5 Zodiac Signs With The Happiest Horoscopes On October 18, 2024

On October 18, 2024, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes — though under the day's astrological energy, all will find joy when they trust their gut and go where their heart can thrive.

Firstly, the Sun in Libra's relationship with the Moon in Taurus is highlighted here as beneficial. So every time you find the middle ground between what's comforting for you and what's comforting for others, you will find a pocket of happiness, yours for the taking. It will require good communication, though, for this to happen. But it will be worth it in the end.

Advertisement

Mercury in Scorpio is also highlighted as a benefactor, but its message is more enlightening. When you adopt self-love habits, follow that inner call even if it appears strange to others. You may not know it, but deep inside, your subconscious and conscious mind work together to bring your wish to life.

Once you start walking the path, some internal nudges will make more sense, and the puzzle pieces will come together to reveal the large scoop. The experience will be astonishing (in a good way!). Hold your hand and be your own best friend! The world will conspire in your favor when you do.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with the happiest horoscopes on October 18, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Friday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 p.m.

Aries, Friday horoscopes are all about being true to yourself, standing your ground, and not listening to the naysayers.

Advertisement

You are still on your North Node journey, so there will be a few twists and turns here and there when you find happiness. That's part of the curriculum where the cosmos is concerned. As long as you move with confidence and inner strength, you will continue to find your blessings despite it all.

You are also encouraged to be wary of red flags... even if others around you try to downplay the severity or make it seem small. The path of an Aries can often be individualistic. So, it will be a challenge to shed peer pressure and not allow groupthink to lead you astray. “Trust your gut” is your message for the day.

2. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Virgo, the time has come for you to ask yourself a simple question: do you think you are worthy of happiness? Whether this is related to your love life, career, education opportunities, or life in general, you cannot embrace the blessings in your horoscope if you become the biggest obstacle. Pluto is the reason behind this self-sabotage for many of you, but it's still up to you to break that hold and win the day.

If you feel called to, carve out half an hour for a simple meditation session. Create a peaceful environment, maybe with scented candles and incense, and then tune into a guided meditation track of your choice. Deep insights will bubble up when you do.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Friday: other Scorpios

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 12 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope this Friday will feel a bit melancholy to you mainly because we will be officially in the waning phase of the moon. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because the power you soaked up during the Full Moon in Aries on the previous day will continue to bless you with happiness. Channel it where it needs to go the most so it doesn't get squandered on what you don't desire.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to think deeply about the people in your inner circle. Do you vibe with them? Or have you grown apart? Is peer pressure a big thing? Or do you honor each other's diverse expressions and create space for personality quirks and different hobbies and interests? The answers will point you to the next big chapter of your life.

4. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Friday's horoscopes have a smoothness that can be summed up by the song “Smooth” by Carlos Santana. Give it a listen and see if anything bubbles up from your subconscious. For some of you, the cosmic blessing in store is all about freeing yourself from societal expectations and just allowing yourself to be happy in the moment.

This energy highlights other things, like books, movies, radio, and more. So break free from workaholicism, give yourself a chance to breathe, and just enjoy life. If that means watching GoT once more, go for it!

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Friday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 10 a.m.

Aquarius, you are loved and treasured. That's the horoscope for you on Friday. So be mindful as you go about your day; you will be surprised when you realize how many times the cosmos comes through for you. Whether that's removing blocks from your path, turning the signal green just when you pull up at the stop, or bringing you small delights throughout the day, intriguing experiences await!

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to walk your own path and not allow other people's life choices to bother you or bring up jealousy. You have powerful forces supporting you, so have no fear and keep striding forward to happiness and joy!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.