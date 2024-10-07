Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for October 8, 2024. Love is in the air, and we celebrate happiness and joy. We are in receptivity mode, with our minds primed for change.

With Venus and Mars making a beautiful aspect toward each other, we can feel the same energy in our daily tarot card reading. Here's what you need to know for this Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Give yourself time to grieve. You may have gone through a recent loss: a job or friendship, perhaps a partner. You may try convincing yourself that these things don't require your emotional attention. But feelings can't be swept under a rug. It's good to ponder your temporary setbacks and give yourself time to process and learn. Once you settle it to rest, you can move with complete healing and a restored sense of self.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Few people embrace change easily, and if you are unwilling to face the truth about an adjustment you need to make in your life, that's OK. Change brings fresh, new opportunities. There's an abundance of options for you to pick from. You are limitless, Taurus. You can do whatever you want; once you accept your freedom, it will be much easier to accept your situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Disruption can cause you to feel like you can't make a decision. You may not be able to tune into your intuitive side today. Some brief but disruptive chaos may affect your schedule or how things flow. Go with the current, Gemini. Work with what you have rather than force things to happen on your terms.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The greatest cure for a lack of love is self-love and love for others. Today, do one small thing for yourself and someone you care about. Consider acts of charity or paying it forward for a friend, relative or neighbor. Ask for what people need, and if you can help, do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Have you been mistreated? You might want to blame yourself for the actions of someone else. You may not be why a person did something unsavory to you. Take responsibility for the things you do in life, but when you start to blame yourself for the actions of others, set a boundary. Don't go there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Friendships are wonderful, but you may want one to be more practical than it is right now. As much as you enjoy a friend's company, it's much harder to maintain when the relationship is long-distance. Find creative ways to stay in touch with each other. Set a consistent data night. Give yourself something to look forward to. Plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Start with honesty. You may be tempted to hide a truth from someone you recently met out of fear. But a new beginning is a chance to test the waters of your relationship with truthfulness. Speak your mind. Hold back when you have to, but also realize that a person's reaction now may be the same later. When investing time into something, you may want to test the waters to see if this relationship can withstand time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Doing something colorful and playful is so good for you health. Paint. Take a dance class. Try going out with friends and taking snapshots of the landscape. Learning to be more creative each day is healthy and can keep you feeling good about your week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news, Sag. You are ready to forgive and forget something. person did in the past. The burden can be lifted off and out of your heart lightening your soul. You might not think about this situation any longer without it being mentioned. Letting go is a wonderful thing to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Pack a bag, Capricorn. It's time to celebrate your hard work and effort and plan your next vacation. You may not know where you will go yet, but check out holiday deals, update your passport, and plan something fun and adventurous.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Have patience with yourself. It takes time to discover your life purpose and, once you have found it, to work toward the goal you want to achieve. Don't be shy or afraid you'll mess up. Your life purpose is written in the stars.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are doing so well with the things you want to accomplish. Celebrate your successes. Don't be shy about humble-bragging when you talk about what you've been able to do. Your success allows others to think about their own choices. You inspire by being you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.