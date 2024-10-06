Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Monday, October 7

Your daily tarot card horoscope is here for October 7, 2024, with advice for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon will spend the day in Sagittarius.

We are ready to start the week with a fresh mind and an open heart. Sagittarius takes us to the Temperance tarot card, indicating our tendency to overthink and worry more than needed. Explore ways to stop overthinking before it starts. Enjoy a good book to foster your imagination and stimulate your spirit's philosophical, problem-solving nature.

We are in luck when the Moon is in Sagittarius. Curiosity lights a flame, and our hearts open, ready to listen. The tarot guides the way with wisdom and insight into what you need to know. Check out what is in store for you on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for October 7, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Friends know where you've been, and they can help you feel better when life unexpectedly turns in a new direction. Need to re-plan your future? Consider talking to friends who are wise and helpful. Ask questions and listen to their advice. Sometimes it's good to allow people you trust to help you during times when you feel unsure what the future will bring.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Say what you mean, and don't say it mean. The Queen of Swords symbolizes communication and directness. Take note of the kindness of a royal female and tap into your own nurturing energy. Be regal when dealing with others and aim for fairness, justice and good intentions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

The season is beginning to change, and it's time to reevaluate the plans you've made for yourself. Have you reached most of your New Year's resolutions? Do you need to reset a few goals? Be conscientious of your timelines and consider the resources you have right now. Write things down. A deliberate plan can be what you need to create the success you crave for the rest of the year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Do you have fond memories from friendships? Collect photographs from your cell phone and make a collage. If you have a scrapbook, you want to complete; this is a great week to print photos and make notes. Write what you remember about your good times and what you enjoyed about travels or experiences.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

The universe works and speaks in mysterious ways. Do you want greater clarity about a particular event or situation in your life? Ask, and you will receive. See how the universe speaks to you through people, books you've read and music. Keep your eyes open. Have a heart that's willing to be silent and still to recognize when whispers are coming to you. Some things can only be heard from the heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

A pet can be a source of comfort for you. If you feel sad or lost after the events, spend time with your favorite furry friend. Are you thinking about adopting one? You can do a good deed by visiting a local shelter to see what four-legged pal attracts you. If you can't adopt, consider donating to an organization that helps needy pets. One good act can be the thing that makes you feel better and gives you a renewed sense of hope in humanity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You're such a brave heart, and with this being your birthday month, you are ready to take this new year of life and make the most out of it. This tarot card reveals a person unwilling to accept defeat. You are brave, and that bravery comes from your family and life experiences. Today, give yourself credit when it's due, but also see how your life's history contributes to your thick skin and tenacious spirit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It's time for change? Inner conflict and feeling like something is about to happen may indicate that your life is headed in a new direction. Rather than fret about what you fear could be, imagine the future as you want it to become. You have the power of choice and can direct your path with your choices. Some things may not make sense right now, but later they will. View the future with eager anticipation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you curious, Sagittarius? You might think about the past, particularly a relationship or ex from which you would like closure. Today's tarot card invites you to release yourself from any unfulfilled expectations. You can't control what others do; you only have control over your actions. Closure can come to you without confirmation from another. Seek ways to give yourself this gift through counseling, journaling and self-forgiveness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Do you need to take better care of yourself? Sometimes, your emotions can reveal when life is spirally out of control — and your mind remains unaware.

Today, do small things that help you to stay emotionally regulated and keep your senses in check. Use a meditation app or check in with a friend to connect and talk about the day. Drink water, and if possible, schedule an extra hour of sleep by shutting down the phone and your computer. Clear your mind by reading a book instead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Inner healing sounds so good, but have you considered the mind-body connection? Today, focus on things that move your body and channel negative energy productively.

Check out yoga classes online. If you have an unused gym membership, consider trying a class or using the sauna just to get into the habit of going. Healing within can include eating nutritious food or making something simple to pack in your lunch that's wholesome and easy to snack on throughout the day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Feelings are like light bulbs that guide you to where you need to be. Have you felt trapped in a vicious cycle of work and staying busy with life's demands? Today, release some of those pressures by putting things into perspective. Focus on mindset.

Tell yourself that you're free to do what you want. Feeding your mind positive can help it to solve problems that are difficult to resolve when you are frustrated. Write them down. Allow your subconscious mind to do the heavy work for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.