What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About October 16, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for October 16, 2024 during the Moon in Aries. The Moon in Aries brings fire to our daily tarot card reading, and our collective tarot card is The Emperor. The Emperor teaches us to be brave and to defend ourselves emotionally and physically when necessary.

To tap into your inner emperor on Wednesday, consider the traits of royalty. Are you regal and emotionally controlled? Do you know what you want and how to get it? Today, you have support from the cosmos to formulate a plan. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What the tarot horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Where do you need to grow, Aries? Create a ritual or routine that supports self-discipline. Embrace self-love and foster a commitment to improving your future.

With the Full Moon in your sign, consider what you need to release and stop doing now. What are your temptations? How do they hinder your goals?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Work may take you in a new direction, but first, you must tie up some loose ends. What's the current direction of your life?

Do you notice if you need to make any professional changes that are already happening? Once you have a vision for your career, you can establish the steps to get you there, big or small. Form a plan.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles All dreams need a solid foundation to grow and become a reality. Don’t be afraid to work on what you imagine your life could be, even if it seems impossible. Start by asking yourself a few questions to plan your strategy. What connections do you need to make? How can you make yourself known or open new doors for yourself?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Has comparison culture affected you? Your mind may not flourish while being filled with self-doubt. Ground yourself in gratitude.

Measure your life by your positives. Count your blessings. Don't get caught up in expectations that feel forced or don't fit your style and personality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

There is work to do, but balancing work with your personal life and needs is essential. For example, what inspires you? Sometimes, the answer is a nap!

Do you need more rest to avoid burning out? Be prudent in scheduling quiet time for yourself. Enhance life in ways that allow more time for mindfulness. Seek quiet moments that allow you to rest and sleep to restore your mind and body.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Who do you want to be? Your journey with confidence begins by getting to know yourself better. How can you have confidence in something unfamiliar?

Build a foundation deeply rooted in who you are, apart from what you do or how others perceive you. Self-discovery can be an enjoyable journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Releasing the past may be scary, but don't allow it to stop you from trying new things. Tell yourself how beautiful things await and how much fun you will have making new memories.

Letting go of what you know requires a mental adjustment. Know that growing pains are expected. You may not like them now, but they provide excellent storytelling opportunities later.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You can be a tough cookie or a real softie. This tarot card reveals that a beautiful healing time is about to unfold. The past is being put where it belongs — in your history.

Your heart will soften again. All bitterness will go away. Grace giving to yourself is forgiveness to others as well. Embrace the sweetness of this healing goodbye.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're not the person you used to be. You have become strong-minded and self-controlled.

Your power lies in how effective you make their efforts. You may find peace in not taking it personally and letting it go in one ear and out the other.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you follow your path, you meet others who naturally match your energy. This is a beautiful time to invest in your life; as you do, you'll meet people who feel right to invest time.

Try not to spend time on things that leave you feeling empty. Instead, lead your life with curiosity and excitement.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

What things do you enjoy doing? Do you like to go out and dance? Do you prefer to socialize with friends over a game of bingo or at a craft club?

The goal for today is to have fun. Enjoy pleasure in wholesome activities that make you feel relaxed and calm.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What are you hoping to achieve this week? While you can do it all, Pisces, you may not be able to do it all at once.

You can combat this by focusing on one thing at a time. Be mindful of multi-tasking and realizing the value of focused energy. Aim for excellence in all things, one activity at a time.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.