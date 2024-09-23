Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 24 — The Last Quarter Moon Brings Healing

Each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here, bringing you an astrology forecast for Tuesday, September 24 during the Last Quarter Moon. The Moon rules our emotions, so ask yourself, "What do you need to heal?" To heal is to allow change, not just outside yourself but within. Today must be willing to face what is hard or has broken your heart so you can embrace a divine pivot into a new beginning.

To heal, or even release and surrender doesn’t mean you have sufficient closure or that you are OK with what happened, but that you are no longer letting it define you or the choices you make, especially in terms of love. You deserve to heal and look forward to your new beginning, which is precisely what the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will guide you to do. Lean into your feelings, knowing they are here to guide you, not pose a threat.

Let go of what weighs you down, and realize that you are worthy of purifying your heart so it can finally welcome the love you’ve always deserved. Let's find out what's in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Tuesday, September 24.

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Aries

Just because you say you are fine doesn’t mean you actually are, Aries. But you can be, in fact you can also be much better than simply fine.

There is a matter involving family or even home that has been especially difficult for you this year and may even include finalizing a separation or divorce. While this has no doubt weighed on your heart, it’s time to bring it to rest.

Make your own peace and choose the path that will facilitate it. Cry it out. Let go of the guilt and refresh your spirit to embrace the new romantic beginning that will soon be arriving.

Taurus

Don’t become so stuck in any beliefs that you miss an opportunity for healing, Taurus. As much as you can tend to pick yourself up and keep carrying on, it doesn’t mean that the past still doesn’t affect you.

Honoring this reality is the beginning of having the conversation that can change everything. Whether with an ex or a current partner, you need to sort through the feelings you’ve been carrying around that have kept you from expressing your truth.

You can even write a letter you will not send to express your feelings and then burn it as a release under this cathartic moon meant to help you let go so you can make more space to lean in.

Gemini

You may suddenly realize that what you thought once mattered in your life, Gemini, really doesn’t anymore. While you still crave success and financial stability, you’ve been toying with a new feeling recently that the people in your life matter the most.

Instead of letting this make you feel bad about past decisions, you need to come to a place of acceptance so that you don’t miss out on all the love surrounding you.

Try to release wishing you knew then what you know now and simply appreciate how far you’ve come so that you can let all you’ve been through change you for the better.

Cancer

There was never anything wrong with you, Cancer. You didn’t deserve to be treated in the ways you have, and you weren’t destined to make mistakes in your romantic relationship. You are worthy of being loved, even on your most challenging days. Release any self-deprecating thoughts and words that only make you doubt yourself.

Try to look for the purpose in all that has happened so that you can be cleansed and freed of thinking that all that has occurred was because of yourself. You love, you learn, and hopefully, you allow this to lead you to make healthier choices when it comes to relationships.

Leo

You can always smile and act like you’re on top of the world, Leo, but it takes much more effort than simply honoring your truth. Today is a day to find the solitude you need in your feelings. Don’t push away thinking that it won’t lead anywhere positive or that engaging your thoughts is pointless.

Feel everything, then start to reflect on why you’ve been ignoring this intuitive pull and what it means. You can have the love you crave, but first, you stop pretending you’re happy. Let your feelings help you realize what is working and what isn’t so you can let go of the heaviness and welcome in more of what feels good to your soul.

Virgo

When you feel good about yourself, dear Virgo, it doesn’t matter what the opinions of others are. You are realizing that you can either spend your life making everyone else happy, or you can choose to focus on what feels good for you.

To do so, you also need to shift toward internally validating yourself more fully, which means letting go of needing others to make you feel good or worthy. People will always have their opinions about what you have done or even what you should do, but only if you know what is right for you will it be time to start listening.

Libra

Often, it’s not a circumstance in life that weighs you down the most, Libra, but that vision for how you thought life would go. You are a romantic, and because of that, you often develop deep storylines for how a relationship will progress and even your life will be like once it does.

Try to let go of that romantic plan you had, lean into greater awareness about where it came from, and let yourself start to see that by letting go of this story, you can finally begin the path that has always been destined for you.

Scorpio

There are always new opportunities and beginnings in life, sweet Scorpio, yet the past often prevents you from seeing them. Take time to reflect on how you perceive new beginnings, your dream for your life, and what is possible versus impossible.

Your perception will always create your reality; if you think you can’t, then you won’t. Whether it’s a new love or a significant life change, anything is possible, but you may need to stop thinking it’s not.

You do not have to accept anything you don’t want, and oftentimes, realizing this is finally what allows you to seize that new beginning you’ve been dreaming of.

Sagittarius

Just because you feel you’ve been open to love, Sagittarius, doesn’t mean that is how your partner has been perceiving your actions.

While you often set out to explore a relationship as you would a new path in life, it doesn’t always mean that you are fully open to developing a deep and intimate connection with your partner.

Fears, past relationships, or even life lessons can affect the relationship you create, so you may want to reflect on what has been blocking you from experiencing the true intimacy that you desire with your partner.

Taking time for yourself will help, but once you have time, you start letting down some of those walls and approaching your partner with more open heart.

Capricorn

There will always be a reason why it might not work, Capricorn, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. You’ve become rather safe when making decisions of the heart recently, meaning that you are trying to focus on what seems will have the highest success rate rather than what may truly light you up from the inside out.

While balance is needed in everything, it may be beneficial to let go of thinking that you must only choose the safest option, forgoing the desires of your heart altogether. Certain relationships, often those that mean the most to us, will always carry a certain risk, but you will never know unless you actually give them a try.

Aquarius

There is no rule that you have to be everything to everyone, dear Aquarius, or that you have to choose between love with another and loving yourself.

With this new energy, you may want to reflect on the beliefs or even routines in places that aren’t serving you any longer, whether it’s clinging to your pride, past coping mechanisms, or even trying to please everyone.

You deserve to feel good with yourself and have the space you crave for your relationship. But to have that, you must also cleanse your life of anything that doesn’t set your soul on fire.

Pisces

Let your heart be healed, sweet Pisces. Sure, you have tried before and been left with heartbreak, but it doesn’t mean that every relationship will turn out the same. Spend time with yourself today and your heart, focusing on feeling whole all on your own so that you can trust yourself enough to take a chance on love.

A new beginning will soon arrive in your romantic life, but you must let go of what has previously occurred, especially concerning a serious relationship or marriage. Healing your heart will allow you to take a chance or be more vulnerable and help you attract the forever love you have always felt was destined for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.