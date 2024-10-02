Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On October 3 — The Moon & Jupiter Align

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, October 3, 2024 is here. As the Libra Moon aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Thursday, October 3, you are being gifted an excitement for self-growth, abundance, emotional clarity, and the encouragement that you really can have what you’ve always wanted.

Open yourself to optimism to feel more grounded, especially after yesterday’s Solar Eclipse. While you should still practice discernment in decisions, you are also seeing matters more clearly, allowing you to seize the opportunities for self-growth that will lead to not just your romantic destiny, but your divine fate.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 3, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a chance on yourself, Aries, and believe in being able to become the person that you’ve always dreamed of being. A big part of your recent journey of self-growth is all about how you communicate, especially within relationships. You are seeing more necessity in listening, rather than talking, compromising rather than just thinking you are right, and that you must hold space for the emotional well-being of both you and your partner. Today is a day to lean into what you have learned and allow yourself to truly show up as this more kind, loving and compassionate self.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you understand your value, Taurus, it becomes easier to also see what and who brings the most value to your life. Today will be all about enjoying the simple moments, with yourself, your partner, or even a new love. You don’t need an extravagant love, but instead one that simply lights up a room and brings peace to your life. Leave behind the big gestures of love and lean into a new beginning of just truly showing up for the small moments that end up meaning the most.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You might be still reeling from the fall out of yesterdays Eclipse, sweet Gemini, but that doesn’t mean you need to feel lost in the process. Regardless of what surfaced or even was removed from your life yesterday, today is a day for you to embrace the hope that comes from deeply honoring your inner self. Just because there might be romantic unknowns at this time, doesn’t mean the rest of your life needs to fall apart. Don’t forget who you are, and more importantly, what you deserve from love – because not all losses are truly a loss, sometimes they actually are the greatest gift.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is feeling of positive energy that surrounds you today, Cancer, even if you may not be able to identify what has changed or where it’s coming from. You are more in touch with your intuition, and even if there are still aspects of your future that you are unsure of, doesn’t mean that you can’t trust everything working out even better than you had hoped. Revel in this feeling today, let yourself smile for no reason, place a hand on your heart and know that everything is okay. And most of all, make time to enjoy all you have already created in your life.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While you went through a massive release yesterday, Leo, today is your chance to start to rewrite your own personal story. Reflect on the healing conversations that you can or even should have today, that can help you usher in a new beginning to your life and relationship. You had to let go of what was controlling your decisions, but now that you have, you also have greater autonomy over yourself and the choices you want to make for your life. It’s ever too late, or in your case, too early, to say you’re sorry and to make amends for any recent hurts.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Never lose sight of what matters most to you, Virgo. As you continue on this path of understanding your own self-worth, there is also a newfound sense of empowerment that you are feeling in how to shift your destiny in your favor. This comes down to not only working better in a partnership but also not taking a momentary setback as a failure. Because of this optimism and even the ease of how you are redirecting your focus, you should also feel closer with your partner. Talk with one another, share, brainstorm, but also simply make time to embrace the joy found in truly sharing your life with someone that really does have your back.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As part of your personal revolution, you should be feeling more optimistic and hopeful about creating a life of your dreams, Libra. In so many ways, the current energy surrounding you is akin to throwing out the old to make room for the new. But you do have to make sure everything from your past truly isn’t affecting the decisions you are making now, especially as you have so much to gain. You are meant for a great purpose and even great love, which you will be feeling especially strongly today. There are no coincidences, and you’re feeling that nudge toward the new because that is the path you’re meant to take so don’t let anything hold you back.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are empowered to make the changes necessary for you to feel connected and fulfilled with your life, Scorpio. No matter what your inner voice told you at some point, you really can have everything you desire and today you may just start to actually believe that. When you no longer will tolerate only half lovers, or a life that simply checks the boxes, then you also know that the only person who can change your life is in fact, you. This isn’t a burden though, but a gift, because it also means that you can manifest all you wish – you just need to take the first step.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you learn the lessons, Sagittarius, you also get to enjoy more of the blessings. Although you likely have made some decisions lately that were far from easy, you should receive confirmation today that you are on the right path. This will center around feeling more deeply in love, more joyful, and even connected to your partner. You will see that when you finally do prioritize your relationship and your own truth, then you also experience all the love and joy you’ve ever dreamed of. There is no going back, only forward.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Depending on the choices that you made yesterday, Capricorn, you may need to take some time off today. While you are still progressing through understanding that balance isn’t necessarily about other people, but yourself, you may realize that you need a break from your current routine. Whether it’s simply spending a day relaxing or even taking a day trip with your love, make space in your schedule to give yourself exactly what you need because it’s not just about your relationship – but about you feeling your best.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will be pleasantly surprised today, Aquarius, at just how good you feel within your life and especially your relationship. Recently, there was an opportunity for a new beginning in your romantic life, and with today’s energy all about commitment, connection, and happiness it seems that you have seized it. While you might still be sorting through some practical matters, trust that is safe to simply enjoy the happiness that truly surrounds you. If matters of travel, eloping or even moving in together arise, make sure that you see this as only continuing the adventure that you and your partner have already begun. You deserve everything that you will be receiving.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

In moments of growth, it’s often hard to see the silver lining, but today, Pisces, which is precisely what you will be experiencing. After feeling as if you have finally made it to the other side of your recent growth, you should also be feeling more bliss in your life, especially in your home and closest relationship. You will genuinely believe that everything had to happen in the way that it did, and instead of questioning anything, you will simply be grateful for everything. This is the new beginning that you have been hoping for, so as it finally arrives, make sure you create time to actually enjoy it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.