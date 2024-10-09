Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 10, 2024 — The First Quarter Moon Is Here

Your zodiac sign's horoscope is here for October 10, 2024. Today, the Moon in Capricorn shifts into the first quarter phase. This phase is about taking action and making decisions. It's a time to overcome obstacles and challenges that may have emerged since the New Moon.

The energy encourages movement and progress. As it’s in the sign of Capricorn, think about these themes: your foundational structures, your personal ambitions, discipline, and legacy. Explore what goals you can set and achieve using trusted techniques and baby steps. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign in astrology on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Although your focus on your career is intensified during this time, this is an opportunity to determine which goals will add value to your bigger mission and purpose and where you can cut your losses to save time and energy.

This is a great time to assess whether your goals are based on ego fulfillment or whether they align with your spiritual mission.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big-picture thinking will take you far today. Don’t get too lost in the smaller details; take a step back if you feel you’ve lost sight of the bigger plan.

You may ask yourself, "What micro steps can I take that will bring me closer to my desired outcomes?" or "What subtle shifts in my life can I create that will open up room for more quiet reflection?" or "How can I better identify my triggers when I overthink my next steps?"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you understand the true motivations behind your aspirations, you can become more intentional with your next steps. You may feel a sudden urge to channel your energy towards creating new foundations and structures to help streamline existing projects for optimal success.

Ask yourself: How can I channel my energy to create new foundations that support my goals? What structures or systems can I put in place to help streamline my current projects for greater ‘success,’ however you define that?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have a flash of insight into your relationship patterns, and you can break out of those no longer serving you.

Plus, it’s important to know your emotional boundaries so that you can communicate them to those around you and cultivate healthy relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

During this time, think about how you can break down your goals into bite-sized steps. When you move with intention, you see steady progress over time. It’s important to remember to pace yourself and not put too much pressure on yourself to meet unrealistic deadlines.

Ask yourself: How can I ensure that my daily actions are intentional and aligned with my long-term vision? What routines or habits can I establish to maintain steady progress without feeling overwhelmed?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Lately, you might have noticed that you need some more defined rules and a framework to operate from, which could help you to expand and solidify your creative process.

Now is an ideal time to reflect and ask yourself, "Which old frameworks and routines need a reset?" or "What part of me fears the process of experimentation?"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your intuition is incredibly sharp right now. This is an excellent time to create space in your day to tune into your inner voice, as you may feel more confident in making intentional moves towards your goals. Additionally, you’re able to pick up on the smaller details, which can refine your current vision.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you may feel as though you have more insight to become more emotionally objective about your feelings. This is an excellent time for self-inquiry, as you’re able to detach from your experiences and look at them from a holistic perspective.

You may feel the need to retreat from the world, as you may be more inclined to process how you feel in private and away from any external distractions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Review how your finances are helping you not only to get by in the present moment but also to build for the future. The sacrifices you make today will pay off in the future, and you might see an example of this in the outside world today.

Ask yourself: How do my current financial decisions support my immediate needs and long-term goals? What steps can I take today to create a more balanced financial future?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your ambition is about to be elevated to a new level, so now is a great time to consider where you want to invest in this drive.

Consider asking yourself, "What projects am I ready to elevate to the next level?" or "How can I create structures and routines that will enable me to work optimally?" or "What adjustments can I make to manage my time effortlessly?"

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Residual feelings from past experiences may come up to the surface, giving you a better understanding of your unconscious behaviors in relation to how you interact with the world and those around you.

Insecurities from the past no longer need to hold you back. You can integrate old emotions, which can renew your inner confidence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may be more sensitive to your environment and more aware of the subtle undercurrents in your one-to-one connections. Additionally, this is an incredible time to consider how you can expand your vision while placing no limitations on what you can achieve.

Ask yourself: What new possibilities can I envision for my life if I remove all self-imposed limitations? How can embracing this expansive mindset impact my current goals and relationships?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.