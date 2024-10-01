A Tarot Reader's Advice For Each Zodiac Sign On October 2, During The Libra New Moon Eclipse

Your daily tarot card reading for October 2, 2024, is here with insight and guidance to make your day easier. Today, we have a beautiful New Moon eclipse in the Libra sign. Eclipses are moments where we stop and think about our life's direction.

Libra season continues to bring attention to justice and themes related to fairness, equality, balance, beauty and relationships. You may wish your particular circumstances were better. Maybe you feel like something has to change. Today's tarot card reading can provide advice and insight into what you are facing. Even if the message isn't exact, the visual symbolism can give you insight and an idea to work from. Let's find out what you need to know by looking at the tarot card of the day.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Is there someone you wish you could help? A part of you may struggle with giving openly and generously due to the past. Were you taken advantage of before? Did someone use your kindness and mistreat you afterward?

It can be tough to know when to raise your guard or lower them. Try not to forget that good things do happen for and to good people, and you're one of them.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Gifts are free, but the value costs someone something somewhere. Today, strike the right balance between being a giver and overly attached to the process.

What good is a gift if you're always keeping score on who did what and when? Being charitable means letting something go and releasing yourself from the need to be paid back somehow.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Wouldn't it be nice if clear thinking wasn't such hard work? Today, you will want to work hard on creating a life that fosters pure thoughts and a positive mindset.

Ask yourself, what do you feed your brain each day? Do you watch or listen to negative news online or on social media? Cut down your consumption of things that make your mind cluttered with negative energy and boost positive vibes with great ideas and thoughts.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

How long does it take to break a bad habit? That depends. Today, you may view your daily routines in a new light and want to change a few for personal development and self-improvement. Be reflective and start small. Take baby steps. Do you go online too often? Do you want to stop using your phone or social media as much? Awareness will help you be mindful of what's working and what takes time away from your productivity.

Perhaps you prefer not to be reactive when someone pushes your buttons. You can change what you do and when you do it. Work on it. Remember, it's progress, not perfection.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Who do you want to get along with better? Sometimes, communication is great, but the comprehension part needs work.

When speaking to someone who seems to misunderstand you, try to find a peaceful resolution that supports the understanding and meaning you hope to reach. It may not look like it does for others, so you can figure out what makes the most sense in your relationship.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

What do you feel? Listen to your heart and see what it reveals to you. Your intuition gets activated today, and when you sense heightened awareness about a person or a relationship problem, do yourself a favor and don't ignore it.

You might feel uncertain about your emotions. You may have self-doubts and question the accuracy of how you feel, but don't. Let your heart be your guide.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Sometimes, you just want to be by yourself for the sake of quiet. The idea of self-isolation may seem relaxing and peaceful.

Perhaps you'll want to sit in your room, doing nothing, or read a book. When was the last time you visited a library or local bookstore? Is a latte calling your name inviting you to some productive solitude?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Not everyone can be a business tycoon or get a business idea from Shark Tank. However, you may have a brilliant idea that can become lucrative if you work hard at it. Today, aim for maturity in success.

Formulate a plan. Consider what you need and what you're able to do. Who might be able to help you get started? What advisors might help you to make the right decisions and financial investments?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

It takes time to feel safe after a dark period of your life. Today, hope can be restored through small steps where you regain a sense of freedom.

A recent breakup or a tough time with a roommate can damper how you feel. Work on it, and little by little you'll get back to your old self again.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Creativity is messy, and making a dream come true can feel chaotic. However, there's beauty in the middle of the madness. Today, see the good in hard work and what the process involves.

You understand deeply that a journey takes time. Nothing valuable happens overnight. Slow and steady wins the race, and your diligence will reap a secure and sound foundation to build on for a long time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Do you feel like throwing in the towel? You may need a reminder about why you are doing what you have chosen to do. Create a vision board for the future and write a list of your whys.

Give yourself a bundle of reasons to stick to your goals and not quit. If what you started felt right at the beginning, unless something significant has changed, it still is. Trust in your past decisions and keep going.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Is this relationship worth it? A person you care for may be showing signs of emotional unavailability. Perhaps talking things through can help you determine whether your relationship stands a chance.

You may not be sure if you must walk away or stay. This tarot card indicates that you are concerned with how things are now and are beginning to question your decision to commit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.