4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On November 18, 2024

On November 18, 2024, four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe. Astrologically, we've got Sun trine Neptune, which cracks the code on our ability to pick up on signs and signals. Prepare to listen closely to the universal call, as if the cosmos is delivering a personal message. We are astute, and Sun trine Neptune brings out the inner genius in us.

We know when to stay and when to go during Sun trine Neptune, and we know when to speak our minds and when to retreat into discretion and calm; this transit is powerful due to the Sun's positioning here and being in a trine formation with Neptune, shows us that for Aries, Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius zodiac signs, it's best to stay aware, feel positive, and act when we feel the timing is right. Watch out for the signs, as they will lead the way.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on November 18, 2024:

1. Aries

Sun trine Neptune has you on its radar, Aries, and what this means for you is that you needn't be surprised if something you do or say is challenged by someone else. OK, that's fine, we all have differences of opinions, but what you'll get to do is show someone how yours works.

This isn't about you being pushy with your opinion but more about how you deliver your message. You are relying on the power of the universe to back you when you wish to educate someone else, and you'll be pleasantly surprised at how things work out.

This is how the universe shows you that, while we all have different viewpoints, it's OK to stand by yours and do your thing your way. Sun trine Neptune creates a safe space for everyone, and in this way, we all find a way to communicate and get along.

2. Taurus

What you'll interpret as a sign from the universe is an inner feeling of resolve that you can't just wash away. Something has changed. You notice that others around you feel either bad about it or are in shock. You, on the other hand, refuse to give up your bliss.

During a transit like Sun trine Neptune, the universal signs come fast and frequently, and in your world, Taurus reinforces your idea that, no matter what, you'll always find a way to be happy. No one is going to take that away from you.

You may even think this is a very special day for you, as you seem to be the only one interested in being happy. You aren't going to let this go. That's where that Taurus stamina comes in handy. Your bliss is yours, and no one gets to interfere when it comes to you being happy.

3. Virgo

You feel smart and up to the task during Sun trine Neptune; whatever the task is, you know you can handle it. This is how the universe shows you that if you look around, you can see that everything will somehow work out despite your negative predictions.

What you need in your life right now is hope and the idea that positivity and love exist. You'll find that so much good is coming your way that you'll be happy to admit that life is still good. You won't let that slip away.

Because Sun trine Neptune is such a positive transit, you'll find that one of the biggest signs there lies in the idea that the sun is still shining, and while that's obvious, its meaning reads to you as life goes on. If the Sun can still shine, so can you, Virgo ... and you do. Very easily and very happily.

4. Aquarius

The signs are aplenty, and you'll pick up on almost all of them this November 18. You are always receptive to the language of the universe. During Sun trine Neptune, you'll see that there is still hope for you and that you might even want to start getting inspired.

So, life goes on, and you learn this in big lessons during this day. It becomes obvious that it's OK to believe what you believe in and that the Neptune energy is ignited so that all your thoughts seem ... legit.

In other words, your unique streak is supported by the universe at this time, and during a hyper-positive transit like Sun trine Neptune, you can only feel good about the future. And why? Because, to a degree...you are in control. The world may be a crazy place, but you know what you want and love ... and you'll find a cozy place for yourself, no matter what.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.