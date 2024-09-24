Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 25 — Saturn Retrograde Squares Pluto

Your love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 25. What do you need in love? Inside of you beats a rhythm that is uniquely yours. Authenticity holds the key to your life purpose in this lifetime. It also helps you understand what you genuinely want and need from love.

Unearthing this part of yourself can be a tenuous journey, but it always helps bring about positive waves of transformation. This transformation process will be especially heightened on Wednesday, September 25, as retrograde Saturn in Pisces squares off with retrograde Pluto in Capricorn.

Saturn and Pluto help you understand what you need and clear away what isn’t. But this is also about learning and more deeply understanding your inner truth and authenticity to know your soul is aligned within this lifetime. Only when you choose from your most authentic self can you be confident that your relationship truly is meant to be.

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are being urged to focus more on what fulfills your soul's desires than anything else, dear Aries. This is a time to let the need for approval or having the so-called perfect partner be stripped away and realize that no decision matters unless it’s one your soul is making.

You may find yourself realizing that what you want is vastly different from what you have always pursued, but a big part of this is realizing who you are as well. This is all part of your being able to choose to radically be yourself and love who your heart chooses.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always a return to the path you are meant to choose, Taurus. No matter how often you think it’s impossible or even try to bypass it, you will always be brought back to what is meant for you, whether it’s to last forever or be something you experience.

Try to honor what has always been called to you, especially regarding the life and relationship you dream about. You can’t keep checking the boxes and expect to find yourself in love.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Change is a force that is often beyond your control, dear Gemini. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t have a significant role in the process. Instead of just assuming that you are merely along for the ride, you are being asked to dive into the truth of the power that you have over your life.

This means planning for the changes you desire, doing the work to create the foundation for the relationship you seek and ensuring that as much as you embrace change – you’re also doing the work to manifest all you wish.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There are always divine tests from the universe, sweet Cancer. But for you, this occurs in your romantic relationships as you are allowed to choose what is new and what aligns with your soul or revisit the lessons you’ve been trying to move through.

Be careful with any decisions you make in love, especially if your partner says they’ve seen the light and now have changed. It would help if you were the one to leave this pattern behind for good, and the only way to do that is to truly start listening to your own needs.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can never ignore what is real, Leo. Instead, it asks that you surrender to it and use it to help you build the rest of your life. It is time for you to start focusing more on what you need to feel your best because this will affect the romantic relationships you attract or choose.

Never underestimate that even the smallest drain on your soul can affect you unimaginably. Try to take some time for yourself and understand more deeply what you need and want your life to be – so that you can finally have the love that has always been meant for you.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can do everything right, sweet Virgo, and still deal with unexpected change and heartbreak. But that is only because doing what is right often is not connected to honoring your soul and truth.

You may be in store for a major moment of awakening. While it likely will cause challenges in your romantic relationship, it is your opportunity to start honoring your truth.

If you continue only to do what is right, you will not receive a prize. Instead, the real reward is knowing that you are precisely where you are meant to be — and with whom.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There may be a sudden realization today, Libra, which seems to change everything. For you, there has been a strong focus not just on healing childhood wounds but also in creating that sense of home you have always desired.

But in this process, you may not have always seen certain matters clearly, and so today is an opportunity to finally understand the purpose of a particular relationship in your life. Try to hold space for the truth no matter how chaotic it might seem, and trust that the more you lean into your healing, the greater clarity will be found.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You always have a choice, dear Scorpio, even if you can’t see it. Part of the growth and healing process is understanding that choices always exist, even if you don’t want to make one or are afraid to.

This energetic opportunity is to help you understand that whatever you allow, especially in romance, is what you choose. Try to go about your day, saying that you are consciously choosing each part of it, and then use that wisdom to make any decisions your heart is guiding you toward.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The question always comes down to whether or not you genuinely believe you are worthy, Sagittarius. This idea of worthiness and deservingness not only changes your internal narrative but also affects everything else you can create and manifest in your life, including love.

To know your worth doesn’t mean you must declare it each moment, but it is a silent knowing that you will only build your life with what you truly deserve.

You may realize today that you’ve been accepting far less than you deserve. Rather than beating yourself up about it, see it as an opportunity to choose different — and better.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

To be yourself, Capricorn, often takes a lifetime. There is no rush in this process, and there are also no specific milestones that you will be able to gauge your success with. Instead, knowing who you are comes down to being so connected with your emotional body that you inherently know whether you are in a romantic connection that honors your authenticity or deters you from it.

You deserve to live your life as your full self, not just in pieces or waves. The more you can leave behind what no longer is a part of who you are, the greater the love and joy you will experience in life.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing can be buried forever, sweet Aquarius. Instead, no matter how much you don’t want to honor certain truths, it will never take away from them still being real and surfacing at the least expected times. While you’ve done so much healing, there are still certain hurts or fears that you are burying or pretending no longer bother you.

However, what you are burying is now affecting your relationship and your ability to hold space for the future. Try to spend some time reflecting on the day and even talking with your partner about how you are feeling. Don’t let the monsters of the past make you afraid of the beautiful future you’ve been building.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dearest Pisces, you are never as alone as you sometimes tell yourself. While you can tend to be a loner or even introvert, it doesn’t mean you are alone on this journey of life. But part of you being able to attract a partner who genuinely wants to be and is there for you is letting go of the hyper-independence you’ve used as a coping mechanism.

You can’t let your fear of losing someone have you missing out on them being present or even trying to be there for you. Try to allow others in, especially your partner, and let yourself release the lie that you will always be alone.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.