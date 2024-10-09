Love Horoscope On October 10 For Each Zodiac Sign — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for October 10, 2024. Let's see how the Moon may impact your relationship this Thursday. As the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises, you will have a chance to embrace the self-work that goes into manifesting your dream of love. This won’t only help you understand how you can grow as a person or show up in your relationship better. Still, it will also provide the space to resolve long-standing issues in your relationship.

Under the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn, anything becomes possible. Lean into this energy; the rewards of love are endless on Thursday. Let's see what else our astrology forecast reveals for love and relationships.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on October 10, 2024:

Aries

You deserve to not just feel loved, but to feel valued, dear Aries. This means that not only is your partner showing up as your greatest supporter, but that you genuinely feel wanted and even needed in your relationship.

While your partner does have those feelings for you, it seems they haven’t necessarily been translating to providing the confirmation that you need. Don’t be afraid to ask to be loved in the way you need, and make sure that you also are honoring your own value first and foremost.

Taurus

When dreams change, they make more room for new growth, Taurus. As you’ve been tentatively thinking about taking new opportunities, traveling or even giving that new person a chance to get to know you – you haven’t yet taken the plunge.

Spend your time preparing for this new beginning in your life as much as you can but then also recognize that at a certain point, you’ll just have to let go and trust the process. Instead of only thinking about what you want, or that you dream of, start taking some steps to actually creating it, because luck is on your side.

Gemini

It can be normal to feel anxiety even in the greatest moments of your relationship, Gemini. While part of this is the air energy that is associated with your sign, it also comes down to change and how in control you feel of your destiny. With recent significant developments in your romantic life, it may be wise to sit down with your partner and start planning your next steps – especially if a wedding is in your future. Even if matters turn out differently, having a plan will help with your anxiety so that you can enjoy more of this moment than you deserve.

Cancer

Let yourself start anew, sweet Cancer. Any time a love didn’t work out previously, it was simply because it wasn’t meant to, and hopefully, it did end up serving a benefit from the lesson that you were able to learn from it. Even the lessons in your life are fated, meaning you should let your heart feel light again with hope and possibilities.

Get back out there and date or progress a certain relationship; try to lean in fully. Knowing how you show up can make all the difference. Trust in your lessons, and let them translate into improving yourself for all you’ve experienced.

Leo

You may need to rethink some more logical aspects of your life, Leo, especially if time has recently been a factor. Although you may be feeling the urge to get back on track with your workout or even spiritual routine, it seems that it has felt that there hasn’t been a lot of time recently to devote to love or even a relationship.

Quality time doesn’t just happen; instead, the space you create with your partner has to be consciously made. While it might not seem romantic to compare your calendars for the month and plan out time together, it will allow you to not only improve your relationship but also feel more grounded within yourself.

Virgo

While love will never make you work to receive it, dear Virgo, it doesn’t mean you won’t need to show up with a commitment to your relationship or marriage.

The longer two people are together, or even the busier they are, a natural separation can occur. This isn’t because of a lack of love or desire but because life has gotten in the way.

In this case, you may need to put a little more work into your relationship or even marriage to help foster that sense of reconnection. Be conscious but also a bit spontaneous, and try to be fully present whenever you’re spending time with your partner.

Libra

Let today serve as the new beginning you’ve been waiting for, Libra. Although you may still have a lot on your mind and feel uncertain about the direction that your life is taking, it doesn’t mean all new beginnings must wait for a later time.

Focus on yourself and embrace what your healing has changed for you, a new chapter in your home, and how you even define that emotional space.

Whether you can finally know who you are or are planning on moving to a space that soothes your heart, this is all about taking a chance and putting in the effort for a new beginning that will make you feel at home.

Scorpio

At times there can be a tendency to think that you are always right, Scorpio. But this can also come across as taking all your work and waiting for that special someone to step in instead of embracing the purpose of all you’ve been through.

Be mindful of not taking accountability or even feeling like you are sitting on a throne of judgment during this time. As long as you do, you should feel yourself communicating in new and healthy ways. Remember, you are safe to express yourself and hear what others have to share as well.

Sagittarius

The universe's lessons can sometimes be harsh, dear Sagittarius, but it doesn’t have to remain that way. It has been challenging to step into your growth and to understand how self-worth factors into love so greatly, but after all of those moments, now you finally await your reward.

Use the energy today to focus on the work you can do to have a new beginning when it comes to knowing your worth and honoring your partner's value in your life. Whether it’s simply words of affirmation or a letter, let them know how much they mean to you and how you can’t imagine your life with anyone else.

Capricorn

You have transformed, Capricorn, but you must allow yourself to see that who you are now isn’t who you used to be. Part of what you’ve been experiencing about not feeling seen for all you’ve healed and grown in is because there’s a part of yourself that hasn’t quite been able to do this.

You can’t expect to feel fully seen by your romantic partner if there are still parts of yourself that you acknowledge. Let today serve as an opportunity to step out of the shadows of the past and unapologetically show your real self to the world and to your partner.

Aquarius

Just because you may love yourself doesn’t mean you can’t fall in love with yourself all over again, sweet Aquarius. Just as you fall more in love with your partner, the same is true for that ongoing relationship with yourself. But to do this, you may have to make time to reflect and honor just how far you’ve come.

Give yourself compliments, smile at all you’ve created, and let yourself genuinely fall in love with the person you’ve become. Just because you have a great deal of soulmate energy around you right now doesn’t mean you still don’t deserve your love.

Pisces

While you often are quite content living in the little world of your creation, doesn’t mean that it always feels fulfilling, sweet Pisces.

You may not even realize how quiet or distracted you’ve been. Though it’s important to enjoy your own company, remember that it doesn’t mean you don’t need anyone else in your life.

Let today be about a new beginning of opening up your life, getting out into the world with your partner, or even saying yes to that first date. There is nothing wrong with silence, but it is so much sweeter when shared with the one you love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.