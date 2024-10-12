Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, October 13

Your one-card tarot horoscope for October 13, 2024, reveals how change is a part of life, and you may need some insight into how certain dynamic shifts will affect your zodiac sign.

Today, the Moon and Mercury enter water signs. The Moon entering Pisces can bring a lack of clarity and difficulty in seeing things for what they are. Our imagination improves and gets activated, and since Pisces rules the Moon tarot card, we must watch out for hidden enemies, moodiness in ourselves and others, and dishonesty and deceit.

Mercury enters Scorpio, which reinforces our psychic energy. We all have intuitive abilities. Today is a good time to use them. What else can be learned from our tarot card reading on Sunday? Let's find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Why does change feel so strange at times? You may experience bouts of sadness as you move further from the future you thought you'd have. It's human to grieve, Aries. Instead of rushing into the next phase of your life, honor this process. Soon, before you know it, this goodbye journey will lead you to a hello that will replace your regret with joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

What doesn't make sense just yet? If you're waiting for something to change, but it hasn't, ask for clarity rather than a specific outcome. Maybe what you think you need isn't what your heart desires. Confusion can cloud vision; let the universe show you what you need to see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Can you tell when someone is being untruthful? You may want to confront what you consider a dishonest statement; however, have you considered waiting until the time is right?

Ask questions. Be curious. Get facts to help make your conversation productive. What's the best way to get someone to admit a lie?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Fear can make you feel like you are stuck without options. Do you have a particular area of your life that seems bleak and hard to break away from? The emotional block that comes with this perspective can be tough to overcome.

Remind yourself of a time when you felt the same way, and how you were able to change things for the better? This time may be similar and you will figure things out soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Few things are worthwhile without having been earned through persistence and hard work. Sticking to your goals requires enormous self-control. You might want to vent your frustrations today with a friend or colleague.

The real question is, should you? Will talking about those things make you feel demotivated, or can you channel your energy into productive action that gives you the stamina to get a project done?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

A beautiful new chapter in your life awaits. Today, you enter a super positive era where fears that held you back no longer control your emotions.

You've worked hard to overcome mental and emotional challenges and continue to work hard. Now, you see signs that your investment is finally paying off. That's very good!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You may need a specific luxury item, but this tarot card warns you. Will this item set you back? Do you want material security or this decadent pleasure more? You can only answer but measure your pros and cons thoroughly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Mastermind your problem, Scorpio. You may need fresh minds who can see a situation from different points of views and angles to come up with a final solution.

How might you tap into the brainpower of your tribe? Consider reaching out to your professional network, colleagues or business partnerships to see who can point you in the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The power of manifestation is in your imagination. When you desire significant lifestyle changes, get intentional. Create a Pinterest board to save ideas. Make a vision board and place it somewhere you can see it to envision what you want each day.

Channel your energy into attracting what you want in life. Think about the future and imagine all good things coming your way. Be magnetic!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Laughter is the best medicine. Today, you might not find a solution, but you can have a sense of humor about things anyway.

What might be a spin to your day that makes you laugh? Release pressure by allowing some playfulness to enter the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Well, Aquarius. You are a rule breaker, but today this tarot card is saying to stick to what you know and trust that things will work out because you followed the rules.

It's tough to take life and do things because that's how things have always been done. Tomorrow may be different, but for now, wisdom comes from lack of change, rather than being an outlier.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Are you doing too much? Today requires you to call timeout and do some self-care. There's only one cure for being emotionally and physically drained: rest.

Sleep when you can. Give up things for the day that don't have to be done now. Aim to get as much peace and serenity as you can find.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.