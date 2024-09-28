A Tarot Reader's Advice For Each Zodiac Sign On September 29, 2024

Your tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, September 29, 2024, influenced by the Moon changing signs at the start of the day. If you're an early bird, focus on your schedule and use it as a guide to get things done.

With the Moon in Virgo, we focus on spiritual matters, which matches nicely with Sunday's energy, especially if you're spiritual and enjoy spending time with a higher power, meditating, or doing something like yoga.

Today and tomorrow, we have two zodiac signs with reversed cards. Aquarius and Pisces may feel more introspective; it's a good time to journal. All other zodiac signs have actions to take. Let's find out what we need to know from the tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Change can be hard but necessary, Aries. Though uncomfortable and sometimes scary, it is essential for your growth. With the help of others who can see your worth and fight for you or act as accountability partners, you may be moving away from old things that no longer serve you.

You may have things in your life that you have known for some time you must move away from, but breaking away from habits takes time. In these moments, have enough self-love to do what's best for yourself and patience to give grace when you slip up in your journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Work can be a central piece in your life, Taurus, and at this time, you're presented with the lovely opportunity to improve your relationship with it. This may look like challenging things that aren't serving you, like noticing habits or lack of boundaries.

Do what you can; you will grow confident knowing you are showing up for yourself. This is a great moment to ask what prohibits you from enjoying your work and how you can find more pleasure in it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Life is full of ebbs and flows, Gemini. There will be times when good things in your life, like relationships, may not be as on fire as they once were. This doesn't always mean something is wrong; it can just a sign of life's natural seasons.

What is important is prioritizing connection and consistency in the things that matters to you; while you cannot control the external outcome, you can be thoughtful about contributing to what you can control. Find delight and peace in that, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You desire success and security, Cancer. The good news is, with your hard work, this becomes more than just a hope or dream; it becomes reality.

This is your sign to stay consistent and put in the work. Enjoy the journey while remembering your end goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is let a situation work itself out, Leo. You may feel like you have done all you can and need a break.

In these moments, let yourself rest in the truth that it all works out, and the greater the turns, the greater the story. It may be best to step back to gain perspective, look at your situation with fresh eyes, and grow in hope. Your story isn't done yet, Leo, and beautiful things are ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, you see that contrary to your fears and doubts, you can do so much and even surprise yourself at times.

This is a beautiful day to ease up and practice love for yourself. Instead of feeling against yourself, work to feel more grounded and proud. When you encounter obstacles or challenges, see them as opportunities to show all you are capable of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are capable of all your dreams, Libra! This is a wonderful time to counter any paralysis you may be encountering surrounding them and take the tangible steps to inch closer to your goals today.

This may be as simple as making a plan or facing the fears behind them. While transformation may not occur overnight, what matters most is showing up for yourself in a realistic way today; that is all you can ask of yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

While looking at circumstances, you may be unsure what to do, Scorpio. However, your intuition can serve you as a guide, leading you in the right way.

This is a great time not to resist your intuition but tap into it. You may get away from the noise and listen to its still, small voice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When attempting to build your image, Sagittarius, focus on growing in the qualities and aspects that are important to you.

Sometimes, it can be easy to get caught up in trying to appear a certain way when the best thing to do is grow it and let the truth speak for itself. What is will become evident, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Giving can often appear undesirable, as giving to others can be seen as a loss to ourselves. However, when you see your gift as an investment in what's important to you, such as blessing others, it no longer seems like a loss because you look at what it is growing, even if it's not yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You can't always count on your efforts to be outwardly praised, Aquarius. In those moments, it is essential to recognize yourself.

Your pride can be formed on confidence instead of others praising and accepting you. For example, you can do this by celebrating your wins and noticing your growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You may be giving all of yourself to something, yet not giving it all you could. This means, Pisces, sometimes you can devote yourself entirely to something but lack a whole cup due to a lack of balance or other things to fuel your spirit.

Ensuring you are whole socially, spiritually, physically, and mentally before arriving at your priorities can help you to show up at a hundred percent instead of devoting yourself while exhausted or unfulfilled.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.