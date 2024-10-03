Love Horoscopes Are Here For October 4 — Venus & Saturn Bring Some Big Rewards

On Friday, October 4, 2024, love horoscopes for each zodiac sign show what happens when Venus in Scorpio aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. Together, these two planetary energies support relationships. You will better know yourself and your partner, and you may even start to understand how to finally honor yourself and see your partner do the same.

There will be a greater depth to your love and a sense of magic afoot as you begin experience the energies of Venus moving through the depths of Scorpio. While Saturn can often bring lessons, in this case, it brings big rewards. Whether you are single or already in an incredible relationship, Friday's love horoscope can teach you that the love you receive from another will never be more abundant than the one you’ve cultivated within yourself.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 4, 2024:

Aries

You’re learning that the ending point is really only the beginning, dear Aries. As much as you’ve recently been through, it seems you are now finally seeing the benefit in embracing change in your life – even if it’s happening differently than you had imagined it would.

Today, is all about continuing to hold space for and surrender into the process of transformation that is sweeping through your life. This allows you to show up on a more emotionally deep level with your partner, but only because you’ve been able to already do the same with yourself.

Taurus

You are being surrounded by romantic opportunities, sweet Taurus, but it’s up to you to try to look at them through your new lens of self-growth. Now that you understand more of what you need from a partner, as well as what you deserve, that also means how you approach a relationship should be shifting as well.

Try to observe more, show appreciation for their acts of love, and most all make sure that you are practicing gratitude with and for your partner. As much as there are always distractions in life, try to make sure that you aren’t letting anything block you from seeing just how much your partner is trying to offer you.

Gemini

Listen to the call to go within today, Gemini, as it will help you sort through all the feelings that you’re having. In a phase where it seems that so much is changing in your life, it’s important to take time to ground yourself and make sure you are still caring for yourself in all the ways you need.

Try to reflect on whether you are setting the precedent for how you hope to be treated by a partner and whether there is anything you are still asking someone to give you that you haven’t yet given yourself. This is an opportunity to take some time to make yourself stronger, but don’t forget that softness with yourself is part of that.

Cancer

There has been a lot of focus recently around yourself and your own individual dreams, Cancer, but today it turns in a more romantic direction. While you’ve still been moving through a phase of healing and even setting up a new life for yourself, you haven’t been ready for a seriously committed relationship – until now.

Whether this means taking matters to the next level in a current connection or even putting yourself out there to meet someone new, remember to honor your inner desires for what you want love to be. You’re past the time to sacrifice your dreams just to have someone next to you, especially because you deserve it all.

Leo

You don’t always need to be focused on everything outside of yourself. Often, dear Leo, the best thing that you can do is simply retreat into the comfort of your own space. With the heavy emotions and releases you’ve been moving through recently, you likely are feeling pretty spent.

Instead of just trying to maintain all of your obligations or even social calendar, take some time off. Whether this means staying in with the one you love, or even your four babies, consciously choose to enjoy the home you’ve created and let yourself feel joy in this part of your life. By honoring your own space, you can also be sure that whatever was weighing you down really has been released.

Virgo

Today will be a day for an emotional exploration, Virgo, but it will serve a great benefit for your romantic life. While you are a natural healer and have great sensitivity for others, you oftentimes don’t allow yourself to go very deep into your own emotions or allow others into that part of yourself.

Today, though, begins with honoring your emotional body, taking inventory of what you feel, and making the choice to let your partner more deeply into your truth. While you might need to sort through some feelings before having a conversation, you should hold space for this, as sometimes, one conversation really can change everything.

Libra

The universe is giving you a chance to level up, sweet Libra, but first, it wants to make sure you genuinely believe you are worthy of all you desire. With so many chances for growth and new experiences on the horizon, you truly have the world in the palm of your hand. But you also must realize that you deserve nothing less.

Take time with yourself today; let this be a fresh start in unapologetically owning your self-worth, so never again does it feel this is even tested. You may have to practice healthy boundaries or even turn down a romantic offer that is less than what you are worth today, but as long as you continue to honor what you deserve, you will also attract it.

Scorpio

Loving yourself doesn’t happen all at once, but in waves, Scorpio. As much as you may feel you love yourself, you also have to look at whether or not you love your decisions as of late and, because of that, if you truly do love your life.

You are the writer, director, and star of your life, yet it feels as if you still haven’t quite embodied that truth. While you may love yourself at times, you are sending yourself mixed signals, something similar to the past lovers that you’ve had in your life. Try to honor developing a deep love for yourself, so much so that you also allow yourself to do whatever is necessary to actually love your life as well.

Sagittarius

Try not to get lost in your inner world today, Sagittarius, especially as this process is only meant to help you tune into your intuition. As you’ve moved through so many difficult lessons recently, and also finally receive confirmation for those choices, you are also coming to realize that your intuition will never lead you astray.

When you can trust your intuition as truth, then you also will never feel lost again, especially with so many opportunities or new dreams that are beginning to take root. Your intuition is always a guiding force in your life, and right now is really directing you towards the love that is meant for you.

Capricorn

Not every day has to represent some monumental challenge, Capricorn, and instead can involve you simply holding space to enjoy all that you have created. Today may bring more opportunities to head out for a fun evening with your partner, or even with friends.

As much as this is about joy, don’t forget it’s also about balance and also ensuring that you are surrounding yourself with people who only want the best for you — and your relationship. Try to look at everything more lightly today, smile when you can, and say yes to amazing moments with all of those that you love.

Aquarius

When it feels like everything is finally the way you’ve always dreamed, don’t waste time questioning it, Aquarius. As you’ve recently had a beautiful new beginning in your romantic life and are also moving into a phase of career success, you are feeling on top of the world.

Everything you are currently experiencing is what you have been doing the work for, so make sure that you fully receive just how much power you’ve exercised over your life. You may also be coming into some financial wealth around this time due to your career, and so you shouldn’t hesitate to start planning that incredible trip with your forever love.

Pisces

You might feel the stars tugging you in a new direction today, dear Pisces, but it’s safe to trust that this will take you where you’ve already dreamed of. As much as you’ve been in a phase of work, you have believed that eventually, it would pay off in all areas of your life, including your romantic relationship.

And while you still might have some upcoming dreams to manifest, now is the time to say yes to where the universe is trying to direct you. Whether it’s a travel opportunity, a new love, or even just feeling more fulfilled by what you’ve already created, you are being blessed with a lucky and abundant time to trust in the plans of the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.