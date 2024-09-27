Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 28, 2024 — The Moon Squares Uranus

Big, big emotions await.

Written on Sep 27, 2024

horoscope each zodiac sign September 28 2024 George Chernilevsky from pixabay, photology2000 | Canva Pro
Your September 28, 2024 horoscopes are in! Here's an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign revealing what's in store for you on Saturday. Today’s cosmic vibe brings the Moon in Leo squaring off with Uranus in Taurus, stirring a rebellious spirit within you. 

This can be a powerful catalyst for your creative work, helping you lay down more innovative foundations. Let's discover how the Moon, Uranus, and Libra season brings new energy into your daily horoscope this Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

It's time for a change, Aries. You're becoming more aware of who you truly are and shedding past beliefs that no longer serve you. This new self-awareness can empower you to influence outcomes while letting go of the need to control the future. 

How can you use this newfound clarity to shape your life while embracing the unknown? What decisions are you facing that require confidence, and how can you make them without doubting yourself?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Great things are happening, Taurus. Today, you might feel like the creator of your universe, with a clear vision of how you want to make a positive impact. 

Release any doubts about your power and remove obstacles affecting your self-belief. Your contributions, big or small, matter greatly to those around you. Reflect on the challenges that have shaken your confidence and how you've overcome them. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Be transparent, Gemini. Conversations may feel extra meaningful today, opening the door to honest, heartfelt exchanges. If vulnerability is challenging for you, this is a perfect moment to express your true feelings confidently. 

Think back to when you felt deeply connected to your inner strength. How did this influence your decisions and actions toward your goals?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

You've got this, Cancer. You may feel closely connected to your innate power, which can push you to make bolder decisions and catapult you into pursuing your mission and purpose. 

If you reflect on the past, this is an excellent moment to understand that although it shapes who you are, it doesn't have to hold you back. You can make courageous decisions now and in the future. What brave choices are you contemplating, and how can you push yourself to pursue them?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

What do you want most out of life, Leo? You dare to conquer what your heart desires, particularly around your career goals, without second-guessing yourself. 

This is a good opportunity to understand if fears are blocking you from going after what you want. When you know where they are coming from, you can peel back the layers to get to the root of your fears. What steps can you take to peel back the layers of your fears and address their root causes?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Expect bursts of insights today, sparking new ways of thinking. You might feel an urge to dive into new subjects that deepen your self-understanding. 

Embrace these shifts in consciousness as old perceptions are replaced with fresh insights. How can you actively create these shifts in your life instead of waiting for them to happen?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

You may feel more alert during this period than usual as this cosmic phase may remind you of how you can further become an active participant in your life and create more positive adjustments. 

Everything grows and evolves, so how we respond to each change requires us to show up differently. Reflect on a period when you felt more alert and energized. How did this boost of energy influence your actions and decisions?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

This cosmic phase encourages you to focus and pursue your goals with determination. Share your innovative ideas with the world confidently. 

Evaluate how you've been using your creativity and determine the best way to channel your energy. What innovative ideas do you want to bring to life, and how can you start working on them now?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

In the next 24 hours, you’ll have clearer insight into how your beliefs and attitudes are manifesting in the external world. In the meantime, focus on what you can control and use your time and energy wisely without burning yourself out. 

You may feel an impulsive pull to switch how you normally plan and execute your long-term goals. Take note of what lights you up, as this can act as an indicator of the direction you should take.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Relationships take center stage, Capricorn. This transit encourages boldness and honesty in relationships. It's a good time to rebalance by tending to your needs and being more direct about what you want. When needs go unmet, it's easy to become resentful. Use this energy to communicate your needs clearly and honestly. Imagine yourself in a scenario where you clearly and confidently express your needs. 

How does this change the dynamic of the relationship? How does it make you feel? What steps can you take to cultivate the courage and clarity needed to communicate your needs more effectively in your current relationships?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Awaken dormant desires, especially if you've been craving more intimacy in your relationships. Now's the time to initiate conversations about your needs. Assess your relationship dynamics to ensure both parties are satisfied. 

Envision a conversation where you openly share your needs and desires with your partner. What fears or concerns arise as you think about having this conversation? How can you address these fears and create a safe space for honest communication?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Wipe the slate clean, Pisces. Today brings a desire to break free from routine and embrace new experiences. If you've felt restricted, now is the time to let go of fears and initiate change. 

Reflect on your impulses and how acting on them can lead to positive changes. What new experiences are calling to you, and how can you take the leap to explore them?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

