Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Monday, October 21

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 21, 2024, brings insight into the Moon in Gemini entering Cancer on the last day of Libra season. How do you handle change? One thing we learn from studying the tarot is that changes happen.

We have different perspectives based on whatever information we have at the moment. Interestingly, there's always more information to take in. The Gemini Moon brings up the Magician tarot card, reminding us we have many skills and talents to tap into and use.

The last day of this year's Libra season helps us see that life may not allow us to do what we want. It feels unfair, but we can find new ways to close the door on our obstacles and create opportunities. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign, according to our daily tarot horoscope reading.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, October 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Be patient, Aries. You might wonder if you're on the right track when no results are showing for your hard work or effort. Sometimes, life or a project will require you to front-load your energy.

Like a seed planted beneath fertile soil, the end product will produce fruit later. The caveat is not to stop until everything is done. Stick to your plan. It will work for you if you commit to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Are you passionate about your work? Doing your best at things that make you feel unhappy can be tricky. Today, face any fears you have about making adjustments that will improve your quality of life.

If you think you need to change professions, you don't have to rush and quit your current job. Create an exit strategy, and then make your moves with a sound action plan in place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

What are you feeling? One thing you need to know is that strong emotions can show up when you least expect it to, especially when you are relaxed and not thinking about any particular thing.

Today, be self-aware. Work on things that you know you have not addressed. Grief, sorrow, forgiveness ... love. Do you journal? Today may be a great day to spend time writing your thoughts down and processing them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cheating on a diet or going off a wellness plan is tempting, especially with the holidays coming. You don't want to sabotage all the work you've put into your body, do you? If you need or want a cheat day, put it into perspective for your overall fitness goals.

You might feel better and more in charge of your choices if you know when you will enjoy a decadent sweet versus giving into peer pressure to have a piece of cake at work or when you're socializing with friends at dinner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Honesty in relationships doesn't apply to love or mushy-feeling topics. It's good to be truthful when you feel your relationship has hit a lull and want it to get better.

The Six of Swords, the reverse, gives you the green light to express your feelings. Is love stagnating? What can you do to perk things up?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Friendship is a two-way street, so when you have someone special in your life, it's for a good reason. It can be hard not to judge a person when they are in need. You might wonder what they did to get into that situation.

You may question how wisely they are using resources, too. But try to see things from all sides. Are you being selfish just a little bit? Consider how you might be a good friend to a person you care for and how to guide them to do better without being judgmental or unkind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You can reinvent yourself, and if you feel stuck in a project, you can find a way to imagine a new style. At first, you might feel stuck or the muse of creativity has decided to avoid you. Don't allow negative self-talk to hold you back.

Pivot to stimulate your imagination. Watch a movie. Go for a walk. Clean your desk if that helps your mind to relax. Then, voila! You'll see creativity grow for you!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It's time to set sail on a new adventure. You are ready to get away and go on a trip. Take the lessons you've learned this month (or the entire year) with you. Rather than leave all your cares behind, use time away to regain perspective.

Travel can help you learn from the past, maximize the lessons you've gained, and make the future brighter.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Listen intently. The universe may appear to have some type of communication problems today, but the silence should not alarm you.

When you ask for something specific, and it seems that nothing happened, wait. It could be a sign that things are underway, and you need to have faith, keep working on what you're doing now, or learn patience.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

The idea that the world is full of things you can want by asking for them can be a little distracting.

When you feel you have too many things to focus on, consider organizing your thoughts and ideas. Write down your dream life. What do you want to focus on first? What do you need now?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You worked so hard for what you have, so it's natural to feel like you don't want to give it to anyone. Being generous is not only an act of charity; it's also a test of your stewardship.

You want to donate your money wisely. This tarot card is a sign to vet any organizations or causes you feel like helping but are hesitant.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're destined for great things, Pisces. Success is bound for you to attain. When you know that you have a high calling in your life, you may feel pressure to overperform or do more than your body can handle.

Grant yourself some grace today. Go gently on yourself. Your fate won't run away from you if you pause for a moment. In fact, it will wait for you to catch up when you start regaining momentum at a natural pace that makes sense.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.