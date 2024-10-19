Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 20 — The Moon Squares Retrograde Saturn

The Moon aligns with retrograde Saturn on October 20, 2024, and it could produce intense energy in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. The Moon and Saturn support emotional distance in love. You may realize that you can’t control the outcome of your relationship based solely on yourself, even if you try to.

While you can ensure success in other areas of your life, such as your career, based on your actions and choices, that will never be the case in your romantic life because another person is always involved.

Where have you been overworking for love? Have you tried to control the outcome or looked for the perfect partner? On Sunday, you will see how love that is part of your fate will meet you where you are, and never ask for more. Here's what else is in store for each zodiac sign and their relationships this Sunday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 20, 2024:

Aries

Knowing what you want is nothing wrong, dear Aries, so help things move in the right direction and support a dynamic partnership.

Life has been busy the past year, and honoring your needs is essential, but strike a balance. Are you missing out on building a healthy partnership with a particular person? Try to see things from their perspective, and don’t let hurt make you cling solely to your pride, or you may miss out on a chance for love.

Taurus

Until you start to value your full self, Taurus, you will continually attract partners who are meant to teach you self-worth. Although understanding is always beneficial in relationships, you need to make sure you’re not accommodating to the point of detriment to yourself.

Focus more on boundaries and realize that you can practice understanding, but it doesn’t mean everyone needs to be allowed in your life.

Gemini

Gemini, you may want to focus on what you’ve learned about advocating for your needs before you start assuming anything about your relationship. Although there is a difference between teaching your partner and advocating for yourself, you must return to your inner sacredness before making bold decisions.

Center yourself and ground yourself in who you are and what you dream of so that when you start sharing your feelings, you can be confident that it reflects all you’ve learned and the love you want.

Cancer

Try to start saying yes a little more to love and life today, sweet Cancer. You can either continue to be afraid of how everything will turn out or take a chance on yourself and your dreams.

No matter how much work you do on yourself, trying something new will always feel like a risk, but that doesn’t have to hold you back. Let those in your life support you as you open up to new beginnings, and remember that there is no failure as long as you have learned something from the experience.

Leo

You don’t need to try to be seen a particular way, Leo, but only choose to be yourself. The current energy can feel like you are amidst a great transformation without much grounding, but that is only because you are still trying to control the outcome.

Trust in yourself, don’t worry about others as much, and instead invest your energy into cultivating a life that genuinely feels good to your soul. There may also be a surprise opportunity for love today through travel for work or even in some of the connections you’ve made. Instead of telling yourself what is or isn’t possible, try just to let yourself see where it all goes.

Virgo

You don’t have to choose between having the life you’ve always dreamed of and the relationship, dear Virgo. But you must also know where you might be trying too hard to have it all. If life, or even love, feels like a constant uphill battle, then that is your divine sign to let go and surrender.

If nothing works no matter what you do, then perhaps you need to start seeing how your partner is showing up rather than trying to continue to fulfill that picture you had for life. Sometimes, no matter how scary, giving up control allows you to have even more of what you’ve dreamed of.

Libra

Change is your friend, sweet Libra, even if it doesn’t always feel like that. But to embrace the positive shifts in your relationship at this time, you also need to become aware of why you’ve been resisting for so long. As incredible as a relationship is, remember that you are the person with your dreams.

Your identity should never be tied to another because, in those moments, you often sacrifice yourself. Take some time for yourself today and try to get back to who you were before this relationship became the center of your life.

Scorpio

Outer change in your life only reflects the inner change you’ve already accomplished, dear Scorpio. As you feel urged to connect with your inner feelings more deeply, you may move through another unexpected wave of healing today.

Although it may feel rather mucky to sort through, this will allow you to reframe how you think about love and even yourself so that you can experience the life of pure bliss your soul has been longing for.

Sagittarius

Try to ground yourself today, Sagittarius, so that you can focus on more practical matters in your relationship. A great deal of energy recently has brought up themes connected to marriage, commitment, and even home, which may mean that you also may want to or are considering relocating.

Check-in with your partner for an honest conversation because they may think something differently or have changed their dreams. Allow yourself to move ahead, but first, check in with your partner to ensure you are both on the same page.

Capricorn

You don’t need to express yourself perfectly to have the relationship you’ve always desired, Capricorn, but you must say what matters most. As you become more aware of what you need to feel like your best self, you are hesitant to talk with your partner about what has recently arisen.

This truth doesn’t need to affect your relationship negatively, but by withholding your feelings, you are trying to control the outcome. Try to imagine the best-case scenario, and trust that what happens may make your relationship even better than it currently is.

Aquarius

Healthy love will always require compromise, Aquarius. But it’s not that you don’t want to dream, plan or even work with your partner to create the next chapter of your life, but only that it seems you are afraid to.

You crave the ability to discuss, compromise, and structure your relationship’s future with your partner, but you need to make sure that you’re not letting fear block you from doing so.

Try to ground yourself in just how different and healthy this relationship is so that you can also seize the growth opportunities that will surface today.

Pisces

Create time to reflect on what your desires and dreams for a life together with your partner would look like, Pisces. As you are sorting through your ideas and thoughts, notice where there is resistance and then investigate whether it’s because something isn’t aligned or you are trying to resist current changes in your relationship.

While you usually are very much a go-with-the-flow romantic partner, you’re also learning the balance of honoring your needs. This can affect how you perceive romantic opportunities and whether you give love another chance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.