Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 8, 2024

A beautiful energy is coming our way bringing luck and love together as one.

Written on Oct 07, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 8, 2024 Luis Felipe Alburquerque Briganti, Pinkbrush | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for October 8, 2024. Love is in the air, and we celebrate happiness and joy. We are in receptivity mode, with our minds primed for change. 

With Venus and Mars making a beautiful aspect toward each other, we can feel the same energy in our daily tarot card reading. Here's what you need to know for this Tuesday.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Give yourself time to grieve. You may have gone through a recent loss: a job or friendship, perhaps a partner. You may try convincing yourself that these things don't require your emotional attention. But feelings can't be swept under a rug. It's good to ponder your temporary setbacks and give yourself time to process and learn. Once you settle it to rest, you can move with complete healing and a restored sense of self.

RELATED: The Two Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Career Success In Their Lifetime, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Few people embrace change easily, and if you are unwilling to face the truth about an adjustment you need to make in your life, that's OK. Change brings fresh, new opportunities. There's an abundance of options for you to pick from. You are limitless, Taurus. You can do whatever you want; once you accept your freedom, it will be much easier to accept your situation.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Disruption can cause you to feel like you can't make a decision. You may not be able to tune into your intuitive side today. Some brief but disruptive chaos may affect your schedule or how things flow. Go with the current, Gemini. Work with what you have rather than force things to happen on your terms.

RELATED: The One 'Heaven-Sent' Zodiac Sign That Is The Ultimate Companion, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The greatest cure for a lack of love is self-love and love for others. Today, do one small thing for yourself and someone you care about. Consider acts of charity or paying it forward for a friend, relative or neighbor. Ask for what people need, and if you can help, do so.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Chiron Retrograde In Aries From July 26 To December 29, 2024

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Have you been mistreated? You might want to blame yourself for the actions of someone else. You may not be why a person did something unsavory to you. Take responsibility for the things you do in life, but when you start to blame yourself for the actions of others, set a boundary. Don't go there. 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Relief During Saturn Retrograde In Pisces From Now Through November 2024

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Friendships are wonderful, but you may want one to be more practical than it is right now. As much as you enjoy a friend's company, it's much harder to maintain when the relationship is long-distance. Find creative ways to stay in touch with each other. Set a consistent data night. Give yourself something to look forward to. Plan.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Unprecedented Professional Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Start with honesty. You may be tempted to hide a truth from someone you recently met out of fear. But a new beginning is a chance to test the waters of your relationship with truthfulness. Speak your mind. Hold back when you have to, but also realize that a person's reaction now may be the same later. When investing time into something, you may want to test the waters to see if this relationship can withstand time.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs That Will Be The 'Universe's Favorites' In The Second Half Of 2024

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: The Empress

Doing something colorful and playful is so good for you health. Paint. Take a dance class. Try going out with friends and taking snapshots of the landscape. Learning to be more creative each day is healthy and can keep you feeling good about your week.

RELATED: How Chiron Retrograde Brings Big Change To Your Zodiac Sign From Now Through December 29

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news, Sag. You are ready to forgive and forget something. person did in the past. The burden can be lifted off and out of your heart lightening your soul. You might not think about this situation any longer without it being mentioned. Letting go is a wonderful thing to do.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Pack a bag, Capricorn. It's time to celebrate your hard work and effort and plan your next vacation. You may not know where you will go yet, but check out holiday deals, update your passport, and plan something fun and adventurous.

RELATED: 5 Most Desirable Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Get, According To An Astrologer

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love The Month Of October 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: The Star

Have patience with yourself. It takes time to discover your life purpose and, once you have found it, to work toward the goal you want to achieve. Don't be shy or afraid you'll mess up. Your life purpose is written in the stars. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Blend Of Deep Empathy And Impressive Mental Toughness

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are doing so well with the things you want to accomplish. Celebrate your successes. Don't be shy about humble-bragging when you talk about what you've been able to do. Your success allows others to think about their own choices. You inspire by being you.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Strong Intuition And Sharp Intelligence

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement