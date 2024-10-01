How Your Love Horoscope Is Affected By The New Moon & Solar Eclipse On October 2

On Wednesday, October 2, love horoscopes for each zodiac sign are impacted by the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra. The eclipse cycle in Aries and Libra began on April 20, 2023, and will conclude on March 29, 2025. This lunation in Libra will be the last occurring within this air sign as part of this process, which means it is also a cumulation point for you on your journey. Reflect on October 14, 2023, March 25, 2024, and what is currently arising within your life.

Advertisement

All of this energy is meant to help you understand the importance not just of balance but how to approach your romantic life with a healthier sense of partnership — yet it also carries the reminder you can’t do that by sacrificing your inner truth.

Pay attention to what themes are popping up in your life now, knowing that while something is coming full circle, you won’t see the complete picture just yet. Instead of worrying about how it will all turn out, focus on the next best step you can take and trust the process, as the universe hasn’t brought you to this moment to have this be all that is meant for you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 2, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay close attention to the events that occur today, Aries, as it will require you to approach matters as your best self. This is a time of both endings and beginnings in your life, however, you may not know which is occurring until the end of October. Be mindful of incorporating what you’ve learned about yourself, including how to be a healthier romantic partner and also watch for any quick decisions. Right now, the best thing you can do is remember power is found in controlling how you approach a romantic situation and waiting until you have the clarity you need to make any choices when it comes to love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This can be the new beginning that you have been dreaming of, Taurus, but you need to make sure that you are still prioritizing yourself. While you like to strive to have it all, it doesn’t mean you can have it all – all the time. Instead, take this as an opportunity to do something special for yourself; give yourself the love that you deserve. Whether it’s taking an evening to yourself, or even finally beginning that new health routine, the best thing you can do for your relationship right now is to focus on how you can better care for yourself.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As long as you know in your heart what it is that you really want, then you will never be steered wrong, dear Gemini. You have opportunities for a deeper commitment in your life right now, but there is also the possibility that a certain relationship will be eclipsed from your life. While you must approach matters with a certain level of surrender, you also need to be clear with yourself on what you actually want. Try to not let anything distract you from this, or even let fears get in the way. By showing up with your full heart, you’ll also be able to know for sure if your partner is doing the same.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Life is meant to be beautiful, Cancer, so devote your time to making it so. During this time, you may feel more like beautifying your living space, or even start talks about moving in together with your partner. While this would be an excellent time to focus on improvements to your home in an effort to make it more personal, be wary of making any quick decisions. You aren’t yet seeing the full story right now when it comes to where you will be directed and even a particular relationship in your life, so it’s best to give everything a bit more time to play out.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Lean into the healing, Leo, and let it transform your life. It is never easy to confront the aspects of your healing that have been governing your choices from your subconscious, but it does help you to better understand yourself. Instead of feeling like you are overwhelmed by feelings, you should have a more balanced approach in knowing what needs to be done to continue to grow and heal in the ways you desire. Because of this it is also time to let go of a wound or belief that you are letting control the direction of your romantic life. You deserve to feel your best, which means you also are empowered to embrace a new level of healing.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you make the decision to never let anything get bigger than the love you share with your partner, Virgo, then you also have learned what is necessary to build a long-term relationship. There may be issues today with financial matters that seem to distract or even create disturbances in your relationship. While this is only temporary, it would help you to remember what really matters and try to look at any issues as a partnership – instead of against one another. All of this is to help you learn what it takes so that you always remember the only thing that really does last forever is love.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It may be wise to throw out the previous rule book, Libra, and let yourself experiment with who you are once the dust seems to settle. You are partnership orientated by nature, and this means that you often find remarkable success in relationships – however, it can often be because of what you are sacrificing within yourself. There may be a particular relationship that is released from your life around this time, and as much as you may be focusing on the ending, try to also see it as a new beginning. Make room for what is really in alignment with your soul so that you can live the life – and have the love – that really is meant for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a deep breath and let yourself wander into the inner workings of your soul, Scorpio. This is a time to go deep, to hold space for what you feel, honor your intuition, and also begin to validate the dreams that you have for your life. Allow yourself to see all that arises as a portal to healing, but also cleansing, as you wipe away everything that is no longer a part of who you are or how you want to live your life. Your truth is always present, you just may need to sort through everything in order to be able to decipher what it is. As you do, you’ll also start to become aware of what needs to change so that the dream of love becomes the one you actually get to live.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything that has occurred over the last few years has all been leading to this moment, Sagittarius. As you’ve been reflecting on honoring your own wishes for the future, you also have had to face reality that the environment you are in really does play a big role in what you are able to create. There is something in your life that is ending around this time, in order to create the space for the new beginning you are seeking. You only need to allow this to occur, trusting that you deserve to be surrounded by people, and even a romantic partner, who will help you make each one of your wishes come true – not hold you back.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While you are in one of the busiest seasons, Capricorn, it is important to reflect on all that you’ve learned about balance. Part of your current journey has been to prioritize your life so that you can feel successful in all aspects, but that also means learning that your relationship has to matter as much as your career or other obligations in your life. You may feel tested with these particular themes today, as you are given an opportunity to create boundaries to protect your personal time and ensure that your partner knows just how much they mean to you.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself take in the hope of the new beginning that is arriving into your life, sweet Aquarius. You have always had an adventurous spirit and a thirst for more in your life than many around you. But this desire to experience all you can has also been a part of your romantic relationship as well. Use this to your advantage and begin to dream more, entertain greater opportunities, and try to believe in what it feels like is manifesting in your life around this time. You can decide at any time to have a new beginning in your relationship, and today may be the perfect chance to do it so you really can experience all that love is meant to bring to your life.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have been in a phase of cocooning, dear Pisces, as you prepare for a time of rebirth and revitalization in your life. This has had you taking more space to yourself, and even working harder on your own personal dreams. While you’ve craved love, you haven’t been prioritizing it the same way that you have in the past. But this wasn’t because you’ve checked out of your relationship, or even your dating life, but because you’ve been in a phase of becoming. Today, you will finally feel like what you’ve been processing is behind you, the darkness will clear, and your truth will rise to the surface. This won’t only mean a brand-new you, but also a very different relationship than you’ve ever had before.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.