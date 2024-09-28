Love Horoscope For September 29, 2024 — Mars Connects With Saturn Retrograde

As Mars in Cancer connects with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Sunday, September 29, love horoscopes predict an intensified determination to make time to spend with that special someone, say yes to that date, or figure out how to move through a challenging period in an existing relationship.

The energy of Mars and Saturn helps you take what has occurred and choose not to let anything distract you from love. When you can practice determination and hold space to be guided, nothing can stop you from manifesting your romantic destiny.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 29, 2024:

Aries

You have to be so committed to your dreams, Aries, that you don’t let anything get in the way of manifesting them. Your destiny requires you to be all in, which means you can’t halfheartedly believe that it’s possible. Instead, wager on yourself and your deservingness of whatever you dream of.

This especially applies to a situation around home right now, and finally feeling like you have created the space in your life necessary for romance. No matter what has occurred, you can have a new beginning, if you choose it.

Taurus

Honor your divine wishes, dear Taurus. While you tend to be more practical and pragmatic, there is nothing wrong with wishing, especially as it also speaks to your inner truth. Take time to honor your wishes as truth today, and then allow yourself to express them to your partner or love interest.

No matter how much easier it seems to keep it to yourself, by expressing what you wish for romantically, you can change your relationship and manifest more of what you desire.

Gemini

Let yourself move with your feelings today, sweet Gemini. Your feelings are there to guide you toward not only what is meant for you, but also what is most important to you. This means that there may be certain shifts in store to make more room for love and togetherness, but it is a path that is worth exploring. It's not just life that's changed, but you as well. Honor that to realize that you deserve to invest your energy into exactly what you want.

Cancer

When it comes to love right now, Cancer, the only person you need to listen to is yourself. You feel more empowered to focus on what you want and need, not just in relationships but also in life.

This may feel awkward as you are used to factoring in others' feelings, but in this moment, the only way to achieve all you dream of is to solely listen to yourself. Let yourself take a chance on your dreams, whether that means making a spontaneous decision in your relationship or finally planning that trip.

Leo

Certain aspects of your past tug on your ability to move forward today, dear Leo. What arises today isn’t meant to keep you from pursuing your desires, but instead give you the motivation to push through. You are on the right path, and you’ve been investing energy in a relationship that truly seems to be everything you’ve dreamed of. Don't let one moment destroy all that you have been working for.

Virgo

It’s one thing to work for the relationship you think you should have, Virgo, and another to aim for one that truly brings the emotional fulfillment you seek. Today brings an opportunity not to life get in the way of the bond you have created and want to continue to grow with your partner.

While you may have several invitations to sort through today, simpler is better, especially if that means simply staying in with your partner. You choose what kind of relationship you create, but only a deep emotional connection will give you what you’re really seeking.

Libra

It’s essential for you to make sure that you aren’t overworking for love, sweet Libra. Your desire for harmony can sometimes throw off the balance in a partnership. Sit back with purpose and let yourself practice determination to determine if your partner can really step up in all the ways you need.

Scorpio

You can’t let any thoughts of what-ifs get in the way of seizing new opportunities in love, Scorpio. Certain connections didn’t work out in the past was because they weren’t meant to. Let it be that simple and relieve yourself of having to figure everything out or letting the past interfere with what you dream of manifesting in your life.

You are being given a chance to step out of that hopeless storyline and into a path of more possibilities. It’s just a matter of deciding not to let anything hold you back any longer.

Sagittarius

There are exciting and positive developments in store for you today, Sagittarius. This is especially important if you’ve been talking about moving in, buying a home, or relocating.

Everything happens when it’s meant to. By not giving up on what you dream of for yourself and your partner, you have shown the universe that you are ready for this next step. Take what arises today, embrace the good, and remain committed to making this particular dream a reality.

Capricorn

There is a beautiful energy surrounding your relationship right now, Capricorn. While this does favor meaningful and emotional conversations with your partner, it’s also about how expressing yourself will bring positive changes to the relationship.

Don’t let any fears about saying how you feel or what you want to get in the way of you making the most of this moment. Any blocks you feel to being more vulnerable with your partner are within yourself, and the more you share, the more you will also learn there was nothing to ever fear.

Aquarius

When you are committed to what you deserve, Aquarius, you also begin to attract more synchronicity into your life. These moments of synchronicity are all about confirming your recent decisions and helping you continue taking little risks if it means progressing your relationship and cultivating more love.

A situation may arise today that asks you to continue to commit to what you deserve. Just make sure that you are balancing that with compromise, and you should be able to see that the risks for love are worth taking.

Pisces

You’ve been feeling a building determination to cultivate the healthy relationship you’ve always dreamed of, Pisces. While you can be a loner at times, you may have to get used to this building desire for connection and a relationship. It’s making you more decisive when it comes to what you will accept.

While you should honor your needs for a healthy love, remember that nothing is ever perfect. Leave space for growth, not just within yourself, but also within your relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.