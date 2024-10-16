Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 17, 2024 — The Aries Full Supermoon Is Here

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for October 17, 2024, unpacks how the Moon affects your day. Today, we have a potent Full Moon in Aries, which packs a mighty punch.

You may feel your emotions on a deep, visceral level, which can help you release stuck emotions that need to move through your body, mind, and heart. This is a good time to dance, create, and journal to control negative emotions. In short, embrace your inner warrior. Let's see what this may mean for your horoscope this Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Celebrate every victory, obstacle, and challenge that you’ve faced, reminding yourself of the strength you’ve cultivated along your journey. When we face challenging times, we can reflect on past hurdles we have overcome.

Additionally, this is a time to show gratitude to those who have supported you, as they remind us of what truly matters and counts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

During this timeframe, you are gifted with the opportunity to unearth the limiting beliefs that may influence you to doubt yourself and your capabilities.

Reflect on specific past experiences you are emotionally tied to that may be impacting your present actions and behavior.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is an incredible time to dive deep into how you can actively choose from a place of fearlessness.

Fear protects us from making decisions that may not work in our best interests and is a part of what it means to be human. However, when we manage how fear influences our choices and actions, we feel more in control of our lives and direction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When met with a new challenge, it’s normal to feel worried and uncertain about how to fully show up to work through it.

Breathe through the initial panic, and take some time to figure out the best course of action. When you give yourself space to observe and detach from the situation, you can act intentionally and draw from the well of strength within you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, you may feel as though your faith has been boosted. If you’ve been feeling pessimistic recently, you may now feel you can see beyond your fears.

Reflect on what stories you have been telling yourself that may limit your perspectives and where you may be playing small in your life. Ask yourself, “Am I living expansively?” or “How can I reshape my perspectives to see limitless possibilities instead of limitations and restrictions?”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be more aware of whether you’re truly living life on your terms or compromising your values to fit in. This is a good time to address your inner fears regarding insecurities, limiting your self-expression.

Ask yourself, “In what ways have I compromised my values in the past?” “What achievements in the recent past can I celebrate?” “What does my vision of success look and feel like?” and “How can I acknowledge the smaller wins in my life?”

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you may feel more emotionally tender. You may open up to those around you more deeply and share transformational experiences of intimacy. However, be mindful to own how you feel and avoid projecting your feelings onto others.

It’s important to know your own emotional boundaries and communicate them to those around you to cultivate healthy relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may receive sudden flashes of insight to help you move past obstacles limiting your movements.

This is a good time to deconstruct any systems that aren’t in alignment so you can create new structures that help you feel grounded and rooted in the here and now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may see several pathways you can take, and it may take some time to determine the best course of action.

As more options become available, it may feel confusing to choose the best route. If you feel disoriented as you move your plans forward, remember that you can always pause without placing too much pressure on yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is an incredible time to pay attention to what influences in your life help you become your most authentic and unapologetic self. What adds value to your life? Who and what do you listen to that helps you make important decisions?

When you identify what profoundly impacts you, you can clearly see what is healthily contributing to your life and what adjustments need to be made.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, you may have a deeper relationship with your inner instincts, which can help you connect with your deeper desires. You can explore what you really want and how you can achieve it.

This is an incredible day to receive insights into how you can explore what you truly want from life. Ask yourself, “What would I like to contribute to the world?”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Reflect on the wisdom you’ve gained over the past few months that has helped you identify how to create new frameworks that support your personal and work schedule.

Ask yourself, “How can I balance my personal and work commitments to help me thrive and flourish every day?” and “What rituals can I implement to create more time to plan my goals more intentionally?”

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.