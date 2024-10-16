Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 17, 2024

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for October 17, 2024, with the Full Moon in Aries fueling our reading. If you own a set of tarot cards, days like today are perfect for doing a personal reading. Protect your boundaries and to do something to clear away negative energy.

The Full Moon is a time for letting go and starting a new 30-day period of your life. Let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign this Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

What's holding you back? You are a braveheart, Aries. Is there anything you want to do? What fears stop you from pursuing a goal or big dream? There is no better time than the present to release worry and decide that today is the beginning of great things for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can sometimes feel unfair, but you don't have to be the one who will balance the scales. Trusting in karma means knowing all actions are accounted for in everyone at the right time.

While you may want to take matters into your own hands, justice will work out organically. Let life do what needs to be done.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Are you encountering extra resistance in your journey? What can you change to make this day flow more smoothly?

The answer may be found in your professional relationships. Who inspires you? Make time for those individuals. Reach out and connect. Ask for advice that you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Do you believe in the power of prayer? Connecting with the universe can give you today's insight and inspiration. Make your petitions know. Seek wisdom from signs and things that happen around you.

Pay attention to what's happening in your life to know which doors are closing and opening for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Be kind. Avoid being overly self-focused. You may be thinking more about yourself than others in reaction to your work demands. So be careful. You don't want to take advantage of a situation today and not realize you're doing it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Are you hoping for a financial improvement? Today, set your sights on activities that boost your income potential. Learn a new skill or consider a side gig you'd like to begin.

What passion project can you turn into profits? What may be the low-hanging fruit to building your income potential?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Life is about to change, Libra, and that's a great thing. You may need to make a few emotional adjustments as you enter a new season of life.

Consider this an exciting adventure where you discover something new about yourself. Look forward to what's to come.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Not everyone will define ethics and morals in the same way. Today, ask good questions. Find out who thinks like you and who doesn't.

Be exploratory. Let curiosity guide you to understand others better before trusting or making assumptions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Payday is almost here. You are about to reap the rewards of your hard work and efforts. This is one of your favorite times of the year when money starts to come in, and you can enjoy using what you worked hard to get.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Are you disappointed in someone? You may feel slightly by another person's choices. Seeing someone do something you wished they hadn't can break your heart. It's time to practice the art of detachment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Smile. It's a beautiful day, and there may be many reasons to embrace joy and happiness. Use this positive energy as a springboard to happier times. Plan a fun trip with friends. Socialize. Embrace good times surrounded by friends, family or both.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You're a natural giver, Pisces. What's holding you back from giving what you want to share? How might you express your giving nature in small, helpful ways to family and friends?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.