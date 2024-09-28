Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 29, 2024 — The Moon & Venus Align

The Moon in Virgo forms a harmonious sextile with Venus in Scorpio on September 29, 2024. This gentle alignment brings a warm and loving vibe to daily horoscopes, making it the perfect time to share special moments with your partner, friends, and family.

At the same time, it’s important to tend to your own self-care. You might also feel the desire to indulge in some alone time after you’ve done the lovey-dovey stuff!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Knuckling down on your work schedule and boundaries is the golden elixir to freedom. Not only will you feel more powerful, but you can also truly begin to recognize yourself as the true-born leader you are. Reflect on ways recognizing your leadership qualities can help you feel more empowered in your daily life. Consider how you can balance your responsibilities with your need for personal freedom.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Perhaps this is a good cosmic phase to practice loving self-compassion, stillness, and calm. When you center yourself in the here and now, you can observe each thought and see what stories they tell you about yourself and the world. Address limiting beliefs such as, “I do not believe I am creative” or “I don’t feel my creativity can create a positive impact in the world.” If these thoughts arise, practice affirmations like, “I believe in the power of my creativity.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your energy might be a bit slower, and that can help you slow down especially if you’ve been concentrating a lot on your ambitions lately. You’re taking stock, reflecting, and scanning through what needs some extra TLC. Whenever you think you’re doing enough, ask yourself how you can simplify even more. List areas of your life that need extra tender loving care and think about how you can prioritize and address these needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re now the storyteller, the visionary, and the poet. Literally, what is life without living a mythic saga that can amount to an epic story to tell?

Work isn’t the end-all and be-all, so be sure to step outside of the dome. Imagine if your life were a mythic saga — what would the central storyline be? How can you bring more of this narrative into your daily life?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your money mindset is crucial; how can you control your money rather than it controlling you? Once you've secured your basic needs for survival, it's an auspicious time to set aside some funds for long-term investments.

Identify practical steps you can take to gain better control over your finances. What long-term investments interest you? What are your financial goals for the next five years? How can you start working towards them now?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your connections may feel a little more demanding than usual, and that’s not a bad thing, as you can take a step back to look at your relationships from a broader standpoint, understanding how they heal you and contribute to your long term growth. What steps can you take to nurture and grow your relationship(s) from a broader perspective?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a good time to remember that we all deserve to feel uplifted and supported, and that includes being our own best friend. Think about the words you use when you speak to yourself and those around you.

Are they words that inspire and uplift, or words that feel judgmental and critical? Choose your words wisely, as you can make a profound difference in someone's day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is an opportunity for transformation, renewal, and rebirth. This time frame will help you make peace with things you can’t change and surrender to the unknown forces behind the scenes of all things.

When you release the expectations of how you think things should be, you open up more room for unexpected surprises to shift and expand your consciousness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Anything that has been patched up with a temporary fix may come undone. Whatever you’ve been pushing down will rise to the surface for you to reconcile the past with your present.

Your future depends on it. How do you see your future evolving once you reconcile past issues? What actions can you take now to facilitate this process?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is an incredible time to discover the healing power within your community. As important as self-care can be, communal care is equally impactful. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with those you trust will allow you to set down the weight you may be feeling.

This allows you to step outside of yourself for a moment and listen to other people's perspectives and support. By extending others the same grace, you can strengthen and deepen your relationships beyond the superficial.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your mission is to put your design skills into service. Renewing your sense of comfort in your home will work wonders for your emotional interior. Keep it minimalistic and work towards bigger renovations.

Describe your ideal home environment and consider what steps you can take to create this space. Think about a renovation project you’ve been considering. How can it enhance your emotional and physical well-being?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today you may jump between feeling overwhelmed by your emotions or completely detached from them. This time frame can help you find the middle ground and integrate your feelings so that you can better understand and release them. Uncomfortable feelings, to a certain degree, are a “normal” part of the human experience.

When you surrender to your emotions in the moment, it can help you shift heavier feelings. It is important to remember that you have the capacity to ride these waves of feelings – they have a beginning, a middle, and an end.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.