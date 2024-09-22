What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 23, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for September 23, 2024, and on Monday the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Gemini. The sign of Gemini points us toward the Magician tarot card, which tells us to honor our skills and put them to good use. Today, the Magician reminds us of the great personality traits you possess, but don't always use. Your curious side may increase with the Sun and Moon in air signs and you may feel like trying something new.

Things that can be great to test when the Magician card comes up include your psychic or intuitive nature. You might want to read articles about the Law of Attraction and learn how to manifest what you want. Whatever you decide to do today, take advantage of the energies brought to you by the Moon, Sun and the Magician. Let's see what else is in store for us and what you need to know today.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You're one tough cookie, Aries. It's that mental and emotional fortitude that helps you to work through life's toughest problems. Today, don't let the tension get under your skin when life at work or home feels stressful to you.

Take a deep breath and remember who you are and what you stand for. You have been down many paths like this before. This is just one more curve along your journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Relationships are complex, but making things right can be pretty simple. Today, a hefty dose of curiosity can help you to learn something new about a partner or friend. Ask good questions. Amazingly, you being curious will demonstrate charm that endears others to you.

Want to make more friends or deepen your intimate connections? Start by asking why. Why does someone like a particular thing or enjoy an activity? Then, engage with them on topics that bring them joy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Are you at the right job? You might wonder if you're doing the type of work that is best for you. Financial stress or work scheduling issues can push you to the point where you question your employment choice.

While the first thought could be to quit, don't. You may miss out on an opportunity to grow stronger and more capable where you are now. But, if you do conclude that this place or situation isn't ideal for you, form a game plan. Be smart, Gemini. Look before you leap.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You can't control everything in life; sometimes, a person's nature or a pet's personality can complicate a day. You may deal with a mishap that you did not cause nor could anticipate.

Try not to be too impatient with yourself when you need to make a snap decision, but don't have things prepared as you'd ordinarily like them to be. You can work well under pressure today. You may even surprise yourself with what an ace you are when the timing is off and the pressure is high.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You'd like everyone to get along, Leo. Today, your loving nature can be the glue that binds everyone together successfully. How long has it been since you and your favorite people did a get-together?

Now is a great time to plan a social activity for the weekend or next month. Think about what you'd like to do and share a few ideas with others to see what sticks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Are you worried about the future? Listening to people's grumbling on social media, especially during this political season, can cause your nerves to be raw and unsettled. Remember that worry is interest on a debt you don't currently have.

So, do what you can today rather than worry and fret about tomorrow. Plan to be as involved as possible and make good choices in the future. Structure your day so that you control what you can take ownership of. When you can't do something, ask for a mentor to help.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love can be a great leveler, and it also helps you to discover a purpose you did not know you had. A relationship could start to become more significant in your life today. You may find that being there for a friend in need gives you comfort and a contagious sense of joy.

You can feel more alive when you give time to someone you care about. It's a wonderful day to show this softer, more generous side of you — the nurturer you know you truly are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you like things as they are? There is a time and place for change, and today is one of them. You can expand your mind by learning something new.

You can deepen your soul's depth by empathizing with others and understanding a cultural problem that needs to be solved. Today is an open book; all you need to do is turn the pages to read what's in store for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Have you ever participated in a mastermind? This day brings an opportunity to gain wisdom and insight from others. You might not be able to go to a meeting physically but consider alternatives to learning from people interested in the same things as you.

Sign up for a Facebook group or check out something you are interested in on Threads. Look into newsletters to subscribe to for news directly to your email. Find a good book you can read and discuss in a local book club.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

It's a lucky day, Capricorn. Networking helps you to become even more fortunate. Get to know someone at work who can mentor you. Perhaps go to a business social to meet other professionals in your community. Check out a Chamber of Commerce in your city.

It may seem like an outdated practice, but why not create a business card? If you prefer to do something more modern, set up a LinkTree to share your online information with others when you meet them. Branch out and get social.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you worried you'll miss out on something important? Today, you may rush ahead of yourself to save time. Things take the time they need, and rather than rush a project or do something super quickly only to redo it, pace yourself.

You may feel a strong sense of urgency and wish to accelerate progress or growth. Still, be mindful of shortcuts that could be done better with a longer timeline.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Personal choices come with consequences and you'll want to be wise with decisions you need to make. Avoid falling into comparison culture where you believe something is good because an influencer recommended it to you.

Today, be sure to do your homework and vet things out using. your research and mind. Your choices become your responsibility. So, do the due diligence needed to avoid regret.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.