What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 5, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for October 5, 2024 is here, and as we look to the stars, Moon and cards to sense the energy of the day, we discover some exciting things happening around us. On Saturday, the Moon will be in Scorpio, where it's considered debilitated. Feelings are more complicated to sense in this energy, so it's time to turn to our intuition and ask it to bridge the gap. Meditation can help boost your intuitive powers today.

The Moon will connect with Venus in Scorpio, so there's a chance that each of us will have something big taking place in our love lives. Some zodiac signs may discover a secret crush while others may connect more deeply with a partner by opening up and sharing secrets. A few may experience disappointment due to a deception. Let's see what your specific sign should focus on this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Kindness is your special strength today, Aries. Being gentle and softer toward others may contradict everything you've considered strength to be. Trust your feminine energy and allow it to heal others and shine light in a world that feels dark due to recent events. Tragedy benefits more from softness than it may from hard and fast rules that don't apply for what the day brings.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

What are the things that worry you, Taurus? Today, choose to focus on the good. You have a bright new day ahead of you. What do you plan to do with it? What dream or vision do you want to breathe life into and start manifesting in your life?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Betrayal can imprison you if you allow it, Gemini. You may be taken aback by someone's dishonesty and feel like it's robbed you of trust and your personal freedoms. Give yourself some grace as you talk things through with a friend or with your higher power. Today may be wonderful for journalling and researching historical accounts where tragedy led to something new and beautiful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You'll know when it's the right time to give money to charitable causes or friends in need. A recent financial hardship may make you fear not having when you need money the most—being generous after poverty takes time.

You'll want to find the right balance between giving and withholding to secure your future. You'll figure it out. Give yourself time to crunch numbers, feel your emotions and have peace in your heart about opening up your wallet again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Don't gaslight yourself, Leo. If you're feeling isolated from friends and family, try not to put the blame on you and things you may have done imperfectly in the past. Try to recenter when your emotions are tender and need nurturing. Love yourself. Rest, eat good foods, and give yourself lots of self-love. Healing your heart is necessary; when you feel better, you'll view the world differently.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Being around the wrong people can cause you to suppress your best personality traits. When you feel like you can't be yourself, ask why. Rather than change and continue to become less and less of a person you recognize, actively research what's causing you to feel this way so you can address it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Can you tell who is for you and who is for themselves? Measure a person's authenticity and genuine nature by their level of compassion. Test the waters and see what they do. Bring up something that has made you sad to watch their reaction. Do you give trust blindly or let people earn it? Today, it's time to decide what you do before allowing someone to enter your circle of trust.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Take time for yourself. It's great to accomplish big things. Creating success and having something to show off for your smarts and hard work feels good. But, guess what else is terrific, Scorpio? Rest. True wisdom knows when to call time out and step away from a day's work. Give your body what it needs; listen to the signals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Routines protect your time, but there are days when you want to break the system and do things your own way. Today, your curious nature could push you to step outside your comfort zone. You might want to try something new, even if you have no intention of changing permanently. Give yourself a chance to venture beyond what you know. See how challenges enrich your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Do you know what you want? When something happens that creates dissonance in your relationship, it can be hard to decide if you ought to forgive or forget. On days when the path feels uncertain or unclear, opt to wait. Can you put this moment on hold until you are ready to address it? Can you create space and give your heart time to process everything that's happened recently?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You want what is best for your friends, family and people you've not met yet. That's why it can hurt your heart when you see people make decisions that you've made in the past and get hurt like you have been hurt. During these tough moments, surrender is easier said than done. However, as difficult as it is, try to let go and let people follow their path; they may learn something you did not.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Do you often root for the underdog? Today, in various aspects of your life, you may find yourself drawn to the person who needs you the most. Your kind and giving side wants to protect people who have been hurt or feel sad. Your giving nature might find simple ways to encourage people, like sharing a positive thought on your social media or calling someone to say a kind word or leave a sweet message on their voicemail.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.