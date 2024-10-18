One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 19, 2024

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading and horoscope are here for October 19, 2024, when the Moon leaves Taurus and enters Gemini.

We pay attention to the Moon in tarot because it reveals our emotional energy. In Taurus, the Moon fosters a sense of indulgence. We may sometimes feel less active and want to embrace our more passive, relaxed nature. This afternoon, the energy picks up.

Our minds get activated due to Gemini's airy, vibrant energy. Gemini excites the mind and creates nervous energy, which is perfect for social activities, going out with friends, and looking for answers in the symbolism of the tarot.

The Gemini Moon also brings up the Magician, our collective tarot card for the next two days. The Magician asks you, "What are your talents? What are you good at career-wise?" Over the next two days, pick one specific skill you possess and refine it. Focus on it and share that skill with others when you can.

Learn what your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

How do you measure success? Is it money, prestige, recognition or something else? This tarot card warns you not to allow material possessions to define your sense of worth or value.

Instead, focus on character, integrity and things that money can't buy but remain beautiful and invaluable no matter what happens in the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What are you avoiding, Taurus? Sometimes, stubborn nature can lead you to choose a path you know is wrong.

Today, allow yourself to bend a little bit when doing the right thing. Humility can be a good friend to you, even when it does not feel that way right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Feel good, Gemini! You have a secret admirer, Gemini. Someone sees amazing things in you, and they like it. You may also receive ample praise for your leadership, hard work, and talents. Overall, it's going to be a great day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Where are the things you don't want to lose? It's a good idea to do what you must to ensure your important documents, items, and property are safe and secure.

Do you have your computer's hard drive backed up? Have you uploaded your cell phone images to the cloud? Scan things that you may need to reference in an emergency one day. Take a proactive stance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are talented, Leo. Are you using all the skills you were born with to make money? You might be surprised at how lucrative a talent or education you've worked on can be.

Write a list of all the things you know how to do well. See which one might bring in profits for you if you tap into those skills and market them to others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

When is it right to walk away from something you want but can't get right now? Today, consider your time investments. Do you feel like you are wasting your time on a project, relationship or something else?

Timing is an important part of making things work. Would it be better to focus your energy on something else and return to this situation later?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Life takes on a boomerang effect. Your goodness toward someone else is about to return to you. This day is ripe for reaping the energy that you've sowed. If you need help, ask for it.

If you want an opportunity and have helped others to achieve things, seek opportunities for yourself now. Your journey will take a turn for the better, and it's your turn to get positive benefits.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

A good person is in your life or about to enter your world and help you grow into a better person. Don't dismiss someone for age or because you think they are stoic when you meet them.

You may be surprised by how helpful those traits can be for advice and wisdom. Seek maturity and experience in advisors, particularly those who mature in years.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Are you up-to-date and current on emails and any important correspondence you need to mail? Today, tend to the administrative and paperwork tasks you need to complete.

You may receive an important letter in the mail or have one that you've left unopened. Be sure to stay organized and get your filing done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Think long-term goals, Capricorn. Choices you make now can have an impact on the future as well.

You may feel like small actions aren't very significant, but don't be misled by those emotions. Instead, be mindful of the great and small things you do. Be intentional.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are a true leader, Aquarius. Has imposter syndrome struck you in the heart? Let your actions speak to others and yourself. Do what you know you need to do and can accomplish.

Watch how you accomplish great things even when you lack confidence. The proof of who you are isn't always how you feel but what you do and when.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Inner beauty is so multifaceted and complex. Your sweet and tender nature is so powerful. Today, be loving toward others. Nurture those you feel need to be loved. Lead with kindness, Pisces. Gentleheartedness comes naturally to you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.