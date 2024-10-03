What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About October 4, According To A Tarot Card Reader

It's October 4, 2024, and your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has advice and wisdom from a tarot card reader for how to best work with the energy of the Moon entering Scorpio. This transit enhances our energy and intuition on Friday. Scorpio boosts our ability to research and search out details and facts.

The tarot can guide our insight and intuition through symbolism, too. Let's see what's in store specifically for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Friday, October 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You're in the driver's seat, Aries. Today, you carry a commanding personality and go-getter energy. You may appear calm and collected to others, but internally, you are filled with ambition and a desire to win. Today, you will succeed at whatever it is you set your mind to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Consider yoruself fortunate, Taurus. Today, kind words and a beautiful compliment come to you from the sweetest soul. Expect your heart to be touched endearingly. Additionally, don't be afraid to continue in kindness, Taurus, or spark a chain of goodness in the world. A simple gesture can go a long way!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

What causes a secret to come out in the open? Typically, it's when more than one person knows about it. The idea of betrayal from a good friend is far from your mind. But, don't be too careless with what you don't want other people to know. A secret you tell could be hard to keep. Be careful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Do you want to start or expand your family? This tarot card indicates fertility and an ability to conceive or adopt a child. If you aren't trying to grow your family by having a child, you may hear that a family member or good friend is expecting a bundle of joy soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Who makes you think about the future? A possible mentor may enter your life and give you a bird's eye view into the industry you're in. Pay attention to how mentors and people you admire network with others. Listen to how they speak and what communication style is used to get the greatest results.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

What is within you is enough, Virgo. Sometimes, you can overthink the process within your mind, getting beaten down by questions and self-doubts. However, you are empowered to let your vision lead today, and your natural influential qualities shine through. What you currently offer is enough, and what you need to grow in, you will along the journey. Remember, Virgo, showing up imperfectly is better than not at all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sometimes, you can't help but deny a natural spark in a relationship. Today is a good day to explore the potential of something new and embrace the flow of a natural match. Why would you deny the opportunity of a genuine connection?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups - Reversed

You were made with emotions, and they are beautiful as they let you wholly experience life, Scorpio. However, for them to remain a good thing, you must not let them cross boundaries they shouldn't. Therefore, this makes it a good time to assess your grip on emotions in your life, ensuring you are growing in emotional maturity and being led by reason, not just your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers - Reversed

You may be drawn to give in to temptations that can appear flashy, Sagittarius. However, what seems the most attractive isn't always what is ultimately best to do. To prioritize your overall well-being, you may look past any possible deceptions, noticing how these choices can impact you long-term. This can keep you from doing things you wish you hadn't, and a way to practice self-love and respect.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have things to offer, Capricorn. Today is a good day to ponder if any of your crafts or skills can be monetized or if that is something you would like to do. You may enjoy making a living or earning a side hustle off of something you love to do. Otherwise, you may delight in your gift for pure enjoyment, letting it bless yourself and others naturally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Sometimes, things don't go the way you anticipated, Aquarius. People may reveal their true colors, leaving you hurt, or plans fail. There is no denying inevitable pains in life. However, while this may hurt right now, the sun will rise again. While you may not have control over the pains that enter your life, you do have a say in how you walk away from it; while pain may be uncontrollable, but suffering can be a choice. Choose healing and joy, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man - Reversed

Having hopes is a good thing, Pisces. However, not when they are a mask to keep you from acknowledging reality. This can look like repeatedly trying to open an obviously closed door or trying to convince someone to have mutual feelings. Sometimes, you may wish for something to work so badly that you may not like seeing it for how it is. However, fixing your attention to unlocking a closed door can keep you from walking into wide-open doors. This is an excellent time to gain awareness to ensure you are prioritizing your best life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.