What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 1, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your Tuesday, October 1 tarot card reading is here with wisdom and insight for each zodiac sign. If we look to the stars to help provide insight into our card reading of the day, we find ourselves under an active and communicative Moon.

Our mind is open for intuitive messages. We can sense things easily, but we do need to be careful today. The Moon will change signs in the evening. When that happens, we can feel confused or unfocused.

Advertisement

One caveat to consider during today's tarot interpretation is that the Moon is in harmony with two unstable planets: Pluto and Uranus. So, we are ready for change. When change starts, it could be sudden and move quickly.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Get centered, Aries. Today, you must know something about life, a relationship or a job. But, the only way you'll hear what the universe needs to tell you is by shutting out the noise around you and tuning into your heart.

Silence protects sacred knowledge. You have to be still to hear the whisper. Try to carve out some quiet time before the day closes. You don't want to miss this special message.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Forgive, Taurus, even if you can never forget. You've been hurt by someone's dishonesty, but will harboring resentment do anything for you or your future?

Life is too short to waste time on anything that doesn't bring you a sense of joy and peace. Remove negative feelings from your daily life by not focusing on them. Instead, replace each one with a happier, more fulfilling memory.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Faith can be restored, Gemini. If you feel lost and unsure how to help someone else, begin from square one: focus on yourself.

Doing little things like catching up on your chores or running long, past due errands can give you a fresh take on kind gestures toward others.

When you feel like your life is in order, you'll not worry if you have enough time to do much more. How can you light the world when your own house is in darkness?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Call a timeout if you need to, Cancer. When you feel stuck in life, it's OK to call it quits—temporarily—to think. You may need to detach yourself from the deadlines, requirements and demands of others so you can process your emotions without distraction or disruption. It can be tough to know what you want and need without quiet time spent with yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

What are you working so hard for? Money pays bills, and to an extent, it can buy you happiness. You need money to get what you want for yourself and others, so there's no wrong in pursuing it, right? You're naturally ambitious, Leo, but this tarot card issues a little warning. Don't allow your ambition to replace an invaluable truth: people before things.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Who are you listening to? There's a thought that you become most like the five people you hang out with. So, if you're around spendthrifts who don't budget their money, you might become one too. But, if you surround yourself with wise people seeking new ways to invest or save money and protect their assets, you'll make more, too. You can decide what person you want to be, Virgo. Lucky you, it starts with your friendships.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

How do you use your power and influence? You might be tempted to ignore that you possess so much impact on the world around you. But, this tarot card lets you know how important it is to be aware. Don't abuse power by misusing it, and don't lose power but not asserting it when you can and when it's necessary to do so.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a dark side, but you also have a light and love side. You can be resourceful, find things that help others, and give back to the community.

Today, tap into the beautiful side of you that is resourceful, kind, charitable and giving. You know what your community needs, so step up to the plate and participate. Your help may be needed. Are you going to answer the call?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Sadness happens. You've been down this path before, where a wave of sorrow and deep emotions come rising to the surface. The downside is today may be a day where you're caught up in the undertow of emotions.

The good news is that just as it has done in the past, the dark cloud will lift, revealing a bright new day full of hope and promise. Remember to wait for it. You do love a sunrise, don't you, Sagittarius? Of course, you do

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is such a wonderful thing, and it's even more special when you meet a soul who is on the same page as you and the relationship is nothing more than platonic.

Your life is about to change, beginning with a great new journey to accomplish something wonderful. Best of all, you get to deepen a bond with a person who is both a friend and an advisor. A beautiful partnership is about to form!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Are you ready to be your own boss? You may be invited to pursue a financial path that will make you more secure and profitable. Financial independence is not for the fearful or risk-averse.

You might have to make sacrifices, jump through hoops and do things you have not tried before. Learning and doing can boost your income. Prepare to learn some new marketable skills.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Fear can be learned. What are you afraid of? Some things that require a lot of courage feel hard to do because you witnessed others not succeeding. Are you worried that you'll get a divorce like your parents or that love never wins? Try to push those negative thoughts aside.

You're different and know better because you've learned by observing. Don't let yourself miss out on what could be the most beautiful chapter of your life because you were too afraid to take the first step and try. If you must, put your pinky toe in the water and see how it feels.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.