemini. This change shifts you from focusing on your social life to more of fostering a sense of intimacy and closeness with your romantic partner.

Try to create more time for dates at home, walks out in nature, and settle into the love you’ve been dedicating your time to creating. You may even realize that it doesn’t matter how many people surround you but the value of those who do.

Cancer

Take time to sort through your genuine desires and what may be some lingering expectations of others, sweet Cancer. During this period, you are being urged to focus more of your energy on commitment and creating a sense of pure joy.

But to do that, you must ensure you are honoring your inner truth, not that of others. This will allow you to attract a meaningful relationship into your life or take that next step toward the altar.

Leo

It’s not always about what you do that matters most, Leo, but what you feel. Allow yourself to focus more on your home or personal space.

Whether this means moving in with someone special or spending more quality downtime together, it will catalyze profound shifts in your relationship.

Tend to your own heart during this time and learn that the greatest love is often the one with whom you can enjoy the simplest of moments.

Virgo

Try to ground yourself, dear Virgo, so that you can spend time excavating your personal feelings and inner truth. Being able to express yourself, hold space for conversations, and be vulnerable will be key now to progress or even repair your romantic relationship.

But you can’t focus only on surface topics or try to keep everything pretty and light. Be honest about all of your feelings and needs so that you can be confident that what you are creating is genuine love.

Libra

Become more unapologetic in operating from your self-worth, Libra. No one else will see your worth if you continue to hitch it to external factors like your partner or even love.

Self-worth is always an inner job because this journey allows you to truly know the value of a healthy partner versus one that only perpetuates karmic cycles.

Be firmer, let go of people-pleasing or even trying to keep the peace, and instead, take a stand for how you deserve to be treated.

Scorpio

You are just beginning the magical time of your solar return, sweet Scorpio, which means this is also serving as your new year.

While self-reflection during this time can help you understand what the past year brought and set intentions for the upcoming one, it’s also a time to lean into your own self-love.

Self-love isn’t solely about loving yourself fully at this moment or even your body; it's about loving your past decisions and experiences because they all contributed to bringing you to this moment.

The more deeply you can love yourself, the more likely you will receive that love from another.

Sagittarius

Allow yourself to cast a spell of transparency and truth, dear Sagittarius, as you embrace a more profound connection with your intuition. Revel in the dreams that you have for love and even your life.

Let yourself see the magic around every corner, and trust in the process the universe guides you through. This is a time to surprise everyone, including yourself, as you realize the only path to true love is the one that begins within your soul.

Capricorn

You may be slowing down in other areas of your life during this time, Capricorn, which will allow you and your partner to spend more quality moments together.

This energy invites you to enjoy all you’ve created by having regular date nights, planning evenings out with friends, and generally basking in the love and connections that you’ve built.

After a busy period of focusing on your professional life, it’s safe to relax at a slower pace and make time for moments with those you love.

Aquarius

Transformation is what allows you to feel like you are continually evolving, sweet Aquarius. In your relationship, this will come down to feeling like you are being seen for who you’ve become rather than a past version of yourself.

By being more aware of how you show up and engage with your partner, you will develop a deeper bond with them that will help you feel more confident in your future together.

Smile as the opportunities for transformation arise, knowing you are ready to step into this new chapter of your romantic life.

Pisces

New beginnings and even new romantic opportunities will be surfacing within your life, Pisces, but you still must be the one to choose them.

If any offers for travel or a deeper sense of purpose arise, try to allow yourself to seize them, no matter the changes involved or even fears you may be wrestling with.

Embrace the experience of life and love as you trust that the universe is guiding you and protecting you in every moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.